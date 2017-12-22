AT&T: Missed Dividend Opportunity

While constantly praising the new tax reform bill, AT&T (T) missed an opportunity to really reassure investors via the annual dividend hike and subsequent press releases.

The stock traded back toward the recent highs near $39. The dividend yield is right at 5% providing a solid yield for a stable to growing dividend investor. But did AT&T signal that the major concerns remain with owning the stock?

Limited Dividend Hike

Back on December 15, AT&T hiked the annual dividend rate to $0.50 per quarter. The amount continues the annual tradition since 2009 of hiking the quarter dividend by $0.01 per quarter or $0.04 annually.

T Dividend data by YCharts

A big issue is that the dividend hike was originally 2.5% when the wireless giant made the move in 2009 to hike the quarterly payment from $0.40 to $0.41. The recent hike from $0.49 to $0.50 is only a 2.0% annual hike.

Considering the $240 billion market cap and a existing 5% yield, any hike is generally a bullish sign. With AT&T, the concern is that the company consistently discussed the benefits of both the tax reform and the Time Warner (TWX) merger, but the actual moves aren't so supportive of the stated thesis.

Tax Reform Moves

With tax reform that will substantially reduce the effective tax rate, AT&T announced two one-time moves:

Additional capital spend of $1 billion.

$1,000 bonus for roughly 200,000 U.S. employees.

The wireless giant already spends roughly $22 billion annually on capital expenditures so the additional $1 billion is a positive sign, but only a meager 4.5% hike. AT&T will spend somewhere in the $5 to $6 billion range in Q4 alone so another $250 million per quarter for a year isn't really that much additional spending, especially if the amount isn't maintained annually going forward.

Source: AT&T Q3'17 investor briefing

The $1,000 bonus for union and non-management employees amounts to $200 million in extra expenses. My previous article calculated something in the range of $800 million per quarter in savings from taxes so AT&T is only spending a small portion of the forecasted savings though the massive tax reform bill is hard to completely analyze.

AT&T has 6.1 billion shares outstanding so the $0.04 dividend hike for 2018 adds about $244 million to capital payouts before the Time Warner impact. Leaving Time Warner out of the equation as the company previously had an even better capital return plan due to stock repurchases and a solid dividend along with concerns the merger won't get approval, AT&T in general missed the opportunity to reward shareholders. The annual dividend hikes continue to come and the tax reform should provide a substantial boost to free cash flows that the company already targeted at over $20 billion.

The company already plans to return over $12 billion to shareholders via dividends, but the bigger issue is that moves by AT&T suggests concerns over the competitive wireless and video business and an already heavily indebted balance sheet of $114 billion in net debt.

AT&T could've sent a strong message to shareholders by only hiking the dividend by an additional $0.005 to $0.505 for 2018. The move would only cost another $122 million and send the dividend yield up to 5.2%.

Based on the recent dividend history, the stock doesn't typically trade with the yield much below 5%. AT&T probably doesn't trade much above the low $40s on the tax reform news despite the positives. Besides, the stock already is up from the November lows near $32 so the market has already priced in the tax benefits.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T missed a golden opportunity to make a bigger dividend hike and stabilize the dividend growth rate. While the tax reform developments are positive, the one-time moves by the wireless giant are supportive of long-term concerns in the sector providing limited upside in the stock from here.