Soft Price Action In Soft Commodities

Soft commodities are the luxury or tropical sector of the commodities market. These agricultural products grow in fertile soil around the world, and many depend on just the right climate to thrive. Sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange juice futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange, and they tend to be highly volatile commodity products. While demand for all agricultural commodities continues to rise with the growth in population and wealth over the years, it is the supply side of the fundamental equation that determines the path of least resistance for prices in this sector.

Weather conditions and crop diseases, as well as logistical factors, can turn many of these markets from a surplus to a deficit condition and back in the blink of an eye. Soft commodities can turn highly illiquid when they move higher or lower, and the prices often create gaps on charts. Over recent weeks and months, the majority of the commodities in this sector have been moving lower as supplies are sufficient to meet global demand. While the prices of sugar, coffee, cocoa, and FCOJ have been moving to the downside, cotton has moved higher over recent weeks. However, all of the products in the soft commodities sector have a penchant for volatility, and right now, the majority are falling towards levels of critical technical support.

Sugar and coffee move lower, but sugar bounces

Sugar recently corrected after breaking a pattern of lower highs that had been in place for over one year. Source: CQG

The price of sugar traded to a high of 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016. A deficit where demand outstripped supplies caused the price to rally from lows of 10.13 cents in August 2015. However, after the price of the sweet commodity more than doubled, production increased, inventories began to swell and demand moved lower leading the deficit in the market to disappear. As a result, sugar fell steadily throughout the first half 2017 reaching a low of 12.53 cents per pound in June. Sugar hit its lows at the same time that crude oil traded to lows of $42.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on June 21. Brazil is the world’s leading sugar producer, and in the South American nation, sugar cane is the primary ingredient in the biofuel. Sugar recovered alongside the price of oil as demand for ethanol increased leaving less sugar for export to other areas of the world. As the daily chart highlights, March sugar futures ended the pattern of higher lows in November when they rose above the September peak at 15.20 cents per pound. At the same time, crude oil rallied to its highest price of the year at $59.05 per barrel. However, oil stalled and so did sugar. Since the November high at 15.49 cents per pound, the price of sugar retreated to the 13.64 cents level. As the slow stochastic shows, the price momentum of sugar had declined in oversold territory and crossed higher. Crude oil recovered to less than $1 off its highs for the year and sugar followed to the upside. Open interest has increased from just under 708,000 contracts on December 1 to 767,863 as of December 21. The metric had risen as the price dropped, but it has begun to decline during the recent move to the upside that has taken the sweet commodity to a high of 14.82 on December 21. However, given the price range since August 2015 of 10.13 to 23.90 cents, we are currently a lot closer to lows than highs. Therefore, risk-reward favors the upside. Sugar was trading around the 14.70 cents per pound level on Friday, December 22.

Brazil is also the world’s leading producer of Arabica coffee beans that have been in a bear market since November 2016. Source: CQG

Unlike sugar, coffee has not broken its trading pattern of lower highs. As the daily chart illustrates, price momentum at around the $1.20 level on the March futures contract had declined into oversold territory. Just like sugar, open interest has been rising, moving from 192,132 to 221,873 contracts over December. Coffee is fighting contradicting technicals, and supply and demand fundamentals depend on the weather in Brazil over the coming months. Demand for coffee continues to increase around the world as demographics point to more coffee consumption each year. The price range in coffee futures dating back to November 2016 has been from $1.13 to $1.76 per pound. Like in sugar, risk-reward favors the upside because we are a lot closer to lows than highs.

Cocoa breaks down, again

In December 2015, the price of cocoa futures traded at $3422 per ton. After a downside correction in early 2016, cocoa attempted to rally once again reaching a lower high at $3237 per ton in June 2016. However, it was all downhill from there as the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionary products fell to a low of $1769 in June 2017 on the active month futures contract. Source: CQG

Cocoa has been in a bear market since the June 2016 high, but it broke the pattern of lower highs in October when it rallied above the August highs. March cocoa futures rallied to a high of $2226 per ton on November 10, but the next correction to the downside turned into price carnage as the price fell to lows of $1852 on December 13. Like in sugar and coffee, price momentum has declined into oversold territory, and open interest increased during the down move from 236,503 contracts at the start of December to 251,677 as of December 15. Additionally, cocoa is also a lot closer to the lows of the past two years than the higher at its current price level. When it comes to cocoa, the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the major producers with over 60% of the world’s output coming from their plantations. In cocoa, a major cocoa hedge fund, Amajaro, closed its doors which could mean that some of the recent selling came from a liquidation of positions. Therefore, cocoa joins sugar and coffee, as risk-reward at its current price level seems to favor the upside as we move forward into 2018. March cocoa futures were trading around the $1815 level on Friday, December 22, which was a new low on the March futures contract and the lowest price since July as it traded to a low of $1800 per ton.

OJ gets cheaper

Frozen concentrated orange juice futures are the commodity that the classic film, Trading Places, made famous in the early 1980s. In November 2016, the price of FCOJ futures rallied to the highest level in history when the price hit $2.35 per pound. Citrus greening, a crop disease in Florida, caused the rally along with the coming winter as the price of the commodity peaked before the start of the 2016/2017 winter season. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, FCOJ fell from the November 2016 high to a low of $1.2495 in July. The hurricane that hit Florida in the early fall propelled the price off the lows and in the lead up to winter OJ reached its most recent high at $1.6950 per pound in mid-November. The price trend on the weekly chart remains lower, but the daily pictorial has declined into oversold territory as the price is now trading at around the $1.35 per pound level. Open interest in OJ is always problematic in the thinly traded commodity, and it is currently at the 9,300-contract level, down from over 10,800 at the start of December. At $1.35, OJ is also a lot closer to recent lows than the highs seen last November when the price reached its all-time pinnacle. FCOJ futures dropped for the past four straight weeks and at $1.35 per pound it is closing in on critical technical support at $1.2495, the July low.

Cotton is a bright spot

Sugar, coffee, cocoa, and FCOJ all display a technical picture where the downside could be limited and upside explosive if the weather decides to limit supplies in 2018. Meanwhile, cotton, the last raw material in the sector is currently in bullish mode. Cotton reached its all-time peak back in 2011 when the price traded to the unprecedented level of $2.27 per pound. Before that high, the fluffy fiber had never traded above the $1.18 level. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, cotton found a bottom at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016 and has been making higher lows and higher highs over the past twenty-one months. The most recent peak came in May when cotton reached 87.18 cents. Cotton held technical support and the November and December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report told markets that demand is increasing, supplies are moving lower and inventories are on the decline. The price on December 22 was trading at the 77.80 cents per pound level after reaching a high 78.07 during the final trading session of last week. Unlike the other commodities in the soft sector, cotton has risen into overbought territory, but open interest has been increasing with the price moving from 248,781 contracts at the beginning of December to its current level at 272,331 contracts as of December 21. Rising open interest alongside price is a validation of the current bullish price trend.

Opportunities abound in the soft commodities sector for 2018

As we move forward into 2018, cotton continues to look bullish while all of the other commodities in this sector are close to lows and technical support levels and risk-reward favors the upside. As of the end of the third quarter, the soft commodities sector was one of the worst performing areas of the commodities market for 2017. As of the close of business on September 30, the softs sector lost around 13.7% during a year where most other commodities posted gains.

In the volatile world of commodities, the worst performing sectors one year tends to recover in the following year. With the prices of four of five of the agricultural commodities close to lows and demand continuing to rise around the world for all foodstuffs, risk-reward favors the soft commodities sector going into 2018. At the same time, the weak dollar could provide another level of support for the soft commodities sector if the greenback continues lower in 2018.

Put these commodities on your radar right now, and any further price weakness over the coming weeks and month could create a golden long-side opportunity for next year. The demand for sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and OJ is going nowhere but higher given population and wealth growth around the world. The minute Mother Nature causes any supply issues, the price reaction could be explosive, and it will be too late to get in at the current low prices. This sector of the commodities market is currently offering some of the best bargains in the raw materials asset class, and the sale could end in the blink of an eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.