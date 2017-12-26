Did Precious Metals Find Bottoms?

Precious metals have a long history as investment assets and stores of value. The first time that a human picked up a gold nugget that may have been floating in a stream somewhere, the reflection of the sun in the shiny metal likely invoked an intense emotion. For thousands of years, people have hoarded gold and silver as assets. The tradition of wearing jewelry made of these metals is a deeply ingrained part of the human condition. Today, fabricated demand or jewelry continues to account for a large percentage of annual precious metals production. While gold and silver both have industrial applications, it is investment demand each year that determines the path of least resistance for their prices. Central banks continue to hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, and they have been net buyers of the yellow metal over past years. Moreover, mining companies all over the world continue to explore for and extract all precious metals including gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and other platinum group metals from the crust of the earth. Some production is primary, meaning companies are in the sole business of mining for and extraction of the metals. Other output comes as a byproduct of other mining for ores around the globe.

Precious metals prices are a lot higher these days than they were at the turn of the century. In 2011, gold reached an all-time nominal high of over $1900 per ounce, and silver reached almost $50 for only the second time in modern history. The prices of both metals fell precipitously until December 2015 when they found their most recent bottoms, and since then, they have been in recovery mode. At the beginning of this month, the prices of both metals were moving to the downside as silver led the bearish price action. Last week, both metals may have found significant bottoms.

Precious metals bounce on the Fed announcement

Janet Yellen has been consistently transparent during her tenure at the head of the U.S. central bank, and she prepared the markets for the 25-basis point rate hike, the third of the year, on December 13. Rate hikes tend to weigh on the prices of precious metals because they increase the cost of carrying long positions and inventories. The day before the latest rate increase, the prices of both gold and silver reached short-term lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX February gold futures highlights, the price hit $1238.30 on December 12. Source: CQG

March silver futures traded to a low of $15.635 on the same day gold hit its bottom.

In the immediate aftermath of the Fed announcement, both gold and silver moved higher, with silver leading the way. Gold closed on December 13 at the $1258 level, and silver at around $16.10 per ounce. On December 22, the prices of both precious metals were higher with gold around $1278 and silver at the $16.44 per ounce levels.

A counter-intuitive move

The move higher in the wake of the third rate hike of 2017, the fifth since liftoff from zero in December 2015, and the statement that told markets the FOMC expects three more in 2018 was counter-intuitive. However, gold and silver in a sell the rumor and buy the news reaction to the Fed’s action, and statement moved to the upside.

While rates are rising, and the differentials between dollar and euro and yen yields are widening, the dollar has moved to the downside since the Fed meeting. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the March dollar index futures contract shows, the greenback is a lot closer to its lows of the year. Before the Fed meeting, the index was trading at just under 94, and following the meeting it has dropped to just under the 93 level. Perhaps the most significant determinate of foreign currency rates is interest rate differentials. While the dollar continues to provide an ever-increasing yield when compared to the euro and yen, the greenback has slipped closer to recent lows. When market fundamentals support a move higher, and it does not occur, it tends to be a sign of underlying weakness. The recent action in the dollar index is highly bearish considering it has fundamental support. Both the moves in precious metals and the dollar following the Fed action and statement on December 13 was counter-intuitive. Considering Chair Yellen’s departure will likely herald in an era of a more hawkish central bank in 2018, the weakness in the dollar has been especially surprising. The bottom line on the dollar is that these days, there are more sellers than buyers in the market.

The December curse for the third straight year

The December curse in the gold and silver markets has held for the third consecutive time in 2017. However, this year there is a difference. In 2015 and 2016 interest rates moved higher by 25 basis points in December and the dollar index was at or close to a high. In 2017, the Fed Funds rate went higher, but the dollar was close to its low.

On December 12, gold fell to a low of $1236.50, in 2015 and 2016 the December lows were at $1046.20 and $1123.90 respectively. Gold was $77.70 higher in 2016 than 2015, and $112.60 higher this year’s low than last. Gold has made higher lows which is a supportive technical pattern for the yellow metal.

Silver is a more volatile commodity, and it often defies technical levels. Silver reached its most recent low on December 12 at $15.555 on the continuous contract. In 2015 and 2016, the December bottoms were at $13.635 and $15.70 respectively. Silver took a peek below the December 2016 bottom by 14.5 cents that was $1.92 above the December 2015 bottom.

The December curse in gold and silver caused prices to test lower levels, but they have recovered, and I believe we may have seen the lows and the path of least resistance for the medium-term could be higher.

The geopolitical landscape remains supportive for the shiny metals

Precious metals tend to thrive during periods of fear and uncertainty. While the global economic data has supported gains in equity markets and optimism has taken stocks to record levels, the geopolitical landscape remains a minefield and markets have chosen to ignore severe threats to peace and stability that lurk in the background.

On Wednesday, Yemeni rebels supported by Iran fired a missile at Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The rocket was the second that was brought down by defense system. The action was an act of war between the two nations in an expanding conflict that now encompasses Yemen, Qatar, and Lebanon. It may not be long before the attacks intensify or hostilities break out in the region. Violence could threaten oil production, refining, or logistical routes and would likely cause a wave of fear and uncertainty to sweep across markets and all asset classes.

North Korea remains a dangerous factor on the Korean Peninsula, and their new status as a nuclear power in the region with the potential to strike targets in the United States and around the world is a new threat to the world. For months, the U.S. and North Korean leaders have been trading insults and rhetoric, and it is probable that the situation will come to a head in 2018.

Meanwhile, the United States remains a politically divided nation with many problems on the horizon on a myriad of fronts. While the economy is thriving and income taxes will fall, some people have fallen through the cracks and into poverty and others not only oppose, but detest the current leadership in Washington DC. The bottom line is that there are so many factors that could lead to periods of fear and uncertainty in markets and gold and silver would likely be the beneficiaries in the year ahead.

The prospects for 2018- A weak dollar

I have been thinking a lot about the path of least resistance for the U.S. dollar for the coming year as well as the current state of inflationary pressures. The rate hike in December with three and likely more coming from a more hawkish central bank in 2018 have not caused the greenback to rally. The weak tone of the dollar is supportive for the prices of gold and silver given the long-standing inverse relationship between the U.S. currency and precious metals prices. If the dollar cannot rally when the fundamentals are bullish, imagine how ugly things could get if data turns bearish.

When it comes to inflation, the U.S. central bank has gone to great lengths to tell markets that it remains below the 2% target rate and declined over 2017. However, each time I go to the supermarket the cost of groceries is higher. Each month when I pay bills, they increase. Educational and health expenses have exploded. These factors imply some degree of inflationary pressures on the economy. Moreover, the new and explosive asset class of digital currencies have exploded, and the ascent of prices is downright scary. Bitcoin was at $958 at the end of 2016, and many called it a bubble at that level. Bitcoin rose to over $19,000 before the recent correction. Ethereum was $8.15 at the end of last year, last week the price on the screen was $8.15 but $815- 100 times higher before it fell back to just over $650 on Friday, December 22. Comparing the value of the dollar to the two leading digital currencies could lead one to believe that there are some hyperinflationary pressures on the economy.

I have a problem with the way central banks measure the rate of inflation. It feels that some ingredients are missing from the recipe the Fed uses to measure inflationary pressures and I am concerned that once they figure this out, it may be too late to battle it easily. The bottom line is that a low dollar, a dubious rate of inflation, and geopolitical threats all add up to a bright future for the prices of gold and silver in 2018. I believe that both precious metals found significant bottoms in the middle of December as they reversed course after the Fed meeting. While December was a threepeat of bearishness in the precious metals sector, higher prices carrying into the new year will create a hat trick, and we could see both gold and silver move appreciably higher in 2018 just as they did in early 2016 and 2017.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today. The price is going up on January 1, so act fast to lock in the lower rate before 2018!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.