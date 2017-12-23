Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Heads Back Into Its Recent Range As We Approach The Holidays

VIX moves higher, but really into the lower end of its two-month range; futures and organic vol barely budge.

Will the tax cuts be stimulative and/or inflationary? There seems to be indications that the answer is yes.

Market Intro

While equities offered little in the way of news or fanfare, bitcoin gave traders and investors alike much to talk about over the holiday weekend with a jaw-dropping plunge that totaled about 45% from peak to trough. This marks the largest decline for the cryptocurrency of the year, and suggests that considering the technology as "money" may be premature.

CNBC: Friday, 3:26 EST

The precious metals complex broadly enjoyed upside traction heading into the holiday weekend. It appears that it will take more movement than this, however, to reinvigorate volatility for the yellow metal (VIX of GLD), which is currently printing near all-time lows alongside many other asset classes of our time:

IB: CBOE Gold Volatility Index

New home sales confirmed much of the strong housing data from this week. One might have expected that this data would have bolstered the Sector SPDR Real Estate ETF (XLRE), but rising rates hampered real estate names, which certainly extend well beyond housing:

IB: XLRE

Durable goods orders failed to impress, reminding that even if we currently are experiencing a pickup in economic activity, frequently such increases are lumpy.

Source: Bloomberg

Shout Out

An Unexpected Tax Cut Bonanza by Shareholders Unite ("SU") takes today's recommended reading.

SU posits that if companies broadly follow the pattern set out by several major publicly traded corporations to essentially engage in a form of gainsharing based on the windfall from the recently signed tax reform bill:

Like most economists, we expect only modest economic gains from the tax package (we have addressed these issues here and here), but something unexpected is happening. One after another, companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC Universal are all announcing that they are going to share at least part of their tax windfall with their employees. They are doing that through a variety of means, like a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour and special one-time bonuses.

SU makes use of some compelling graphics in this reasonably short read. The one we feature demonstrates the gap between productivity growth and wage growth in the US going back to the 1940s.

Now in the comments section there is discussion as to how widespread the announced decision for companies to share the wealth will actually be. Frankly we wonder if such forms of redistribution would lead to sustainable increases or whether they would amount to one-time bursts. Furthermore, we wonder if such behavior was widespread if it might lead to increased inflation and a stronger dollar.

Thank you SU for this enjoyable and important read as we approach the long weekend.

Thoughts on Volatility

In keeping with the above discussion, we harken back to a point made a little over a week ago by reader SilentTrader (truncated message, full comment here):

The objections to the tax stimulus as inflationary are addressed by the SU piece above it would seem. Of course, companies' use of the gainsharing tactic would need to be more widespread; so far we just have sporadic examples. But we wonder whether increased wages and/or increased investment will occur based on the tax cuts, and then from there we wonder about the impact on FX and rates.

Certainly short-term yields in the US (SCHO, SHY) are headed higher:

Source: Charlie Bilello: 1Mo LIBOR, 1Yr, 2Yr, 3Yr US Treasury Yields

It will be difficult for such a trend to continue unabated without equity volatility taking notice (VXX, TVIX, UVXY, VXZ); we may be witnessing a paradigm shift.

VIX Meanders Higher

IB: VIX

The VIX was able to push past the 10 handle in Friday trade. Viewed over a two-month sequence, the current levels are in keeping with perhaps a 2.5-point range stretching from 9.5 at the low end of "normal" and 12 at the high end. As such, the current increase does not appear to be flashing any special kind of alarm (XIV, SVXY, ZIV). Bolstering this view is the lack of any confirmatory increases in organic vol, as we'll discuss below.

The term structure is virtually unchanged, which further suggests that what we're seeing in spot is just run-of-the-mill range movement.

Over the past week or so the S&P 500 (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has also exhibited a very narrow trading range, indicating low realized vols. As such, the current low levels of spot VIX still may reflect quite a decent Volatility Risk Premium.

IB: S&P 500 Futures

Organic Vol

IB: Friday 2:30PM

Organic at-the-money implied vols on S&P 500 futures really have not changed at all over the last couple sessions. The weekly contract trades very near all-time lows, but to some degree that is expected seeing as we have a holiday-shortened week ahead.

The weekly and quarterly contracts are respectively perched about a full point and half point higher than it was at the year's lows, and have been quite static over the past week. Spot VIX traded extremely low over the last couple sessions and was all but ignored by all three of these contracts in terms of generating changes. Our read is that organic vol is pricing stagnation and perhaps a bit narrower of a trading range for equities and for the spot VIX, while still dismissing the notion that the index will spend much time in the low-mid nines.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Over the last couple bulletins, there has been some speculative discussion on what kind of one-day move (presumably lower) for SPX would be required to generate a doubling of a 30-day front-month VIX futures. This is more a theoretical and relates to the concept of the Event Acceleration clause in XIV to be triggered.

We saw estimates falling between 4.5% and 6.0% in terms of a drop to generate such a one-day doubling in VX. However, Alan248 tightened up the discussion by speaking in terms of causes:

Of course, nobody knows for certain how large of a spill would be required. But it is useful in terms modeling out one's strategies and tactics to ask such questions from time to time.

Happy Holidays to all!

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.