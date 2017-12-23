ADMA Biologics: I believe ADMA has been negatively affected by poor management decisions which if solved should be a very positive trigger going forward. Given the participation in the secondary offering, things could be about to turn for ADMA.

PRGX: Continuous purchases, among many insiders, on open market, and an activist board member in a company benefiting from big data growth make this a very interesting case.

Radius Health: Well capitalized, has seen consistent insider activity from major owners as well as officers, and looks interesting from a technical chart perspective.

Introduction

Weekly Insider Trading from G-Stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price. So, to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context quantitatively and qualitatively only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

In this first pilot article, the screening is a bit more selective regarding industry and focuses on biotech and small-cap IT insider trades in the last three months. If the article generates enough interest, it could be a weekly cross-industry focus going forward.

Please note that the companies listed below and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view nor some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Radius Health

Summary

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is well capitalized, has seen consistent insider activity from major owners as well as officers, and looks interesting from a technical chart perspective.

Basic company Info

Radius Health, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases. The firm's lead product, abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven or hormone-resistant metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 1.3 B Employees 229 P/S 93 Founded 2008 P/E - Website Link P/CF -

Source

Insider Trading

Continuous purchases by Biotech Growth NV. Bellevue Asset Management AG is the fund sponsor of Biotech Growth NV. Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company specializes in the fields of asset management and wealth management. It offers biotech and healthcare funds among other services.

Positive that the CEO and CFO have made purchases during the last quarter.

Last 3M Last 12M # Shares bought 209 k 1356 k # Shares sold 0 k 0 k # Net 209 k 1356 k

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Comment Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-11-14 P - Purchase $26.25 +$1,312,390 1% Hatzis-Schoch Brent SVP GC 2017-11-10 P - Purchase $28.09 +$49,943 356% Hoiland Jesper President and CEO 2017-11-07 P - Purchase $29.04 +$197,450 111% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-11-03 P - Purchase $29.15 +$1,457,575 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-10-26 P - Purchase $30.95 +$1,547,550 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-10-25 P - Purchase $32.85 +$1,642,415 1% Hoiland Jesper President and CEO 2017-09-15 P - Purchase $32.72 +$199,608 New Carmona Jose CFO 2017-09-14 P - Purchase $32.83 +$98,503 New Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-09-13 P - Purchase $33.45 +$5,017,975 3% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-09-12 P - Purchase $35.42 +$1,770,820 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-09-05 P - Purchase $36.75 +$1,837,625 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-08-16 P - Purchase $35.98 +$2,158,536 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-08-09 P - Purchase $34.97 +$5,245,028 3% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-30 P - Purchase $34.21 +$1,368,348 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-25 P - Purchase $36.25 +$1,450,020 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-18 P - Purchase $34.41 +$1,720,345 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-16 P - Purchase $33.44 +$1,170,387 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-12 P - Purchase $34.00 +$509,996 0% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-09 P - Purchase $35.93 +$1,796,480 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-05 P - Purchase $35.57 +$1,543,912 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-02 P - Purchase $33.91 +$2,542,920 2% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-05-01 P - Purchase $35.39 +$5,308,605 3% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-03-21 P - Purchase $35.83 +$1,791,625 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-03-17 P - Purchase $38.41 +$1,152,249 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-03-14 P - Purchase $39.97 +$2,466,871 1% Biotech Growth N V >10% owner 2017-03-10 P - Purchase $39.17 +$1,499,285 1%

Chart

The stock has been trading sideways since 2015, reaching a top around 85 and bottom around 25 (reached again in November). Showing relative strength recently and a move above the recent top at 32.5 would be very bullish.

Financials

After the August pricing of $300 million of convertible senior notes, the company appears well capitalized for the medium term.

Income statement

Earnings Call slides

Seeking Alpha references

October 30, 2017, Article: Radius Health: Trading Near Lows With Several Catalysts Coming:

The stock popped back on my radar after noticing that insiders were buying shares on the open market, including 10% owner Biotech Growth NV. In September a couple officers scooped up some shares, and I note that insider buying of over 1.24 million shares over the previous 12 months compares favorably to zero shares sold over the same period. The stock has been the subject of takeover chatter time and again, with past rumored suitors including Shire (SHPG) first mentioned in 2015. For a company like Merck that had to ditch its bone drug with a checkered past, the company could also look attractive. In the last twelve months shares have traded as high as $55, and I imagine the stock would draw more eyeballs now that it is sitting on multi-year support.

PRGX - "Thrive in the Data"

Summary

Continuous purchases, among many insiders, on open market, and an activist board member in a company benefiting from big data growth make this a very interesting case.

Basic company Info

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through three reportable segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services-Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region.

Industry Business Services Market cap 163 M Employees 1500 P/S 1.1 Founded 1990 P/E - Website http://www.prgx.com P/CF 21

Source

Insider Trading

The purchases have been continuous open market purchases, among many insiders, and therefore of high relevance. Even more interesting is the story with Matthew Drapkin.

Last 3M Last 12M # Shares bought 196 k 664 k # Shares sold 10 k 43 k # Net 186 k 621 k

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Comment Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-12-15 P - Purchase $7.30 +$255,521 2% Owens Gregory J Director 2017-12-13 P - Purchase $7.40 +$25,005 15% Whitters Joseph E Director 2017-12-12 P - Purchase $7.52 +$94,023 8% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-12-12 P - Purchase $7.36 +$879,959 8% Sachdev Tushar K. SVP GS 2017-11-15 S - Sale+OE $7.01 -$70,103 -20% option Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-11-10 P - Purchase $7.19 +$180,087 2% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-08-21 P - Purchase $6.35 +$237,353 2% Owens Gregory J Director 2017-08-14 P - Purchase $6.03 +$24,105 21% Headlands Strategic Opportunities Fund, LP (The Partnership) >10% owner 2017-08-03 P - Purchase $6.12 +$122,500 1% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-05-26 P - Purchase $6.21 +$161,933 2% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-05-23 P - Purchase $6.23 +$242,441 3% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-05-18 P - Purchase $6.20 +$177,745 2% Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-05-15 P - Purchase $6.12 +$486,923 6% Sachdev Tushar K. SVP GS 2017-05-03 S - Sale+OE $6.34 -$6,609 -3% option Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-03-15 P - Purchase $6.30 +$14,396 0% Cochrane Michael SVP GCO 2017-03-13 S - Sale+OE $6.22 -$51,821 -9% option Drapkin Matthew A Director 2017-03-09 P - Purchase $6.25 +$235,787 3%

Investor Matthew Drapkin Shakes Up Small Companies:

Activist investor Matt Drapkin practices big-stick diplomacy in the small-company world. When he sees management teams destroying shareholder value at what should be profitable companies, Drapkin asks for a seat on the board of directors-nicely, at first... …PRGX Global is a leader in audit recovery; its customers are retailers that use the company's services to determine whether they overpaid their suppliers. In mid-November the company voted to increase its board of directors to seven from six to include Drapkin, who owns a 5.9% stake. Under its former CEO, PRGX pushed into health care with little success, which was a distraction from its core business. The new chief, Ron Stewart, has gotten rid of its poor-performing businesses and has worked to improve margins. It recently reported positive quarterly revenue growth for the first time in years. At a recent price of $5.75, it trades at just 5.5 times 2017 estimated EBITDA, according to Bloomberg. "We believe this multiple undervalues the core recovery audit business and gives no value to growth opportunities in adjacent services," says Drapkin.

Chart

The stock has been trading in a clear rising trend since start of 2016, in line with when financials started turning around. The continuous purchases from insiders provide additional support to the rising trend.

Financials

The company experienced sales decline in FY2012-FY2015. 2016 was the first year of revenue growth in 10+ years. Net income has been in single digits, both positive and negative during the full period.

The guidance for 2017 was to have growth of low to mid teens compared to 2016. Extrapolating the YTD trend, it seems growth could reach this guidance. Third-quarter growth was 19% in constant dollars and 13% for the nine months.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017Q3 Sales 208 195 164 138 141 114 y/y -6% -16% -16% 2% Gross Income 60 59 38 37 43 34 % of sales 29% 30% 23% 27% 30% 29% EBITDA 22 20 7 13 10 5 % of sales 11% 10% 4% 9% 7% 4% Net Income 5,4 -0,2 -7,5 1,5 2,2 -1 % of sales 3% 0% -5% 1% 2% -1%

Sources: PRGX income statement; PRGX corporate presentation

Seeking Alpha references

Since the September 2016 article, the stock is up almost +50%. PRGX Ugliness Is Only Skin Deep concludes:

While PRGX net income was relatively flat in comparison to the previous quarter and down from the previous year, closer analysis instills optimism going forward. Adjacent Services is coming closer to breakeven while losses from the discontinued healthcare segment continue to fade. The stock repurchase program continued with still some remaining funds allocated. The conservative strategy of incurring minimal debt for capital expenditures is also minimizing costs while maintaining flexibility in pursuing opportunities. While the stock price has circled back to the point of my last analysis, PRGX is still a strong buy at the current time.

Immune Design

Summary

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has seen a steady flow of insider purchases in relation to the secondary offering in October 2017. Purchases in relation to that offering have been made by the two largest shareholders: Topspin Fund and Column Group, as well as by individual directors. Topspin bought prior to the offering and Column at the offering. Two directors purchased stocks after the public offering at slightly higher prices. In total, the offering resulted in 87 MUSD, added to the end of third-quarter 2017 cash situation of 67.5 MUSD, which was down y/y from 110.4 MUSD. The company now expects to have cash to fund operations into 2020.

The chart looks terrible and given that it is a clinical-stage company, we should always be a bit cautious with investments. The offering and new cash position is very positive and allows to stick with the company for some while and hopefully get a nice boost on positive study results going forward.

IMDZ started selling off in October, what was then first reported to be, due to disappointing timeline of its phase 3 study of CMB305. Some days afterwards the offering was announced and I believe the real cause of the decline was speculation or knowledge about the very low secondary offering price. From my view, it seems the company had an ok cash position, and the proceeds are said to go to phase 3 clinical trials. That is not a phase that in light of the cash position usually is in need of such drastic discount to market. If anyone has more input on this, please comment.

With this said, remember, I do not pretend to be a fundamental analyst of this company but rather identifying insider trading patterns.

Basic Company Info

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body's immune system to fight disease. It develops multiple product candidates from its discovery platforms, ZVex and GLAAS.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 175 M Employees 51 P/S 10.5 Founded 2008 P/E - Website Link P/CF 3.9

Source

IMDZ has several phase 2-3 products in the pipeline.

Insider Trading

In the recent secondary offering many insiders purchased stock, and did so significantly increasing their previous holdings. If not for the huge increases, the fact it is a secondary would have made these purchases perhaps less interesting.

Last 3M Last 12M # Shares bought 5527 k 5658 k # Shares sold 0 k 27 k # Net 5527 k 5685 k

Insider Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Coleman Lewis W Director 2017-11-02 P - Purchase $4.50 +$225,000 39% Berger Franklin M Director 2017-10-30 P - Purchase $4.58 +$114,375 50% Coleman Lewis W Director 2017-10-27 P - Purchase $4.07 +$264,752 103% Guthart Leo >10% owner 2017-10-27 P - Purchase $4.10 +$9,999,900 76% Column Group L P >10% owner 2017-10-27 P - Purchase $4.10 +$10,992,100 68% Svennilson Peter Director and >10% owner 2017-10-27 P - Purchase $4.10 +$10,992,100 68% Berger Franklin M Director 2017-10-25 P - Purchase $4.26 +$106,620 100% Guthart Leo >10% owner 2017-10-20 P - Purchase $4.65 +$278,991 2% Guthart Leo >10% owner 2017-10-18 P - Purchase $6.09 +$60,938 0% Guthart Leo >10% owner 2017-09-18 P - Purchase $9.70 +$97,000 0% Gombotz Wayne CDO 2017-08-01 S - Sale+OE $11.43 -$114,336 -30% Coleman Lewis W Director 2017-07-10 P - Purchase $9.05 +$108,600 24% Coleman Lewis W Director 2017-07-06 P - Purchase $9.27 +$74,150 19% Guthart Leo >10% owner 2017-05-09 P - Purchase $6.09 +$182,607 1% Ter Meulen Jan Henrik CSO 2017-01-04 S - Sale+OE $5.35 -$5,243 -4% Gombotz Wayne CDO 2017-01-04 S - Sale+OE $5.35 -$5,243 -4% Paya Carlos V President and CEO 2017-01-04 S - Sale+OE $5.35 -$21,079 -5% Brady Stephen R EVP 2017-01-04 S - Sale+OE $5.35 -$8,785 -5%

Chart

The stock has been trading in a weak trend for the last three years, ending with the huge drop in October. Technically would need to see some more strength before engaging with conviction.

Seeking Alpha references

Third-quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Summary

The last and lowest rated of companies covered. The insider purchases were done in relation to a secondary offering, so they do not rank as high in value, but there are significant increases in holdings for a few insiders.

I believe ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been negatively affected by poor management decisions which if solved should be a very positive trigger going forward. Given the participation in the secondary offering, things could be about to turn for ADMA.

Basic company Info

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops, manufactures and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. It operates through the Plasma Collection Center and Research & Development segments. The company's targeted patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 117 M Employees 92 P/S 4.6 Founded 2006 P/E - Website Link P/CF -

Source

Insider Trading

In the recent secondary offering many insiders purchased stock, and did so significantly increasing their previous holdings. If not for the huge increases, the fact it is a secondary would have made these purchases less interesting.

Last 3M Last 12M # Shares bought 6340 k 6340 k # Shares sold 0 k 73 k # Net 6340 k 6267 k

Insider Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Comment Biotest AG Director and >10% owner 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$12,500,001 45% Biotest AG Director and >10% owner 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$12,500,001 135% Grossman Adam S President and CEO 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$1,042,750 187% Richman Eric I Director 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$53,750 397% Mond James EVP, CSO, CMO 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$21,500 295% Lenz Brian VP, CFO 2017-11-09 P - Purchase $2.15 +$13,975 76%

Chart

The stock has been trading in a clear downtrend for the last three years. The volume spike indicates the insider purchases, after which the stock rallied more than 50%. If $2.25-2.50 can hold, I believe it can make another run higher. The downtrend resistance comes in at about $3.

Financials

ADMA income statement

Corporate presentation

The cash situation below does not include the proceeds of $39.1M from the secondary offering.

Seeking Alpha references

The 27th November article ADMA Biologics: Can We Trust This ~$3 Biotech Stock Again? concludes:

Things seem to be going slowly in a positive direction for ADMA Biologics. The shares also appear to have put in a bottom recently and it is always encouraging to see additional insider buying in a beaten down small cap stock. However, management has been extremely slow in resolving the issues around RI-002 and not done a good job consistently communicating with shareholders on this matter. I am keeping my small stake (acquired at higher prices) in ADMA right now, but not adding to it as I have the company's management in somewhat of a penalty box right now. Perhaps when the NDA is actually filed for R1-002, I will reassess and make an additional purchase at that time.

