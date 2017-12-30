Alternative Income: A Tale Of 2 Markets

Six Marketplace authors who focus on Alternative Income in their services, from bonds to high yields to REITs, recap 2017, and prognosticate about 2018.

2017 has been an exciting year in the markets. All-time highs seem to fall every week, the market has shaken off three Federal Reserve rate hikes as no big deal, and there is so much bitcoin to talk about that it makes a head spin.

It's also been an exciting year on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Marketplace is our platform for authors to offer investing services that go beyond what they can do in public articles. In 2017 we went from 75 authors on the platform to 155. Those authors have a wide range of expertise and backgrounds. And while 2017 has felt like a year where everything has gone in one direction - up - we wanted to draw on this diverse array of backgrounds.

So, we're doing a Year End Marketplace Roundtable series. Over the next 2 weeks or so, we will be featuring expert panels giving their outlook on 2018 in corners of the market ranging from Tech to Energy, Dividends to Alternative Strategies, Gold to Value investing. We hope you'll find these discussions useful no matter how you invest.

Editor's note - this interview was answered in early to mid December, before the U.S. tax reform bill was passed and signed into law.

Seeking Alpha: What was the big story or lesson learned for you in 2017?

Alpha Gen Capital: The slope of the yield curve flattening dramatically in the face of increasingly global (and synchronized) growth. Clearly you have the two markets telling two different stories.

Arbitrage Trader: Market participants don't learn their lessons. We all do the same mistakes over and over again. You have an endless rally; you have the whole world making money by investing in video cards and making Bitcoins, Etheriums, etc.

The public just likes risk. Moral hazard of 2007-2008 is here again and has taken over every aspect of our lives. People want to make muscles in one week using steroids. The one who takes the most risk and gets lucky is the big deal.

Donald R. van Deventer: That the fixed income market has not become divorced from reality. Bond prices are determined by default risk, the risk-free rate, the perceived recovery rate and a liquidity discount that is heavily driven by market (not issuer) factors.

Downtown Investment Advisory: Markets continue to defy expectations, which means more than ever that predictions are useless. Long-term interest rates remain low and stock markets are making new highs. I have no idea what comes next, and one can't invest as if they know. Investors simply need to position their portfolios to prepare for the risks.

The Fortune Teller: 1. The rotation between sectors. The S&P 500 inter-sector correlation is close to its all-time low. While some sectors (e.g., technology) posted record gains, others (e.g., energy) lagged. Assuming that this trend continues - and we believe it will - passive investment management (long-only ETFs) may not do so well in 2018!

2. Buy, don't think. Following a circa 300% rise in the S&P 500 since 3/9/2009, many feel as if risk management and active management are obsolete. The big story of 2017 was that they indeed weren't needed. At all. The big story of 2018 might be that they will be more needed than ever before (since 2008)

The Investment Strategist: It was more of a reiteration of a previous lesson, which is that investors have a very short memory. I'm referring to the recent excitement around Bitcoin. It's a repeat of the 2006-2008 real estate bubble. Just when I thought that society wouldn't fall into another frenzy like we experienced with real estate, here comes my aunt again asking me how she can invest in Bitcoin. Mind you, she wants to "invest" $50 so she can get rich!! She also doesn't have ANY other type of investment account. It's another ponzi scheme of sorts in that those who arrive late to the party just won't have the same level of success that the early adopters did. It was the same with real estate. My, how easily we forget.

SA: What has been one way you've developed, refined, or reconsidered your dividend and income investing strategy?

AGC: Our Core Portfolio is based largely on buying closed-end bond funds at attractive discounts to par while constructing the aggregate portfolio in a diversified and low-volatility position. Short-term rates are rising and long-term rates are largely unchanged all the while spreads are very tight. For a closed-end fund, that is very bearish as the earnings spread declines. We watch the yield curve very closely, and in the last few months, the difference between the 10-year and the 2-year has declined rapidly. If it continues, the slope will be negative by the end of next year - a very bearish signal for all risk assets. We are preparing for a downturn slowly by building what we call a safe bucket. There are multiple avenues and areas that we can use to achieve a low and even mid-single-digit yield with very small down-draft potential. While this bucket remains fairly small compared to our overall portfolio, it continues to grow as we accumulate cash from distributions.

AT: I have been shorting and hedging less and less this year. Shorting is very poorly regulated especially in low volume stocks. This year I managed to adjust my strategy and shorting expenses were quite low.

DIA: Despite the 10-year Treasury rate remaining low, interest rate risk is still my biggest concern. The Fed Funds rate is likely to continue to rise, which may eventually put pressure on long-term rates. Many investors remain complacent, investing in long-dated bonds or perpetual preferred stock, believing that rates will continue to remain lower. My portfolios continue to focus on short- to medium-term durations.

DVD: We've thrown out a lot of traditional tools that were just plain wrong, like credit spread, and started from scratch. A credit spread calculation that assumes that all payments will be made on schedule is just as useless for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) bonds as it was for Lehman Brothers bonds on September 15, 2008.

TIS: I'm constantly looking at ways to improve my strategy. The first thing I do is document the process. We are currently in the process of formally creating a presentation to share with others but the process was documented even if on the back of a napkin. My feeling is that if it's not documented, you can't improve upon it. We refined the strategy this year by adjusting our target allocation to each stock with a volatility overlay. What that means is that there is a quantitative factor that limits how much we can allocate to a particular stock regardless of how much we love it. So, for example, if we want to invest 6% in our favorite stock (that's our max investment per stock) but the volatility calculation tells me that it should only be 2%, I limit the exposure to 3.5% (we allow ourselves a 1.5% buffer). We just officially launched our REIT portfolio mid-year and early results confirm that the volatility adjustment is working. We have outperformed the MSCI U.S. REIT Index with less volatility.

TFT: Income/interest-rate sensitive instruments aren't forever. Different types of RICs (Regulated Investment Corporations) are suitable for different times. Short-term interest rates, long-term yields and spreads are playing a crucial role in what is suitable and when. Over the past year, we stayed out of mall and shopping center eREITs (luckily) and MLPs (till recently), we got out of BDCs in April and May (started to move back in September) and out of mREITs in September (still cautious here). RICs and income-oriented instruments require active and ongoing management. Macro dictates and trumps micro.

SA: The recently mooted tax reform bill is expected to have some specific impact on yield companies such as BDCs, MLPs, etc. How are you factoring this into your investing, if at all? (Note - obviously this depends on how the discussion shakes out, question written November 28).

AGC: The largest impact for us is in the municipal bond space. The tax bill has removed the tax favorable status for PABs and for advanced refundings. This is causing a secondary effect whereby municipalities are pulling forward new issues into 2017. This is causing a temporary distortion to the market that has pushed down prices and up yields. As the tax reform bill gets finalized, the top rate is likely to be maintained and the need for tax free income, especially if the SALT deduction is removed, will only increase. We recently highlighted a few muni closed-end funds that we believe will benefit from a snapback in the next couple of months. So we have added to munis recently and hope to capture a few percentage points of capital gains on top of our tax-free income production in a relatively short period of time. Our strategy primarily relies on capturing these safer short-term opportunities combined with the core bond positions to earn steady returns of 7-9% year in and year out. Hitting singles and doubles is our game.

AT: I have no idea. I think this is the best approach. Too many empty words are poured into the market from people with illusion of knowledge. People who understand tax reforms are probably bad traders and vice versa.

DIA: Not really. I generally don't let the "tax tail wag the investment dog." While it may be a factor, underlying performance of the BDC or MLP still determines 90% of the investment decision.

DVD: Given our fixed income focus, we pay the most attention to requirements to amortize bond premiums or discounts in calculating taxable income. Any change there has a 1 to 1 impact on bond prices.

TFT: We thought (before the bill was signed) that income stocks are a good place to be in when we look at 2018. Following the bill, we're even more certain of it. The bill seems to be favorable for mREITs, BDCs and MLPs; less for eREITs. While tax considerations aren't the main factor/driver in our decision, we definitely try to be on top of the implications because they have major impact on income stocks/segments.

TIS: This is not affecting our REIT portfolio strategy at all. We leave that to individual investors to figure out. However, we have started paying more attention to the classification of REIT dividends and how they are treated for tax purposes. Most investors don't realize that REIT dividends can include capital gains, return of capital, and ordinary income. The reason for this is that since they are required to distribute 90% of taxable income, they must also determine the source of the funds being distributed. So depending on how tax reform shakes out, we will be more mindful of how REITs generate dividends and the tax implications of one that generates dividends from asset sales (capital gains and return of capital) versus ongoing cash flow generation (ordinary income).

SA: What are you preparing for in 2018? Any big themes to watch out for?

AGC: We continue to shift towards quality and boost our cash bucket for an eventual correction. In the meantime, asset allocation and positioning are more important than ever. The returns are likely to be lower on both the equity and fixed income sides of the market. We do think the dollar will rally and emerging markets will not be as attractive in the next year. Other themes is the shift from growth to value given the spread between those two proxies. We also think the next "Big Short" could be the carry trade in being short volatility. This is a large bubble that many investors do not know about. The trade has become so pervasive that a Target (NYSE:TGT) store manager made $12 million doing it and made the NY Times. We think this is a disaster waiting to happen and given the ultra-low levels registered on the VIX, even a return to normal levels of volatility could wipe out a lot of traders.

AN: I think the Industrial REIT sector still has room to grow. It's not just about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) any more. More and more companies are enhancing their online strategy and while the Wal-Marts (NYSE:WMT) of the world can use their massive stores as distribution centers, other retailers won't have that luxury. They will more than likely rely on warehouses to store and distribute their products from. This should lead to wider diversification for Industrial REIT landlords that currently may have a concentrated tenant base.

DIA: Avoiding exuberance. The market has not had a correction for a long time. Long-term interest rates remain low, but are under pressure. While all the trends of 2017 may continue, I am preparing portfolios for a down market.

DVD: The age-old battle between traditional fixed income math and a more accurate analytical approach is going to heat up. Few people realize that credit ratings originated in 1860. Investors who still rely on them instead of more modern tools are going to have a tough year.

TFT: 2018 is going to be a very interesting year. On one hand, the economy looks good and the Fed is expected to keep raising rates. On the other hand, all the good news are now baked in and we are reaching the ninth anniversary of the current unbelievable rally. We think that the end of year may look very different than the beginning of it. Risk management will be more important than ever this year!

TIS: I am preparing a real account to track the performance of my service's portfolios. As for the market, the thing that is of most interest to me is the flattening of the yield curve. This is a big challenge for all leveraged structures out there and for all the investors that try to leverage their returns.

SA: What is one of your best ideas for 2018, and what is the story?

AGC: We have a several speculative high-dividend positions in our non-Core Portfolio, which we call the Peripheral. These include positions (limited to 2% max allocation to mitigate risk) in UNIT, WPG, NRZ, SBRA, LADR, CLNS and OHI. These are all positions that we think we have a favorable risk-reward trade off.

Our top trade for this coming year is a partially-busted IPO from last July that invests solely in ground leases. The company is Safe, Income, and Growth - (NYSE:SAFE). The company is really the first of its kind in the public markets with a very niche strategy. The ground lease market is massive and very fragmented making it rife with opportunity. The current 3.6% dividend yield may be small, but we think it will grow over time as it ramps up the deal flow and boost the leverage to the target. We think the shares give investors a very compelling risk reward trade off with a target return of 5-6% but with bond-like risk. And for those that do not want to invest in bonds because of inflation, the base rent terms include contractual price escalators of 1.5-2.0% or tied to the CPI index. One of the most interesting aspects of the business model is that the ground lease gets possession of the land and all improvements made at the end of the term (usually 99 years). So if a developer puts up a massive office building, at the leases expiration, the building becomes the property of the ground lease owner. SAFE calls this its Value Bank. This stock won't go up 100% in 2018, but it will provide your stock portfolio ballast while hitting single and doubles.

AT: LNG Shipping Preferred stocks are of most interest to me. Their yields are extremely high compared to the preferred stock market and you expect to see some troubled companies behind these yields while in fact the companies are making money and trade above book value. Market is too scared because of the cyclical nature of the sector, but the preferred stocks look quite safe currently. A good example would be TGP-A with its 8.8% current yield.

DIA: Preferred stock of some of the midstream MLPs, such as NuStar Energy, L.P. (NYSE:NS). The MLP sector has been hit hard (down over 10%), due to valuation concerns in my opinion (MLPs are now valued at around 10x EBITDA, from 12x-14x in prior years). However, there is no issue with their ability to service debt or preferred stock (there may be an issue with paying 10% common stock dividends). Preferred stock has been dragged down as well, offering a compelling risk/reward. NuStar has several issues, most recently the series C, that pays a 9% distribution - and this is for a Ba1 issuer, one notch below investment grade (the bonds of this same issuer yield in the low-4% range, which leads to an enormous yield differential between the bonds and preferred stock). The issue also has a floating rate feature that begins in 2022, protecting against interest rate risk. There are some other midstream MLPs that offer compelling values.

DVD: There are about 50,000 trades per day in 8,000 bonds of 2,000 issuers in the US corporate bond market. Investors with nothing more than an Excel spreadsheet and a Bloomberg terminal are competing with big data tools like those we offer for alpha. We're dedicated to bringing those tools to all investors, both retail and institutional, on the buy side so that the buy-side can take control of the market away from the short list of firms fined for serial corruption and serial market manipulation.

TFT: We believe that MLPs and fixed-to-floating preferred shares are two very attractive places to increase exposure to in 2018 (While maintaining our bearish stance towards most eREITs); when it comes to specific names we would point at WES, DKL, PBFX, TGP-B, NGL-B and NGLS-A as our best ideas for 2018.

TIS: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). It is the most diversified timber REIT and largest in the space. It is tied to both homebuilding and inflation, and because of its manufacturing business segment, is probably the most sensitive to the latter. Home starts are just now starting to accelerate and the Canadian timber import tariffs have already provided a boost to prices. If homebuilding accelerates as we expect, inflation takes hold, and the tariffs remain in place in some form, timber REITs, and Weyerhaeuser, in particular should stand to benefit.

