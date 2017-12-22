Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Net net, the balance was significantly looser this week thanks to much lower demand driven by above average temperatures.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -102 Bcf, it would be compared with -233 Bcf last year and -111 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -182 Bcf change yesterday, which was 5 Bcf higher than our forecast of -177 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Dec. 15 storage report here.

For the week of Dec. 22, we expect a storage draw of -102 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

On a supply basis, Lower 48 production notched the second-highest weekly average this year with a gain of ~0.7 Bcf/d w-o-w. Canadian gas net imports were flat w-o-w. Production is expected to rise more into 2018 as more takeaway capacity comes online.

On the demand side, residential/commercial (heating demand) led overall demand lower by ~6 Bcf/d w-o-w. Power burn also decreased ~2.4 Bcf/d with industrial behind at ~0.8 Bcf/d lower w-o-w. US gas exports were just slightly lower w-o-w around ~0.1 Bcf/d. Total demand is expected to increase materially next week.

