Nissan LEAF 2.0 Against The Competition: What Gives?

Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) replacement for the world's best-selling electric car to date, the LEAF, arrived in Japan in October 2017 and arrives in the U.S. in January 2018. The purpose of this article is to evaluate how it stacks up primarily against its main electric car competitors from General Motors (GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF).

You will notice that I am not including the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 as a main object in this comparison. While the LEAF will still compete against the Model 3 in reality, because electric car shoppers at this stage of the nascent EV market are casting a wider net than the regular car buyer, there are still four main reasons why the Model 3 is not a direct comparison against the LEAF:

The Model 3 a lot longer (9 inches), and somewhat wider (2 inches), than the Nissan LEAF. The Model 3 is a sedan, whereas the Nissan LEAF, Volkswagen eGolf, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Ioniq EV are all hatchbacks. The Model 3 is rear-wheel drive (and in the future, all-wheel drive), whereas the four competitors here are all front-wheel drive only, and will remain so at least for this generation. I have not yet driven the Tesla Model 3.

The Nissan LEAF 2.0 story

Nissan has a story to tell with the LEAF 2.0, and it's not about manufacturing. Perhaps it should have been, because the LEAF is the only EV that is manufactured in three locations in separate countries (VW eGolf is made in two factories in Germany). That makes the LEAF uniquely able to supply all major geographies with volume production, already by the first half of 2018.

Rather, Nissan's LEAF story is that with this new 2.0 version, it offers a unique value proposition. It offers 150 miles of range for less money than any other EV in its class.

The Hyundai Ioniq EV and Volkswagen eGolf have a similar starting price as the Nissan LEAF 2.0 - right around the $30,000 mark - but they offer "only" 125 miles of range. The Chevrolet Bolt EV offers 238 miles of range, but it's $37,495.

The Nissan LEAF 2.0 starts at $29,990 plus $895 delivery charge, so that's $30,885. As Nissan's argument goes, that's a big discount from the $37,495 that GM is charging for the 238 mile range Bolt EV.

The problem with this reasoning is that I believe Nissan has fundamentally misunderstood the nature of the EV buyer and therefore the EV market. The EV buyer is generally not some guy who cares about a few thousand dollars here or there.

The EV buyer is in most cases a multimillionaire who lives in a $5 million house and has at least three very expensive cars in the garage already. This person's overall monthly expenses already are $50,000-plus, so what the EV costs is not all that important. Whether the EV costs $30,000 or $90,000 is relatively peanuts either way. It's an extra mortgage payment or two - an indulgence as part of that person's virtue-signaling arsenal, which includes shopping at Whole Foods despite not having evidence for organic being actually better. You know the type.

The buyer's motivation is to be seen as being "green," but the buyer also is not all that interested in compromising on any aspect of the automotive experience. The buyer wants to have the same convenience as he gets in his other cars - a Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes G-550 and Porsche Panamera, for example. It feels better to be seen driving to a private jet terminal in an electric car than in any of his $200,000 gas guzzlers.

This means, among other things, that the car has to look great and have a long range. In terms of looks, the LEAF 2.0 is a huge improvement on the LEAF 1.0. How couldn't it be? The old LEAF was among the last things on four wheels in which a person wanted to be seen. I would go so far as to say that the new LEAF 2.0 looks pretty good, which is admirable given what Nissan had to work with. It looks even better in person than in a picture, so do yourself a favor and check it out in person. You might just be surprised.

However, when it comes to the range, 150 miles isn't going to cut it in this market. When the Chevrolet Bolt EV has 238 miles of range and is available for only a few thousand dollars more, I don't see many people opting for the car with less range. I could say the same thing in the comparison against the Tesla Model 3, which will have 220 miles of range in its base configuration when it becomes available perhaps before the end of 2018.

Now, granted, before I go any further, I should point out that the Tesla Model 3 also has severe problems that it needs to resolve before becoming a mass-market success. Just take the fact that it lacks AM radio, Sirius XM and a heated steering wheel - features that almost all cars in the market offer. Those features are now so basic that automakers often don't bother mentioning them, as they are taken for granted. Nissan LEAF has them, and Tesla Model 3 does not.

Nissan's approach with the LEAF - at least in the U.S. market - was wrong all along. Instead of coming out with a car in the $30,000 to $37,000 range, Nissan should have made a 300-mile range car that looks more like a Maxima, Murano or Armada, and cost whatever it takes to break even - $60,000 or $80,000 or whatever. That's where the U.S. EV market has been - not in offering massive discounts to move $30,000 - $37,000 budget cars with sub-200 mile range.

When comparing the Nissan LEAF 2.0 with the EV offerings from GM, Hyundai and VW, there are other things to consider as well. The base model Nissan LEAF 2.0 has an old infotainment system that does not include Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Auto or Apple (AAPL) CarPlay. To get that, you have to pay $2,500 more for the SV trim level. That significantly reduces Nissan's pricing argument against GM, Hyundai and VW.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Other than price and range, these four cars - Nissan LEAF 2.0, Hyundai Ioniq, VW eGolf and Chevrolet Bolt EV - need to be compared point by point on the other purchase factors as well. Let's take some of them one by one:

Luggage space

Hyundai and Nissan are a little larger than VW and Chevrolet. For some people, this can be a pain point.

Rear seat

The Chevrolet is easiest to get in and out, and feels the most spacious. The VW and Hyundai are closer to the Chevrolet in overall comfort, but they sit lower to the ground.

Front seat

The Chevrolet and VW have almost perfect seating positions, with steering wheels that telescope far, and with great dead foot space. Hyundai is almost as good. Here is where the Nissan falls short, with a steering wheel that does not telescope, and with a suboptimal dead foot space. It may not be a big deal if you're shorter than 5'9" or if you have very long arms, but for other people it is something to consider.

Instrument panel and related controls

This is a tough call because they are all very good. Therefore, much of this comes down to style and personal preference. VW and Hyundai are a tie at the top, with essentially nothing that can be improved. Notice especially the VW's understated black elegance, and the Hyundai's transmission shifter, which uses buttons better than anyone else. It doesn't get better than any of those two, from VW and Hyundai.

As for the Chevrolet, it is functionally as good as VW and Hyundai, but it's simply looking juvenile or ugly. The touchscreen, while the largest of them all and with the best functionality, looks juvenile and is tilted in such a way that it can reflect light. The Nissan looks reasonably mature, but the touchscreen is tiny and the transmission shifter is ugly as it was already in the previous-generation LEAF.

Regenerative braking

A signature feature of EVs is the regenerative braking system. Many EVs, including all four of these, allow for granular control of how much braking to apply. In short, I like all four of these for providing four very good systems that while slightly different from each other, all of which end up being almost perfect.

VW allows for a traditional shifter and a button, so you can switch around the regen settings with ease. Hyundai is almost as easy. Chevrolet adds the paddle "shifter" on the steering wheel. Nissan has the e-Pedal toggle, which is unique in that it actually holds the car while on an incline, and does so using the friction brakes so that no energy is lost in the process. It's a tough call since all have good regen solutions, but in the end I pick the Nissan as the best.

Whiz-bang feature!

Just like Bolt has the paddle-shifter, the Nissan has ProPilot Assist, which is a mild form of Level 2 "Autopilot." It works extremely well for what it does: Keep you in the lane, with adaptive cruise control.

I found Nissan's system to work the best while gently moving my hands up and down the steering wheel, applying only so much feather-light torque to enable the system to detect the presence of my hands. This means you can be on Autopilot for some long stretches, as long as the road and other circumstances allow.

Without a doubt, none of the competitors from GM, VW or Hyundai come remotely close to this Nissan "Autopilot" system, as this point. The Nissan LEAF 2.0 stands alone in Autopilot in this class. For some people, this is not just an attractive feature, but a deciding one as well.

Motor and handling

This class of electric car has many similarities when it comes to "electric motor feel." There is a certain commonality around the baseline performance. That said, there are some differences.

The Chevrolet is the most powerful, yielding the most acceleration. The Hyundai felt the weakest. The VW feels just as smooth as the Chevy, but you sit down lower and the suspension feels softer - in a good way. The Nissan feels the most like a neutral appliance - nothing bad, but also nothing engaging either.

Infotainment

Chevrolet has OnStar, which includes WiFi hotspot with 4G LTE connectivity. All cars offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but only the Nissan LEAF doesn't have it on the base model. That may be one of the biggest strikes against the LEAF. The Bolt wins in the infotainment department.

The BIG issue with all of these EVs

With all of those things out of the way, we are left with four competent EVs of relatively similar size and utility - but with big differences in range, and some minor price discrepancies. The final factor that an EV buyer should care about, but that may not matter much to the non-EV buyer is this: Battery life.

No, not the range of the car when it's new. I mean the range after you have used the car for a few years, and driven perhaps 50,000 or 100,000 miles.

It should first be said that we can't know the answer to this question until long after the fact. What will be the battery degradation after 15 years and 200,000 miles? We won't know until… well, you get the point.

However, there are some signs - positive and negative. Let's start with the LEAF. It has not had a good track record with battery capacity in previous model years. Owners have seen multi-percentage point degradation after only a couple of years. Nissan said to improve this in battery versions for 2013 and 2015, but there has still been degradation. As for this all-new 2018, we simply don't know yet. However, the track record seems to be very poor.

In contrast, GM has had a good track record with its Chevrolet Volt, all the way back to the 2011 model year. The first Volts from that first 2011 model year show very few signs of any noticeable degradation, after seven years in the field. That's simply in the sharpest possible contrast to Nissan's track record.

As such, those who bought a 2011 Volt still get just about the same electric range as they got back seven years ago. But if you bought a Nissan LEAF seven years ago, chances are you would have lost 30% or more of the battery by now.

It's anecdotal, but almost everyone I know who bought a LEAF in 2011 are unhappy with it, almost exclusively for this reason. On the other hand, almost everyone I know who leased a LEAF tend to be happy with it. Basically, if you're not responsible for the car after its first 30-39 months, buying a new battery is on someone else's dime and that makes it fine. In contrast, if you bought a Volt - so far - there's been nothing to worry about.

Knowing nothing else, that's my biggest worry about the LEAF. If Nissan wanted to quell any concerns, it ought to warranty its battery to a higher level, to make it match the real-world experience of the Chevy Volt. Basically, the reason plug-in cars don't sell is that people are worried that after only 10-20 years of driving the car, they will have lost a double-digit percentage of the battery, leaving them with thousands of dollars of battery exchange cost.

You might say: That's the Volt, but what about the Bolt EV? Perhaps that's different? Yes, you are right: It might be different. We don't know yet. My point is that a company's reputation in this area matters, and all we have to go on is the experience of past products - not the 2018 model year, or even the 2017 model year in most cases.

Those are the Chevrolet and the Nissan. But what about the Volkswagen and the Hyundai? They appear to be inconclusive or mildly positive. The Hyundai has been out for less than a year in the U.S., so there's just not any meaningful track record.

The VW eGolf has been sold in the U.S. since October 2014, and there seems to have been no avalanche of complaints regarding battery degradation. However, VW also got a new battery vendor in the last year, as it switched from Panasonic to Samsung. What will be the performance going forward? It's simply impossible to know, but for what it's worth, VW's track record here seems good, even if not nearly as statistically certain as GM's, yet.

Conclusion: Only one of these four cars nails it

I don't think anyone buys the price argument, that it matters all that much whether a car costs $30,000 instead of $37,500 - in the context of the range being 150 miles (or less) vs. 238 miles. If you're going to take the plunge to get an EV, there's a Pacific Ocean's worth of a difference between 150 miles and 238 miles. As such, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the obvious winner in this comparison test.

Then add the uncertainty with respect to Nissan's past record of battery degradation on the LEAF. Maybe it was fixed with this new LEAF, but all other things equal… buyers will likely be of a suspicious mind. In contrast, the GM had a terrific record with its Volt battery, so it gets the benefits of the doubt.

VW and Hyundai? Their ranges are 125 miles, which is of course terrible, but they have the best interiors of these cars, and they have no record of poor battery performance over time. At the right price, they may find some buyers.

And that's the conclusion of this comparison test: At the right price, you can sell - or better yet, lease - anything. As an EV product, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is superior right now, but Nissan can still sell, or rather lease, the new LEAF 2.0 - at the right price. One of the most interesting things to watch in 2018 will be low this price will turn out to be. Do I hear $89 a month leases?

