SPHD: Not Ideal For 2018

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) is not an attractive investment option at current market prices. As a fund focused on high yield, I expect it to come under pressure next year as the Fed has laid out guidance anticipating at least three rate hikes in 2018. Furthermore, SPHD is heavily invested in the real estate and utilities sectors, two areas that will likely underperform with higher interest rates. Also, SPHD has lagged its ETF counterparts that focus on dividend growth, not just high yield, and that is a trend I expect to continue in to the future. Finally, SPHD is underweight the financials sector, an area investors will be drawn to as the economy continues to improve.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility. SPHD currently trades at $42.28 and pays out monthly distributions. Based on its year-to-date (YTD) distributions, the fund is currently yielding 3.17%. While the fund has seen a total return this year in excess of 11%, which sounds good in isolation, this return lags both the broader market and other dividend-focused strategies. Heading in to 2018, I expect this underperformance to continue, and will explain why in detail below.

Comparable Performance - SPHD Is A Laggard

As I stated above, SPHD has lagged the broader market this year, as the S&P 500 has returned around 20%. However, tracking the S&P 500 is not the fund's objective, as dividend investors are more focused on income and lower volatility. However, what's more worrisome is that SPHD has underperformed other dividend-focused strategies, specifically funds that focus on companies which grow their dividends over time, as opposed to those that currently offer high yields. Let us compare SPHD's performance to two very popular dividend growth alternatives: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

Fund YTD Total Return Annual Yield Expense Ratio SPHD 11.0% 3.17% .30% VIG 21.5% 1.83% .08% SDY 12% 2.24% .35%

As you can see from the chart, SPHD has under-performed both this year, especially VIG by a wide margin. While I recognize the funds have different objectives, I really want to emphasize this point because interest rates were, and continue to be, at historic lows in 2017. Under this scenario, I would expect funds focused on high yield to outperform. The primary rationale for this divergence is that rates, while low, have been gradually going up. As interest rates move higher, investors are going to look for dividends that are growing to keep pace with the rise in rates and/or inflation. This makes high yield in isolation less attractive because, without growth, that high yield may not stay "high." With the Federal Reserve coming out with recent guidance anticipating three additional interest rate increases in 2018, I do not see this trend reversing, and expect SPHD to continue to lag its dividend growth focused counterparts. The trend has already started this year, and I don't see it stopping going forward.

Underlying Holdings Not Ideal for 2018

An inspection into SPHD's underlying holdings also has me concerned about its potential in 2018. Specifically, SPHD is heavily concentrated in two areas, real estate and utilities, which make up about 40% of the fund's portfolio. This makes logical sense, since these are two sectors which tend to offer above-average yields. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to aggressively return earned income to shareholders, while utilities tend to earn very stable revenue which allows them to maintain high distributions. The downside to this is that in a growing economy with rising interest rates, these are sectors that tend to underperform. This occurs for a few reasons. One, as yields go up on risk-free assets like government bonds, the additional yield earned from real estate or utility companies starts to look less attractive. Two, especially in the case of utilities, as the economy expands, other sectors will begin to earn accelerated revenue and earnings as they capitalize on the economic growth. Areas such as financials and consumer-focused companies should see outsized returns. Utility companies, on the other hand, don't have much flexibility to charge more, and therefore their earnings will stay relatively consistent.

In addition to my negative outlook on those sectors, I'm also concerned by the holdings SPHD doesn't have, namely financial sector exposure. Again, this makes logical sense, as financial firms have only begun to increase dividends over the past few years, and their yields are still relatively low (around 2%). However, the financial sector is an area I'm increasingly bullish on, as this is a sector that traditionally performs strongly when interest rates rise, as their profit spread between what they charge in loans and other services widens compared to what they pay in deposits. Furthermore, the reduction in the corporate tax rate laid out in the new tax reform bill will benefit large banks specifically as they typically have effective tax rates well above the new 21% rate. With the financial sector clocking in at just 8% of its portfolio, SPHD is not poised to capitalize on this growing sector, and should fall behind other funds that are more heavily weighted toward it.

Real Estate Outlook - Mixed

With the real estate sector being such a large part of SPHD's portfolio, it's especially important to consider how well this sector will perform in 2018. I mentioned in the previous paragraph how I felt being overweight this sector was not a net positive for SPHD. However, there is potential for this sector to do well next year, as the economy expands. First, as the economy expands and companies look to increase hiring and investment, that could drive up the cost of commercial real estate in many areas. For commercial REITs, that could mean increased revenue and profits, as they are able to charge more to their tenants as the demand increases. Two, many real estate developers are set up as "pass through" companies, and the new tax bill has a provision to allow those types of companies to deduct 20% of their income tax free. Finally, interest rates, while moving higher, are still low. This means that the boon of the last few years with respect to home prices in many areas could easily continue. So far in 2017, this has occurred, with home prices nationwide up about 6% year over year. If 2018 brings more of the same, expect SPHD to perform well.

However, there are negatives on the horizon as well. I just mentioned that interest rates are still historically low. However, they are indeed rising, and how much that will impact the housing market remains to be seen. While the rate increases may not be substantial, they still increase the cost of borrowing and home ownership, and that could depress demand for housing. Furthermore, the tax bill has other provisions in it that may cause residential home prices to decline. Specifically, the tax bill caps the deduction for mortgage interest at $750,000 in home loan value for residences bought from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2025. Furthermore, the bill also caps deductions for property and state income taxes at $10,000, which will disproportionately harm homeowners in high property tax states such as California and New York. The implication could be a widespread decline in prices and demand. According to Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, home prices could be "approximately 4 percent lower than they would have been if there was no tax legislation." Finally, the continued consumer trend toward online shopping could force mall occupancy rates lower, along with corresponding rental income from those malls. This would be bad news for real estate funds that hold shopping malls in their portfolios. Therefore, while some positive factors do exist for the real estate market, the overall outlook is mixed, so I have a hard time believing this will be an area that will outperform in 2018.

Bottom line

SPHD has been a reliable fund since the recession ended, as investors have been drawn to the fund's objective of delivering high yield. However, as interest rate increases by the Fed continue, SPHD's performance has lagged over dividend strategies, namely those focused on growth over high yield. As rate increases continue into next year, I expect that pressure to weigh on real estate and utilities, the two sectors that make up the bulk of SPHD's portfolio. While SPHD could still be counted on to provide an above-average yield going forward, I expect better total return opportunities to be found elsewhere, and would discourage investors from initiating positions in the fund at this time.