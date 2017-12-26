Crude Oil Holding Near Highs

In early December, the prices of many industrial commodities were moving lower. Copper, one of the most significant raw materials, slipped below the $3 per pound level for the first time since early October. Other nonferrous metals also moved lower from their highs of the year. However, copper has been making higher lows and higher highs since January 2016 when the price found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. The price of iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel production, fell below $60 per ton in October after a rally that took the price of the raw material that is a building block for infrastructure around the world to over $70 per ton. Like copper, iron ore has been trading in the same pattern since falling to lows of around $37 per ton in late 2015. Over recent sessions, both copper and iron ore, as well as other industrial commodities have come roaring back.

The most ubiquitous industrial commodity has been making higher lows and higher highs since June 21 when the price of crude oil fell to $42.05 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract. Meanwhile, crude oil traded to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, and the move in July violated the pattern of higher lows by just 15 cents and the energy commodity quickly rebounded.

Crude oil found a bottom in late June and moved to a high of $59.05 per barrel in late November, a rally of over 40% in five months. The nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract was trading at around the $58.30 level on Friday, December 22 and it is holding a less than $1 below its recent peak price for 2017.

OPEC did its part for the oil market

At the end of November, the international oil cartel extended their production cuts until the end of 2018 which provided support for the price of the energy commodity. The market had expected OPEC to extend production quotas from the end of Q1 2018 through the balance of the year, and the cartel went a bit further when they slapped an output ceiling on two members that were exempt in 2017. In 2018, Libya and Nigeria will have a cap of 2.8 million barrels per day combined which is around the level of their production this year.

OPEC added insult to injury in the oil market in 2015 and 2016 when the Saudis led the members in a strategy of pumping up production to build market share by ridding the market of shale producers in the United States. However, the cartel shot itself in the foot, and the price dropped to less than one-quarter the value a barrel of oil fetched in June 2014 early in 2016. The Russians talked sense into the Saudis and other members of the cartel and came up with a program of production cuts that caused the price to recover to the $50 per barrel level. In 2017, the range for the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures has been from $42.05 to $59.05 per barrel. The Brent benchmark price has been even higher, trading north of the $60 per barrel level since late October as the Brent premium has moved higher with the price of the energy commodity. OPEC did its part to get the price of oil higher, but it was the global economy that truly supportive of the market.

The global economy support energy demand and inventories supports energy demand

At the beginning of 2016, bearish turbulence in the Chinese domestic stock market and worries about an economic slowdown in the world’s most populous and second largest economy contributed to the bear market in crude oil and many other industrial commodities. Raw material prices fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016, and crude oil was no exception as it traded to the lowest price since 2003. However, President Xi of China unveiled his policy of a “new normal” aimed at slower, but stable economic growth. The U.S. economy was growing at a moderate pace in 2016, but in 2017 that growth turned solid as GDP rose to over 3% for the first time in a decade. At the same time, even European economic growth displayed signs of strength in the year that is ending next week.

Economic growth increases demand for energy. One of the signs that demand for crude oil has increased has been the rise in oil product prices which have outperformed raw crude oil over recent months. Even when oil fell to its most recent low on June 21, the prices of gasoline and distillates were a sign that demand for energy remained strong as a result of economic growth. Even with crude oil less than $1 off the highs of this year, crude oil inventories continue to decline. This week, the American Petroleum Institute reported that stocks declined by 5.222 million barrels for the week ending on December 15. The Energy Information Administration told the market inventories dropped by 6.5 million barrels during the same period. The data exceeded market expectations providing another level of support for the price of the energy commodity.

The technical levels to watch

As 2017 comes to an end, and we head into 2018, crude oil is close to its highest price since the summer of 2015, when it was still on its way down from over $107 per barrel in June 2014. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, NYMEX crude oil futures remain in a bullish trend, and open interest has been rising steadily alongside price. When the total number of long and short positions in a futures market increases as the price rallies, it tends to validate a bullish trend. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, technical support in crude oil stands at just under the $55 per barrel level, where there is an area of price congestion from December 2016 through February 2016. Below there, $50 per barrel had been a significant pivot point for the energy commodity which was a target for OPEC when prices were under pressure. Below $50 per barrel on NYMEX crude is also a price that weeds out some of the higher cost shale producers in the United States. However, it is a sweet spot for WTI light sweet petroleum as it is around half the price it traded at in 2014, and double the level seen in 2016. $50 per barrel is a price that is acceptable to producers and consumers alike. However, given the current strength of global economic conditions, OPEC production quotas through the end of next year, and one other factor, we may not see the $50 barrel of oil again for a while. The price of NYMEX crude could be heading higher to test critical technical resistance at the May 2015 high at $62.58 per barrel. At that price, we could see Brent crude oil challenging the $70 per barrel level for the first time in years given the current spread between WTI and Brent, which has been edging higher throughout the second half of 2017. Moreover, that other factor could prove explosive for the price of the energy commodity in the blink of an eye.

The geopolitical landscape could cause spikes to the upside

Last week, Yemeni rebels fired a missile meant for the Saudi Royal Palace in Riyadh. It was not the first time a rocket crossed the Yemen-Saudi border. A few weeks ago, the Saudis intercepted a missile heading towards the Riyadh international airport.

The Patriot missile system that shot down the two rockets saved lives and immediate damage, but it did nothing to quell the rising tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia who have been fighting a proxy war in Yemen for more than a year. At the same time, the Saudi blockade of Qatar that has involved other allied Gulf States is a reaction to the perception that tiny, but wealthy, Qatar was getting a little too cozy with their neighbors across the Persian Gulf. Additionally, the conflict has spread to Lebanon where the Saudi-backed leader resigned under pressure from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Over recent months, the tensions have been rising between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudis consider the recent missile attacks as acts of war and have put the blame squarely on the theocracy in Iran. To complicate matters, Iran’s leading ally is Russia while the Saudis rely on the United States.

It is probable that the tensions will continue to mount in the region in 2018. Crown Prince and heir to the Saudi throne, MbS has made no secret of his willingness to go to war against Iran to thwart their expansionist desires in the Middle East. The Trump Administration has refused to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement, and if Iran goes the way of North Korea and begins moving towards a nuclear arsenal, the Saudis are likely to strike and strike hard to protect their interests. Any escalation of violence in the region would likely threaten oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the Middle East which are high-value targets for both sides. While hostilities will come at a devastating price in the area, they could spark an explosive rally in the crude oil market. With inventories dropping in the United States and global economic growth, a supply problem from the region of the world with more than half the world’s petroleum supplies could send the price of crude oil for nearby delivery back to the $100 per barrel level or higher very quickly under the right circumstances.

The triad of dominant producers

The three largest oil producing nations in the world these days produces nearly as much of the energy commodity as all of the members of OPEC. Only Saudi Arabia is a member of the cartel, and they are a member of the over 10 million barrel-per-day club. Another member, Russia, is Iran’s godfather in the region. And, because of technological advances in shale extraction, the friendliest regulatory environment in decades, and a price that is back above the $50 per barrel level, the United States is likely to join the club, or at the very least come close, in 2018.

The U.S. has become the swing producer of oil in the world because it is less exposed to the flow of oil revenues. While Russia and the Saudis continue to rely on petroleum sales to bolster their economies, the U.S. producers can turn on and off their output a lot faster these days when prices warrant. Therefore, the U.S. can become a significant importer at prices below $50 per barrel and an even more powerful exporter when prices are higher. In 2017, much to the dismay of OPEC, the U.S. was supplying crude oil to the Chinese. The triad of dominant oil producers in the world has replaced OPEC as the dominant force in the international petroleum market.

When it comes to the price of the energy commodity, crude oil is holding near its recent high as 2017 is coming to an end. The fundamentals of the oil market continue to support the price at current levels and perhaps higher. However, with the tumultuous Middle East in the background, the political risk in the oil market these days may be the most significant factor for 2018. Crude oil price shocks for the immediate future are on the up, rather than the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.