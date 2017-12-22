BlackBerry May Have Signed A Patent License Deal With Avaya

Avaya emerged from Chapter 11 few days ago and now it is publicly quoted on OTC Markets.

BlackBerry asked and obtained to lift the stay on its patent suit against Avaya in April 2017.

In August 2016, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) filed suit against Avaya Inc. (OTCQX:AVYA) for patent infringement. BlackBerry stated that Avaya was infringing on eight BlackBerry held patents in multiple products.

In January 2017, Avaya filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, putting a halt to the lawsuit. However, the alleged products were still being sold by the company.

In February 2017, BlackBerry requested that the court lift the stay on the patent suit and the shield of Avaya's bankruptcy has been cracked in April 2017, granting BB's application.

On December 15th, few days ago, Avaya emerged from Chapter 11 after completing its debt restructuring, and it is now publicly quoted on OTCMKTS with a market cap of around $8B.

What will it imply for BlackBerry's lawsuit? Apparently not much: it will keep its ordinary court path, which was allowed to continue in April 2017, after a New York bankruptcy court cracked the protection shield of Avaya's Chapter 11.

Nonetheless, I found something that paves the way for an intriguing possibility between the lines of the Registration Statement, issued by Avaya few days ago.

In the Risk Factors part (page 40) indeed we can read the following item:

We may be subject to litigation in connection with our emergence from bankruptcy.

In connection with our emergence from bankruptcy, additional claims have been, or may be, asserted against us. While the provisions of the Plan of Reorganization constitute a good faith compromise or settlement, or resolution of, substantially all claims that arose against us prior to our emergence from bankruptcy, additional claims may be brought against us.

And, at page 41:

Substantially all of the claims against us that arose prior to our emergence from bankruptcy were resolved in the Plan of Reorganization or are in the process of being resolved in the Bankruptcy Court as part of the claims reconciliation process.

So the company is stating that they settled all claims arisen against them so far, supposedly including the BlackBerry's litigation. This probably means that the two companies may have already reached an agreement to end their legal dispute.

If that occurred, this agreement should be very similar to the settlement BlackBerry made with BLU Products, namely a patent license deal.

If this will not be the case instead, how much could BlackBerry reasonably get from a (probable) victory of the lawsuit?

To answer this question I will analyze the last Avaya's pro forma balance sheet, showing the company's financial picture as it emerged from Chapter 11.

We can note $1,285M of total current assets of which $350M cash, against $963M of total current liabilities. Stockholders' equity is around $2B even if the intangibles here are huge.

The debt/equity ratio is around 3 that could make the issue of new debt, in order to face future payments very difficult for a company that has just emerged from a bankruptcy procedure.

Conclusion

As Avaya Inc. emerged from Chapter 11, the company stated that all the claims it previously had to deal with have been settled. This could mean that BlackBerry agreed to end the incumbent litigation, with the signature of a patent license agreement.

If this is not yet happened, BlackBerry could target a $300-500M reimbursement at maximum, from the future probable victory of its lawsuit, according to Avaya's financial situation.

