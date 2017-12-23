Honda Positioning Itself For Fuel-Efficient Vehicle Gains

HMC is stepping up in the hybrid market which is expected to grow.

Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) has had a very strong performance in the automotive market, according to a recent analysis from Zacks:

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the last three months. The company’s shares increased 15.3% compared with the industry‘s growth of 7.1%.

Part of the reason for this is Honda's recently renewed focus on both electric vehicles and hybrids. Edmunds reports that the market for hybrids and electric cars should expand from the original forecast of 3.2% up to 4.4% of the auto market.

Further, Reuters is reporting that Honda is considering developing solid-state batteries that could be used in both hybrids and fully electric automobiles while lowering production costs.

The move is strategic given the shift to vehicles that reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Reuters notes:

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to electric cars, including all-battery EVs that will require capacity to deliver longer ranges and faster charge times, but at lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.

Honda is joining other automakers, Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), and Fisker in researching solid-state battery technology. What does this mean for the continued growth of the company?

Inflation Resistance

One of the aims of my stock research is to find companies that have inflation resistance. I am of the belief, largely based upon the Fed raising interest rates in 2018, that US consumers will see a general rise in price inflation including the energy sector.

Given that premise, Honda looks interesting to me as an inflation play for the reason that expansion in the hybrid, EMV, and solid-state battery arenas will provide the company with a range of products that will combat price inflation in mobile transportation costs.

Oilprice.com author Arthur Burman also predicts that oil prices will rise in 2018 due to falling US inventories.

The following chart from the article shows the current US inventory situation:

Arthur notes:

Strong domestic demand for refined products and increased crude oil exports are the main reasons. That translates into lower net imports of both crude oil and petroleum products to the United States.

One of the reasons for the inventory drawdown has been higher prices for oil outside the US, which has led to the export of much of US inventories. Arthur notes:

The magnitude of the inventory drawdown cannot be over-stated. The fact that it is driven by increasing demand suggests that U.S. supply is moving steadily toward balance.

Further, the Oilprice.com analysis shows us that US shale output has been flat.

Lastly, Arthur notes that well completion is down due to equipment supply issues which cannot be quickly alleviated.

Even if the US could increase its shale production, it appears that US shale production increases alone, when they eventually do happen, may not fully satiate global demand already seen in the markets.

Given this forecast for tighter US supply and inevitable oil price increases, US consumers may once again look for ways to address the rising gas prices. And one of the most effective ways of lowering overall transportation costs is to use more efficient vehicles, such as hybrids and electric vehicles.

This is perhaps why, cited above, Edmunds expects that hybrids and electric vehicle sales will rise to 4.4% of the auto market. This is extremely bullish for Honda's renewed emphasis in the sector. Honda's management appears to be paying attention to demand factors for fuel-efficient vehicles and is responding accordingly.

What is the Financial Thesis?

Honda has low volatility, according to this excellent analysis by Seeking Alpha contributor Value Stock Financials, originally sourced from the Wall Street Journal.

Honda reports worldwide auto sales up 7.3% YoY October 2017 to 2016. It has also reported increased operating margin for FY17, but on lower sales revenue for the year. Overall Honda reports higher profits for 2017 than the previous year.

Diving into some financial ratios also shows how discounted Honda is right now. Price to sales is 0.47 and price to book is 0.91, both under 1 and implying a discounted stock price to sales and assets. Enterprise value to revenue is 0.79, again showing a discount.

Honda has cash reserves on hand equal to 1/3 of LONG-TERM debt ($20.37 to $61.8 billion, respectively), suggesting no risk with default on corporate debt in the near term. Honda's current ratio is 1.2, suggesting its ability to pay coming liabilities with headroom to spare. This is a SAFE stock to own that provides owners a solid dividend going back to 2013 in this chart.

In the last 12 months, the stock has risen from $30.17 to $34.22, which is only a 13% rise in price. Given that Honda is almost doubling the auto market general performance for the last three months as documented above, it appears to be gaining momentum in the market in the most recent 90 days.

My thesis is that the stock, given current conditions, is undervalued. Further, headwinds in oil supply markets and the subsequent rising price forecasts suggest that Honda is positioned for a longer run-up as it prepares to address very favorable market conditions for its gas-efficient products in 2018.

Perhaps this is why analysts are very bullish on the stock, and there are no sell recommendations, with a price target of $36.92.

The downside risk is that general inflation, affecting vehicle prices, rises more than the expected increase in gas prices during 2018, reducing incentives to purchase fuel-efficient vehicles over regular vehicles. This will be something to watch for Honda as it positions itself more strongly in the hybrid and EMV markets.

