Exxon: Time To Enjoy Its Acceleration

Exxon still struggles to lift its petroleum sales and production output, but strong financial flexibility provides enough firepower to grow output prospects.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), the world's biggest integrated oil and gas company, has shown its ability to withstand depressed oil prices and is now well positioned to boost its profitability. While earnings bottomed in 2016, XOM has been able to reduce its debt and increase dividends in 2017, as well as slightly reducing capital expenditures. Production growth should follow because the company allocated 50% of its CapEx to shale and offshore development. Furthermore, the refining and marketing branches' merger reveals that the company is pursuing cost rationalization and will likely contribute to XOM's earnings growth after its completion in 1Q2018. XOM's current valuation metrics are higher than those of its peers, yet, the "you get what you pay for" notion perfectly applies here.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has been recovering since the end of August, when it reached a low of $76. A strong acceleration followed, propelling prices much higher towards a strong resistance level at $84. On October 27, 3Q2017 results were evenly welcomed, but did not produce sufficient upward pressure to overcome the previous top.

However, I am of the view that once the $84 level is cleared, XOM should go in a straight line towards the next crucial resistance at $95.

Top line and net earnings steadily on the rise

XOM reported a mitigated report for 3Q2017, with an increase of 50% year on year in net earnings. The increase should be taken cautiously due to the low base effect. Indeed, last year was one of the toughest for the company, given the slump in oil prices to a low of $26. Therefore, the bottom line was widely impacted and contributed inevitably to the worst performance in the last five years.

That said, the company has now resumed its growth path, with top-line revenue up 4% quarter on quarter and costs down (on average 3% quarter-on-quarter). These elements combined with the improving oil backdrop (see my previous article on oil) will consistently boost earnings. The integrated company is already on this growth path and is approaching "pas-à-pas" 2015 performance, establishing year-to-date bottom-line results of $3.77B.

Strong downstream, ramping upstream, but mixed chemical results

Improving results are driven by better upstream developments, rising downstream margins, but are undermined somewhat by sluggish chemical performance.

Upstream division earnings was up by $947m year-on-year to $1.567B in the 3Q2017 and 32.3% quarter-on-quarter, principally due to strong results outside the US more than counterbalancing shrinking homeland earnings (-$238M quarter-on-quarter).

Chemical division totaled $1.092B, slightly down from a year ago, on lower commodity margins and hurricane Harvey impacts. However, the mitigated performance was partly offset by volume growth, up 11% compared to previous quarter, and future prospects, namely the completion of the aromatics plant acquisition in Singapore, which will bring total production capacity to 3.5M metric tons per year. The company will benefit from its strategic position to cope with the growing Asian demand. Moreover, the chemical division profitability is expected to improve, as XOM's refining and marketing divisions complete their merger in 1Q2018.

On the opposite site, downstream is a top performer, with volumes up $147m quarter-on-quarter to $1.532B in 3Q2017 (up by $147M) and improving profit margins to a high of 14%, although other items negatively impacted earnings by $550M, mainly due to higher one-off costs related to hurricane Harvey. Overall petroleum sales and oil equivalent production are slowing, down 32k b/d to 11.084M b/d and 44koe b/d to 3878Moe b/d, respectively.

Flat petroleum sales and production, but still a "cash cow"

Although the company continues to struggle to grow petroleum sales and production, which may be a cause of investor disappointment, XOM's financial situation is well grounded. The company reported dividend distributions of $3.289B and capital expenditures of $5.987B in 3Q2017. Not only did XOM manage to sustain the latter, but it also reduced total long-term debt by $1.3B and ended the quarter with a net cash position of $4.3B, in excess of $300M compared to the previous month. This was attributable to rising net cash provided by operation activities (up 9% from 2Q2017), which amounted to $8.4B, including asset sales proceeds and robust working capital results.

Thus, XOM is still a "cash cow," and further upside is likely after the Senate approved the tax reduction plan. Moreover, the company's financial flexibility should allow it to further reduce its debt level of $40.6B and lift its dividend distribution and/or external growth.

Valuation

In terms of 2017e EV/EBITDA, the major oil and gas company is better valued compared to its peers with an implied ratio of 9.14x versus an average of 7.01x. However, the company has the lowest leverage ratio, at 0.88x, and a dividend yield close to its American peer, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Against this, I expect a rerating for all major US oil and gas companies due to stronger oil prices and a positive tax reform effect. In this vein, I believe that XOM is likely to reach an implied 2018 P/E of 22x, in line with its closest peer, CVX. This means a target price of $95, which is the level at which the company traded in 2015, providing an upside of 14%.

