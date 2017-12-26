A New Era In Monetary Policy Begins In 2018

On Wednesday, December 13 the U.S. Federal Reserve increased the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points for the fifth time since liftoff from zero in December 2015. The rate hike was the third of 2017, and almost all market participants had expected the move as the central bank had been fully transparent about their intention to tighten monetary policy.

The Fed Funds rate now stands at 1.25 percent after five rate increases, which is still a historically low level. The central bank has indicated that it plans to increase the rate another three times in 2018 which would put the central bank’s monetary policy tool at 2% by the end of next year.

The December Fed meeting was the third straight time that the central bank acted at their final meeting of the year. Economic growth has been stronger in the U.S., and at a recent meeting, the Fed changed their characterization of the economy from “moderate” to “solid” growth. For a central bank, the shift was significant. The December Fed meeting contained few surprises for the market, but it was a watershed event. It was the final time that Chair Janet Yellen will site at the head of the table.

Chair Yellen’s last stand

Janet Yellen will go down in history as an effective and cautious leader of the U.S. central bank. Her term came after her predecessor Ben Bernanke announced the tapering of quantitative easing. Chair Bernanke faced the most dramatic financial meltdown since the Great Depression after the U.S. housing crisis, and European sovereign debt issues pummeled markets across all asset classes.

Chair Yellen saw her share of issues during her tenure at the head of the U.S. central bank. The end of QE was a tense time in markets as the shift from accommodation to tightening amounted to reversing the course of the economy at a time when economic growth was showing signs of improvement. Many feared that too much too soon could have caused a recession in economic growth, so Chair Yellen proceeded gradually and with caution. The end of QE came in 2014, and the first rate hike, which was liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate, in December 2015. Immediately following the first increase in short-term rates in nine years was a meltdown in the Chinese domestic equities market. When China sneezes, the rest of the world tends to catch the flu and a tsunami of selling spread around the world during the first six weeks of 2016. Chair Yellen faced another potential crisis calmly, and the selling abated in mid-February as signs of growth continued to support global economic conditions. President Xi’s announcement of the “new normal” for Chinese growth provided the world with confidence as the Chinese leader explained that lower but stable growth would be the government’s goal. Chair Yellen also faced a sovereign debt crisis and bailout of Greece during her term.

It would not be long before the Fed, and its chief had to deal with another potential economic disaster as the U.K. voted to divorce from Europe in June 2016. Stocks plunged, temporarily, and the uncertainty surrounding a rejection of globalism stood as a danger signal for the global economy.

Chair Yellen faced another period of conjecture leading up to the most contentious Presidential election in the United States in modern history. On the campaign trail, candidate Donald Trump accused the Fed chief of keeping rates low to support the stock market and the Democratic Party’s candidate for the highest office in the U.S. The shock of the election results in November 2016 led to an election night selloff. However, equity prices recovered in the blink of an eye and continued higher on optimism over a business-friendly administration in Washington DC. The dollar index rose to its highest level since 2002 in the wake of the U.S. election, which became a worry when it came to increasing short-term U.S. rates. Rising interest rate differentials between the euro currency and dollar posed a threat to the competitive nature of U.S. business around the world. However, in the wake of the U.S. election and even though the dollar was bumping up against the highest level in almost a decade-and-a-half, the Fed acted for the second time to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in December 2017. Chair Yellen and the members of the FOMC paid more attention to economic data and put politics aside when they acted at the final meeting of 2016. It is likely that the Chair along with other members held their breath when they moved rates higher late last year.

Things turned out well, as the dollar peaked in January 2017, and stocks continued to move to the upside during this year. The correction in the U.S. currency and bull market in stocks afforded the central bank two opportunities to hike rates by 25 basis points leading up to the final meeting of the year on December 13. In October, the central bank initiated a program to lower the Fed’s swelled balance sheet by allowing the legacy of QE to roll off, gradually.

In the weeks before the meeting, President Trump announced his choice for Fed Chair. While Chair Yellen was a finalist and he characterized her performance as “excellent,” the President selected Jerome Powell to put his stamp on the central bank. Chair Powell will take the reins of the central bank on February 3, and in her last meeting at the head of the table, the Fed acted for the third time of this year and the third straight time at their December meeting. Chair Yellen’s last stand at the Fed was a continuation of the path she followed throughout her term, gradual and conservative move towards tightening. While there is widespread praise for her tenure at the central bank, many of the President’s supporters considered her too dovish to continue. Ironically, her final interest rate hike at the end of her central banking career did not receive support from two members of the FOMC.

An 8-2 vote on the December rate hike- Doves will become extinct

Under Chair Yellen, the Fed’s gradual approach took on a conservative tone that erred to the dovish side when it came to monetary policy. At the latest meeting, there were two dissenters for the 25 basis point rate hike. Both Evans and Kashkari voted to hold rates steady as inflation, the away the central bank measures the economic condition remains below the 2% target rate. The dovish members of the committee voted against tightening credit as they believe higher rates could choke economic growth. However, the complexion of the central bank will change early in 2017, and it is likely that doves on the committee will find themselves fading further into the background. In 2017, Stanley Fisher and William Dudley tended their resignations from the central bank. After President Trump selected Jerome Powell as the next Chairman, Janet Yellen who term runs until 2024 resigned effective February 3, 2018. The President has made three appointments to the Fed so far, and another is coming soon.

A more hawkish approach to rates

Earlier this year, President Trump appointed Randy Quarles. After he nominated Powell for the top spot, he nominated Carnegie Mellon economics professor Marvin Goodfriend. Now, the rumor is that the President is considering Lawrence Lindsey, the former top economic advisor to President George W. Bush, for the position of Vice Chairman of the Fed replacing Stanley Fisher.

The four new appointees are likely to bring a more hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018 and beyond. At their last meeting of the year, the Fed guided markets that the Fed Funds rate would likely rise by 25 basis points three times in 2018 reaching the 2% level next year at this time. However, the could turn out to be a low estimate when it comes to hikes from a committee where the doves go into hibernation, and the hawks take a greater role.

The Fed Funds rate remains historically low

The fact is that even at 2% at the end of next year, short-term interest rates remain historically low. Goldman Sachs has told markets they expect four rate hikes from the new Fed, and Deutsche Bank projects five 25 basis point increases in the rate. If Deutsche Bank is correct, we will see a 2.5% Fed Funds rate by the end of 2018, which could be low if inflationary pressures begin to rise next year.

Measuring inflation is an art, rather than a science. The measure depends on the variables the central banks around the world, like the Fed and ECB, decide to consider. I believe that the world is undergoing a period of significant change in the world of money, banking, and finance. The technological revolution has worked its way into the financial world. Last year, few people knew about digital currencies and blockchain, or distributed ledger technology. After the spectacular gains in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2017, everyone is talking about Bitcoin and its brethren in the sector. If digital currency value were taken into account when measuring the inflation numbers, the results would not be below the central bank’s target rate at 2%. Moreover, copper, crude oil, palladium, and some other commodities are closing 2017 at or near their 2017 highs. When it comes to copper, the bellwether raw material for global economic growth, the price trend since early 2016 remains bullish and could be a harbinger of inflationary pressures on the economy in 2018. If there is even a whiff of inflation next year, a more hawkish Fed is likely to act quickly to increase interest rates to fight the economic beast before it gets out of control.

The ECB will follow the Fed

When the Fed hiked rates in December 2015 and December 2016, the dollar index was on or close to its high for the year. However, when the central bank acted at the final meeting on December 13, the dollar was closer to lows than highs. The 25 basis point hike and prospects for three or four more in 2018 did little to support the dollar index and it dropped in the aftermath of the final Fed meeting of the year.

Currencies tend to move when interest rate differentials widen or narrow. The euro currency makes up 60% of the dollar index, and the euro has gained ground on the dollar in 2017, moving from around the $1.05 level at the end of 2016 to just under $1.20. Global economic growth has touched Europe, and it will not be long before the QE program comes to an end, and interest rates begin to rise from negative forty basis points. So far, Mario Draghi has been sketchy about his plans, but economic growth and data may force his hand sooner rather than later in 2018. The ECB followed the Fed into QE and the lowest rates in history, and they will follow the U.S. central bank out of their current dovish stance. A shift from accommodation to tightening monetary policy in Europe could cause the dollar to fall further in the coming year.

A new era in monetary policy will begin early in 2018 as Jerome Powell takes the Chair at the Federal Reserve and as other, more hawkish appointees take their seats at the table that dictates short-term interest rate policy. It is possible that inflationary pressures are already brewing beneath the surface of the economy after a decade of accommodation. If that is the case, the new breed of hawks will need to act quickly before the scourge of all central bankers gets out of control.

Each Fed chief tends to contend with series of issues and problems that impact the economy during their tenure. For Jerome Powell, the legacy of a decade of accommodation is likely to be his cross to bear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.