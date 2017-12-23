S&P 500 Weekly Update: All Major Indices At Highs, Another Dow Theory Buy Signal

The reduced corporate tax rate has the ability to make Corp America more globally competitive and stronger. Neither of which is a bad thing.

Forget the noise created by the inept media. Better to listen to the message from the stock market that has been correct.

We are witnessing strength not seen in the strongest of bull markets. Remain open minded to the probability that equity prices have not finished going higher.

"As you think so you become…Our busy minds forever jumping to conclusions, manufacturing and interpreting signs that aren't there." - Epictetus

The holiday season, a time to unwind and reflect. While many investors are doing that the market continues to melt up. This type of price action is preferable to any parabolic move, and so far that is good news for the bulls. Exuberance for stocks has increased somewhat as many now see that corporate tax reform is now a reality.

It was my thought all along that tax reform was not priced into the stock market from the first proposals to the final draft. One only has to look at the price action while the media was counting who will vote yes and who will vote no to realize that is the case. When it was rumored that Senator Rubio was a no vote, the market gave up all of its gains on the day. Yes, that's just trader reactions, but telling as to the mindset out there.

The comparisons to one of the best bull market years in market history, 1995, have made headlines during the year to show just how strong 2017 has been. The Dow Industrials recorded its 69th record closing high of the year. That ties 2017 with 1995 for the most record closes in a given year. The chart below shows the annual number of record closing highs for the Dow going back to 1900:

With a new high on Monday, it is time to update that chart to show 70 new record highs this year, and make 2017 the all-time leader in that category. In the last 117 years, there have only been two other years (1925 and 1995) where the index saw more than 60 record highs in a given year. The human mind then says, that's enough, time for a break and maybe a collapse. That doesn't have to happen; in 1925, the market was flat, and while in the midst of a secular bull market, 1995 saw a gain of 25% for the S&P.

It really isn't complicated, but some want to make it that way. The complicated year in headlines.

"We'll surely have a trade war, Comey will bring the administration down, healthcare repeal fails, the entire D.C. agenda is at risk, Federal reserve unwinding program is a potential bombshell, D.C. is unraveling, and Flynn is kryptonite to this administration."

There's more but you get the idea. Headlines that keep it simple reveal but two.

"Global economic data is at multi year highs, S&P earnings are at record levels."

You see no matter what the first set of issues may imply, if company XYZ continues to increase profits, their share price will eventually reflect that. It won't matter how many speed bumps are in the path to pause the trend.

We have witnessed a year in the equity market that comes along once in a generation, maybe once in a lifetime. A year where one didn't have to dance around any large draw-down in the market. Those times always entail more decision making, not so in 2017. Yet many still want to find a reason it may not be time to invest.

Media pundits, analysts, and some investors continued to wait and missed the opportunity. The reason, they tried to out think the market. All year long it was This could happen, That could happen, I need to wait for more clarity, etc. That's investing with a backdrop of fear. Doing that and being successful will never happen.

There are going to be pullbacks, it's part of the game, and in that game they CANNOT be predicted, no matter what evidence one sees or conjures up on any given issue. An investor invests, then adjusts accordingly. There will never be a perfect time to invest, and there will always be concerns. This equity market is full of opportunities, all being presented in the midst of a positive backdrop. That scenario isn't around all the time; it's best to take advantage of it while it is here.

Economy

No surprise on the final read for third-quarter GDP as it was posted at 3.2%. That was slightly below consensus expectations, but still the fastest growth in more than two years and the second consecutive quarter of 3%+ real growth.

Philly Fed Manufacturing was reported with a gain to 26.2 in December from the November reading of 22.7. Indexes for general activity, new orders, and shipments were all positive this month and increased from their readings last month. The firms also reported continued expansion of employment. Most indicators reflecting expectations for the next six months suggest continued optimism.

U.S. leading index rose 0.4% to 130.9 in November following the 1.2% surge to 130.4 in October. This is a record high for the index, which has only been at the 130 level for the past two months. Six of the 10 components posted positive contributions.

Durable goods orders rebounded 1.3% in November, shy of expectations, from a revised 0.4% decline in the prior month.

This post on Twitter that caught my attention:

That dovetails with my view that this economic cycle will not end because of its age. It more than likely will end like all others, with a boom of growth and excess. All will then need to be worked off in the form of a recession. There could be some time before any of that develops.

The consumer is in good financial shape as measured by their net worth and the condition of their balance sheets. Holiday sales are poised to reach highs that haven't been achieved in seven years.

Personal income rose 0.3% in November with spending up 0.6%. The 0.4% increase in October income was unchanged. The September number was revised up to 0.5% from 0.4%.

Michigan sentiment fell to 95.9 from 98.5 in November and a 13-year high of 100.7 in October. That leaves Michigan sentiment below the previous 13-year high of 98.5 from last January.

Many analysts have clung to the notion that the bond market is telling us something. Insisting all along that it has the picture right and stock investors need to heed the message. I never bought into that at all and have declared that the bond market isn't telling me anything about what to do with my equity positions. Scott Grannis published his latest missive and it deals with this issue. Maybe the bond market is only just now figuring things out.

Home Builder sentiment soared to an 18-year high with a reading of 74. NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas:

"Housing market conditions are improving partially because of new policies aimed at providing regulatory relief to the business community. The HMI measure of home buyer traffic rose eight points, showing that demand for housing is on the rise. With low unemployment rates, favorable demographics and a tight supply of existing home inventory, we can expect continued upward movement of the single-family construction sector next year."

U.S. Housing Starts rose 3.3% in November to 1.297 million units, a 10-year high.

Existing Home Sales rose by 5.6% in November and is now at a pace not seen in 11 years. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"Home sales in most of the country expanded at a tremendous clip in November. Faster economic growth in recent quarters, the booming stock market and continuous job gains are fueling substantial demand for buying a home as 2017 comes to an end.. As evidenced by a subdued level of first-time buyers and increased share of cash buyers, move-up buyers with considerable down payments and those with cash made up a bulk of the sales activity last month. The odds of closing on a home are much better at the upper end of the market, where inventory conditions continue to be markedly better."

New Home Sales climbed 17.5% to 733k in November, the strongest since July 2007. The prior three months were revised slightly downward.

Housing looks strong as we move into 2018.

Global Economy

Eurozone construction output missed expectations but is basically stable after an unexpected drop last January.

Bundesbank revised its growth forecast for Germany upwards with 2018 GDP growth expected at 2.5% from 1.7%. The IFO survey of German business was a bit mixed versus expectations, but suggests growth will keep accelerating next quarter. In absolute terms the survey continues to hang out near record highs. Consumer confidence beat expectations in December but remained flat compared to the November reading.

U.K. consumer confidence for December reported this week at -13, the lowest level since December 2013. Joe Staton, Head of Market Dynamics at GfK:

"It has been a slipping and sliding year. The Overall Index Score has slipped from - 7 in January to -13 in December, and not a single positive score in between. In fact, we have not been in positive territory for nearly two years. It's a similar story for the Major Purchase Index, a robust +10 at the start of the year in January but a somber slide down to -4 by year's end."

The Tankan index which measures Manufacturing sentiment in Japan hit an 11-year high with business conditions recorded at +25 vs. consensus of +23.

Earnings Observations and Valuation

Bespoke Investment Group came up with its views on earnings by calculating the theoretical boost to earnings that each sector will see from a 21% corporate tax rate. The calculations take into account the effective tax rate in each sector. For example the effective tax rate for tech is 24% while Energy is presently saddled with an effective rate that is 50% higher at 37%.

While Technology and Healthcare would see boosts of less than 10% to their bottom line, the increase in earnings to the Energy sector is over 25%. The gain for the Consumer Discretionary sector isn't that bad either at 22.3%. Keep in mind these are generalizations; in the case of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) it would appear from the research that it wouldn't benefit too much. A closer look reveals that its effective tax rate can be as high as 40%. I would also caution investors not to make decisions based solely on what a company pays in taxes.

The graphic below indicates the forward PE for the S&P 500 is about one standard deviation above the norm. That brings out the ongoing talk of valuation. First, let me say using valuation as a timing tool in managing money is never a good idea. Human emotion is also in the picture and that distorts the idea that all must revolve around norms all the time. Markets don't work that way.

Certainly there does come a time when an investor has to sit up and take notice, but that time also comes with other indicators that will tell them the market is grossly overvalued as in the 1999-2000 time period. We are NOT at that time. One of the reasons I can now feel more comfortable in saying that, the fundamental backdrop and the effect on earnings from the reduction of corporate taxes.

One only has to listen to the recent FedEx (FDX) conference call to get an idea of the positives that could sweep across Corporate America. That report revealed a lower tax rate will add $.85 to $1.00 to per share earnings for the company. This represents an earnings boost of 8% based on currently expected May 2018 earnings of $12.45 per share.

What the tax reduction does for Corporate America is provide an earnings boost that will bring down that forward PE closer to the long-term average valuation of 16-17 times earnings. Add in the low tax rate environment and it remains clear why stocks have continued to rally. The equity market is NOT overvalued at current levels.

The Political Scene

First, it was the entire pro growth agenda in D.C. is falling apart. Then it was tax reform will be yet another failed attempt for the administration's agenda. Followed by tax reform isn't likely in 2017. The stock market told a different story as it kept moving higher avoiding the media headlines like the plague.

Tax reform was passed this week. Now the cries that this tax bill won't help the economy as advertised are making the rounds. I believe those cries will be proved wrong just like the views that nothing would get done. That jump to conclusion view is now in the rear view mirror.

The immediate press release following passage of the tax bill from AT&T (NYSE:T) may have just set the tone to quell the skeptical views. The company announced plans to increase investment spending by one billion and pay a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 employees due to the tax cuts the company will receive. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will also pay bonuses and pledged an outlay of at least $50 billion over the next five years.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a similar program due to the tax cuts. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) followed with a press release of its own, and then there was a headline from Boeing (NYSE:BA). Perhaps the tip of the iceberg. I ran out of time to post all of the companies that reported similar programs on Friday. The Jump to conclusion skeptics were just served the appetizer in what will be the plate of crow that is coming up next.

Keeping all of this incessant talk about the tax bill very simple, I conclude the BEST way to look at all of the talk about tax reform is this. The tax bill won't change the lifestyle of ANY individual. NO tax plan has ever done that; this one isn't any different. It's seen as positive by the equity market because it has the ability to make Corporate America more globally competitive and stronger. When it comes to managing money, neither of those outcomes are bad things. Individuals will then see the benefits of the tax plan in the form of the corporate announcements that were just mentioned.

Following up on the media's inept coverage of the entire tax reform event highlights an important item that was not being reported. In what can only be viewed as convoluted logic, an individual that couldn't afford to pay the healthcare premium offered to them were forced to pay a penalty. Many people may not realize that the individual mandate penalizing individuals that could not afford any healthcare plan being offered by the government is now repealed.

This appears to be the first step in overhauling the entire healthcare fiasco. Saying it can't be overhauled was yet another jump to conclusion finding that now looks to be incorrect. While the media can't seem to get the story right, the stock market has. When it comes to making investment decisions, it should be obvious why I keep saying it is best to listen to the message of the market.

The Fed

Missed opportunities. One issue we have seen play out in this bull market for a while now because of ill conceived misconceptions. Believing the Fed has caused the market to rise and is responsible for the entire gain. Many say it's all a bubble. People despise the Federal Reserve because it's viewed as this big money printing manipulation machine. So they are skeptical and do not participate. One word, nonsense.

One only has to look at human behavior to see why so many believed that. It seems logical, so these types of conspiracy and negative notions dovetail nicely with our fears. Yes, people fear the Fed, their policies and what might happen because of those policies. Perhaps the graphic below makes a lot more sense and there are many other factors for the equity market rise.

The Fed's balance sheet has stopped going up but the stock market hasn't. It's a shame that many people have completely missed the stock market rally because they thought it was all some fake Fed driven manipulation. Perhaps they should have paid attention to what really matters.

S&P earnings per share on a quarterly basis are at all time highs, and perhaps they are going higher.

Scott Grannis weighs in with his take on the Fed, indicating that he doesn't see a problem regarding where the Fed's funds rate stands today.

Sentiment

The streak is broken! The weekly sentiment survey from the American Association of Individual Investors showed that bullish sentiment increased from 45.0 up to 50.5%. That's the first 50%+ reading since the first week of 2015. That streak of 154 weeks without a 50%+ reading was the longest that we have ever seen in the history of the survey.

While there were more bullish folks around apparently, they couldn't overcome the sellers of equities. Outflows in ETFs and Mutual Funds were hit with the largest withdrawals in 2017, as investors withdrew some 22.2 billion. That is two consecutive weeks of rather large outflows.

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report showed a decrease of 6.5 million barrels, double the expected draw-down. Gasoline inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels, as the push/pull of supply/demand comes more in balance. A benign report that was met with little reaction. The price of WTI has traded in a tight range for two straight weeks now as it closed on Friday at $58.29, up $0.99 for the week.

The Technical Picture

ALL major indices made new highs in unison on Monday, triggering yet another Dow Theory Buy signal.

It's not just the indices that are strong, market breadth has exploded as well. While the market's run is continually challenged, this type of strength cannot be ignored. Every single industry is back above their respective 200-day moving averages. The common conclusion is that this cannot continue.

The chart above would suggest otherwise. In prior periods when this occurred the gains did continue. The S&P's returns over following 3, 6 and 12 months were positive with remarkable consistency. No time to overthink the situation, this isn't THE top, and there are more highs ahead.

The technical picture being presented confirms that view. The daily chart this week includes the days when all of the major indices posted new highs on the same day (green arrows). An occurrence that signifies the probabilities of continued strength has greatly increased. I'll say it once again, until the skeptics finally get it. This type of strength does not disappear overnight.

The chart also reveals that the index is overbought and more than likely we will see a pullback to a more neutral stance. The 20-day moving average (green line) stands at 2,653 while the 50-day moving average is at 2,607. I have been saying this for a while but both trend lines should at some point come into play as the excess is taken out of the short-term view. Short-term resistance stays at the projected level of 2,715-2,720 while short-term support pivots are moved up to the old resistance at 2,645-2,650, then 2,605.

As long as an investor isn't suffering from short termitis, being in an overbought situation isn't a bad thing at all. In fact it confirms the stance promoted here. Strength begets strength.

Ryan Detrick, LPL Research, makes that point for us with the following graphic:

The weekly RSI on the S&P reached overbought levels this week with a reading over 80. The previous 13 times it did this, the index was higher a year later 12 times and up +12.8% on average.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Technology remains comfortably on top as 2017 comes to a close. The sector has nearly doubled the gain on the S&P.

A biotech stock that has frustrated me this year has been Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN). A roller-coaster ride starting the year at $122, dropping to a low of $95 in June and then off to a high of $149 in September. An activist has entered the picture as Elliott management purchased a stake in the company this month. Prior to that insider purchases sparked my continued interest in owning this company. Now trading at $115 the company appears well positioned to make another run back to the highs.

Oppenheimer's Ari Wald offers his view on the bank and brokerage stocks. Technically speaking, the Oppenheimer technician sees financials as the best set-up into next year among all the sectors, even technology:

"Highlighting Financials as our top sector idea for 2018, rather than Technology or Industrials, is simply to stress that this could finally be "it" for a sector that's achieved a 17% gain over the last 10 years vs. an 82% gain for the market. By "it," we're talking about an 8-year relative base that is showing signs of breaking higher again following the initial post-election breakout in Q4'16. Our main concern is that oscillating interest rates could create temporary periods of weakness, but the sector's broad-based internal strength (e.g., Banks, Brokers, Security Exchanges, Asset Managers, Insurance) makes the risk worthwhile, in our view. Buy ideas include BAC, BLK, BRK/B, C, CMA, GS, JPM, MS, PNC, WFC which constitute over 50% of the Financials SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF). For a source of funds, we recommend selling AIG."

I'll add more color to that opinion. My favorite for 2018, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Shares have underperformed all during 2017. The stock has gained 7.5% to date (239), while the Select Financial Sector ETF has appreciated by some 17%. Going forward it may be time for Goldman to play catch up. Some of the underperformance this year could be attributed to consolidation. Goldman's stock outperformed in 2016 with a gain of 31% versus the financial sector gain of 21%. The stock just broke to the upside to a new high this month, and it could be the signal that a new up leg has just begun. I have maintained a core position in GS for a while and added shares on this breakout.

A follow up to the idea mentioned last week. Consider inserting some commodity exposure as we head into next year by looking at the PowerShares Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB).

"A break above $19 would more than likely set the stage for a run to the $25 level, or about 28% from here."

That breakout out of a four-year trading range just occurred. Shares are up 3.3% for the week and 6.9% off the lows. The ETF is overbought now, so I would consider purchase on any pullback.

As we entered into 2017 I wasn't trying to figure out what could derail the market and when to invest. Nor did I listen to all of the potential issues that were being tossed around. The time was good then and the time is good now, because the issues that matter have been present for a while and are still here. This is a secular bull market, and it is not done going higher, issues that so many fear will only pause the run. The price action and the issues that do matter are telling us that. Global growth and earnings improvement here in the U.S. are the drivers of the bull market now.

Some investors can tune out the noise; others have to mesh ALL of the headlines that are out in front of them to form their strategy. Both may still be left with many question marks on how to proceed. I have a tiebreaker. It's called the trend, and the backdrop in place. In this case the underlying dominant trend is decidedly up. For some, including myself, that trumps all.

Step back and think what the technical picture is telling us. The present strength rivals some of the best bull markets in history. The fundamental backdrop remains steady and may have some added fuel next year with the reduction in corporate taxes. Time to get giddy? Time to push all of the chips into the center of the table? Regular readers know I never advise such action. It is always assess, react, then reassess, taking the outlook in small increments.

Next week it will all be about summarizing the year, looking for clues as to how 2018 may unfold. I reiterate the message from last week:

"The first thing we must ALL remember is that we are turning the page on a calendar, nothing more. Just because we will be looking at this new number when we date a check doesn't mean there will come immediate changes. The dominant trend in place remains, and it won't necessarily change because the calendar has."

Keeping that in mind dictates if one has enjoyed the bull market run, there is no need for a major overhaul in positioning. Active investors can tweak their holdings into areas that may have underperformed or add to momentum stocks that have paused. I conclude that finding a balance between the two keeps the portfolio diversified and usually offers solid results. Passive investors need stay the course, and if they have the ability, should be adding on any significant pullbacks.

Conjuring up scenarios that aren't there, jumping to conclusions on every news item is not the way to manage money. Better to remain open minded to the probability that stocks prices are not finished going higher. Why? The stock market price action is telling us that.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

