What Does 2018 Have In Store For Dynavax?

2018 will be a pivotal year for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), as it undertakes the commercialization of Heplisav-B, its long-awaited hepatitis B vaccine. After multiple CRLs, rejections, additional trials, and safety studies, Heplisav-B is ready to go to market and DVAX plans to launch in Q1 2018.

DVAX is currently pursuing a go-it-alone strategy, planning to undertake commercialization without a partner. I have written before about how it could succeed on its own, though I have also pointed out that a partner would be the preferable alternative, providing upfront payments, greater certainty, actual experience in drug commercialization, and none of the financial costs of ramping up a commercial concern. On the other hand, successful commercialization on its own means DVAX would get all, rather than just a generous slice, of the earnings pie.

Let's see if we can suss out what 2018 has in store for DVAX.

Under a Cloud of Uncertainty

DVAX will be entering 2018 with market sentiment distinctly muted. For the past couple weeks, DVAX shares have largely been stuck trading in a band between $17.50 and $19, with occasional breaks below and the jumps up toward $19.50. But the price has been moderately consistent, and more than 20% below where they traded before approval.

The reason for the depressed market sentiment is largely the product of choosing to pursue commercialization without a partner. Furthermore, DVAX has yet to flesh out its go-to-market strategy and to answer vital questions such as what the price point will be. Until it does so, market sentiment is unlikely to shift significantly. Shares have now found a new level and are unlikely to move tremendously until news breaks that can disrupt that equilibrium.

Fortunately, DVAX has never been shy of investors or analysts, so we should expect fairly regular updates on the commercialization program as it gets underway. The company will likely issue statements and/or host a conference call in early 2018, probably January, to lay out the price point, add some meat to the skeleton of the marketing strategy, and answer other questions nagging at investors. That alone, provided there is no nasty surprise in the communication, should be enough to dislodge the stock and send its share price back up to more appropriate levels.

Ready to Rock and Roll…Mostly

Commercialization of Heplisav-B will begin in the first quarter, and we already know the general contours of the strategy, which DVAX shared in September, and which I wrote about at the time. While we do not know the specific price point yet, we know that the aim is to leverage Heplisav-B's two-dose regimen, and its superior efficacy to current three-dose offerings, in order to secure premium pricing. We also know what the sales team size and coverage will look like: 35 account managers working under 9 regional directors will be able to cover 75% of the market from the get-go.

Sales will be headed up by inVentiv Commercial Services, a specialist in external biotech and pharmaceutical marketing, sales, and compliance support. DVAX issued a release concerning its agreement with inVentiv that was sparse on details, simply stating that the firm was contracted to, "provide a field force of account managers to provide certain detailing services, sales operation services, compliance services and training services with respect to HEPLISAV-B to the Company in exchange for an up-front implementation fee and a fixed annual fee."

CEO Eddie Gray has subsequently indicated that the company projected annual marketing and sales costs to be roughly $30 million. We have no way of knowing exactly how it has calculated that estimation, but as with any early-stage commercial enterprise, we should not be surprised if the true costs prove to be greater than that. However, the initial efforts, which will focus on gaining access to major formularies and approval on medical reimbursement plans, may be less expensive and time-consuming than for many other drugs. That is thanks to the fact that the market is highly concentrated, with hepatitis B vaccine sales occurring in just 25% of vaccine outlets. By targeting integrated delivery networks and private clinics before going after bigger fish such as national pharmacy chains, Heplisav-B can gain significant market presence at a relatively low cost.

However, as DVAX has cautioned, gaining access to formularies and reimbursement plans takes time and approvals often happen on a yearly basis. That means DVAX can gain only limited confirmed access, and thus sales, until 2019. But that is to be expected with any new drug commercialization effort.

One major plus is that the sales strategy will be easier to pursue than some had thought, thanks to the FDA's highly favorable labeling decision. While there was a risk that, even if approved, that Heplisav-B might be forced to carry significant warnings on its label, in the end the label was clean. As an added - and apparently unexpected - bonus, the label also includes reference to Heplisav-B's effectiveness in protecting diabetics, a vulnerable group for whom the current vaccines on the market do not work particularly effectively. The initial sales strategy did not intend to target this population in particular, but planned to go after it after an initial, more general sales effort. However, that thinking may have changed over the past month, given the ripeness of that market opportunity.

DVAX also has ready supply on hand to cover the needs of early adopters and the ability to quickly produce enough to cover the likely demand next year, with 250,000 vials ready for labeling and the materials necessary to make 750,000 more. A million vials equals 500,000 full treatment regimens, significantly more than is likely to be needed in 2018. However, given constraints on the other two makers of hepatitis B vaccines, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Merck (MRK), there may be fairly rapid adoption, especially in the second half of the year when some formularies will have done turnovers.

There are a lot of moving parts in the works, and DVAX has a lot of work to do. But the skeleton of a marketing plan is in place, a team has been hired, and demand is out there. With projected peak sales as much as $650 million, DVAX has a lot to fight for.

Plenty of Cash, but is it Enough?

A question that dogs any company in the early stages of commercialization is whether it has the financial resources to reach the point of profitability. Even a great product costs money to produce and sell, and that can outstrip income for quite a while. There is little doubt that DVAX will be operating with significant quarterly net losses throughout 2018. Does it have the resources necessary to get over the line?

Ready Resources

Right now, at least, DVAX is fairly flush with cash. In its Q3 2017 earnings report released November 3rd, the company reported a net loss of $22.2 million, leaving $191.7 million in cash and equivalents in the bank at the end of September. Assuming a degree of increased costs at the end of 2017 in preparation for the commercial launch in the new year, we can say that DVAX will have about $160 million in ready funds at the start of 2018.

DVAX has also filed a supplement to the prospectus for the secondary offering it held in August 2017. The supplement gives DVAX the ability to issue shares at-the-market worth up to $150 million. The supplement was filed November 3rd; it will not be clear how much - if any - of those shares have been issued and sold. In all likelihood, at least some have been sold periodically, though the company may hold off some of the sales in hopes of a share price improvement in the new year. So far, the market seems to have given little consideration to these potential dilutive sales. However, given the current share price level compared to pre-approval, the stock is trading as if far worse dilution had occurred.

Projecting Costs, Very Roughly

Turning, then, to the cost side of the ledger, what can we expect in the way of burn rate in 2018? Thus far we have not been given any financial projections from the company itself - though we should get at least some broad brushstrokes when it next discusses its strategy in greater detail. Trying to do some prognostication based on what we know from recent statements, as well as what we know about costs from 2016 (the last time Heplisav-B was getting prepped for a commercial launch), we can get our hands on at least a semblance of the picture ahead.

First off, we can work from the latest quarterly net loss of $22.2 million. That is a cash burn that includes the cost of running DVAX's day-to-day business, as well as R&D expenses. We can immediately see the estimated $30 million in annual cost of sales. After that, things get murkier, especially when it comes to manufacturing. We know that DVAX will have to reestablish its manufacturing operation it had shuttered after the 2016 rejection. The cost of operating manufacturing at full steam is likely not going to be terribly high in 2018, given the low expected real penetration into the market in the first part of the year and the existing stock.

So we have to make some assumptions about ramping expenses. Expecting sales costs to exceed expectations, at least moderately, we can get a rough estimate of quarterly burn as $30 million. While it is essentially shooting in the dark, revving up manufacturing operations is unlikely to cost as much as $10 million a year, though there is no way to know for certain since Heplisav-B has never been manufactured at scale before. Finally, there is the cost of the post-marketing study, which is estimated to cost $10 million over the course of 2018. Putting that all together, we get a quarterly burn of $35 million - or $140 million annually.

Cash on hand as of the start of 2018 is thus enough to cover the company's needs for the year, though that leaves precious little after. With some or all of the at-the-market sales carried out, DVAX has clear runway through 2019.

Getting to Profitability

The question of whether that will be enough to get to the point of profitability, alas, is an open question. It will depend on the sales ramp in 2018, which will set the stage for significant revenue generation in 2019 and 2020. Much will depend on pricing and penetration of leading formularies, but it is far from inconceivable that DVAX could show positive net cash flow in 2019, with it veritably certain in 2020 - provided the marketing strategy is pursued effectively.

Other Risks Ahead: Big Egos and Unexpected Growing Pains

Many biotech companies find the transition from a development-stage concern into a commercial business very difficult. Managers often fail to recognize the scope of the challenges they will face in bringing a new drug to market, challenges that are magnified exponentially when the company is undertaking the effort on its own.

There seems to be something about getting a drug over the FDA approval finish line that makes CEOs believe they are invincible. In fairness to them, they have usually spent years of stress and effort, navigating a regulatory mine-field that can destroy a company that makes the slightest misstep - so perhaps a valedictory feeling is warranted to a degree. Yet the ego boost that goes with approval can make transitioning to the commercial stage that much more dangerous. Many companies stumble in the early stages of commercialization because they fail to appreciate the risks or, as is often the case, they fail to effectively manage the strategy and cost of sales. Sometimes managers find they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that does not necessarily make them change course.

Cautionary tales abound. Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) is one such case; it has pursued the commercialization of Trulance, a treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation, on its own - a move that has cost shareholders quite dearly, most recently with a secondary offering. Synergy's long-time CEO Gary S. Jacob had run the company like a personal fief and did not seem to mind diluting shareholder value in order to carry on his merry way. Thankfully for the shareholders, the board ultimately ousted Jacob and installed a new CEO with the stated priorities of controlling costs and maximizing shareholder value.

Could Eddie Gray be another Gary Jacob? The apparent glibness of his attitude toward potential partners, and the high-handedness of his statements about what it would take to win him over, has concerned some investors to be sure. Yet, such posturing can simply be part of negotiating tactics and, in the end, does little to impact what actually matters: pursuing a commercialization strategy that convinces buyers and is cost effective. Gray also has the advantage of marketing a fairly niche product with a small number of key buyers, a much less expensive proposition than marketing a mass-market drug like Trulance.

To date, DVAX has been managed quite effectively, surviving disasters such as the 2016 rejection and bouncing back to try again. Gray and his team can certainly put grit and determination into their plus column, but if that veers into hubris in 2018, there could be trouble. For now, Team DVAX deserves the benefit of the doubt that it can deliver on its plan - but investors should keep both eyes firmly open, especially over the next couple quarters as the plan takes shape and expectations collide with reality.

Investors' Eye View

I had previously anticipated shares climbing toward $30 in the wake of approval, but the uncertainty surrounding the commercialization in the absence of a partnership clearly scuppered that prospect. Even clearing up all the current question marks causing uncertainty will likely be insufficient to send shares to that level. That said, proof of meaningful progress over the next several months could push shares above $30 by mid-year.

The downside risk is that DVAX makes a pig's ear of things and fails to meet expectations or falls behind on getting Heplisav-B to market. Depending on the scale of such problems, the share price could take a hit. Yet the nature of the hepatitis B vaccine buying market, nasty surprises are not terribly likely.

The year ahead is full of promise, but that promise comes with real challenges. DVAX appears prepared to meet those challenges head-on and to bring Heplisav-B to the people who need it desperately. There is the potential for unexpected pitfalls, as well as for boons - such as inking a commercialization partnership, which remains a possibility despite management's current posture.

My money is on a prosperous 2018 for DVAX investors.

