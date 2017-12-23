MannKind - Scripts, Deerfield, And Insider Buys

There is a dynamic taking shape that MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors should be considering. Earlier in Q4, MannKind negotiated with Deerfield on some debt issues. Included in that negotiation was an extension of a $10 million payment due to Deerfield from October 31st to January 15th of 2018. A part of that deal was that MannKind would place $10 million in an escrow account. Deerfield holds the option to convert the payment to shares in lieu of cash.

On October 23, 2017, the Company and MannKind LLC, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, entered into a Fourth Amendment to Facility Agreement (the "Deerfield Amendment"), pursuant to which the parties amended the Facility Agreement, to, among other things, (i) defer the payment of $10.0 million in principal amount (the "October Payment") of the Company's 9.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2019 there under (the "Tranche 4 Notes") from October 31, 2017 to January 15, 2018, conditioned upon, among other things, the Company depositing an amount of cash equal to the October Payment into an escrow account until the October Payment has been satisfied in full (subject to early release to the extent that portions of the October Payment are satisfied through the exchange of principal for shares of the Company's common stock). In addition, pursuant to the Deerfield Amendment, the outstanding Tranche 4 Notes, the Amended and Restated 9.75% Senior Secured Convertible Note due 2019 under the Facility Agreement (the "A&R Notes") and the 8.75% Senior Secured Convertible Note due 2019 under the Facility Agreement (the "Tranche B Notes", together with the Tranche 4 Notes and the A&R Notes, the "Deerfield Notes") were amended and restated to provide that Deerfield may, subject to the terms of the Deerfield Amendment, convert the principal amount under the Deerfield Notes from time to time into an aggregate of up to 4,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock after the effective date of the Deerfield Amendment. The conversion price will be the greater of (i) the average of the volume weighted average price per share of the Company's common stock for the three trading day period immediately preceding the date of any election by Deerfield to convert principal amounts of the Deerfield Notes and (ii) $3.25 per share, subject to adjustment under certain circumstances described in the Deerfield Notes. Any conversions of principal by Deerfield under the Deerfield Notes will be applied first to reduce the October Payment, and after the October Payment has been satisfied, to reduce other principal payments due under the Deerfield Notes.

What this states is that Deerfield has the right to convert a cash payment to shares. The problem that exists now is that the share price is well below the $3.25 per share outlined in the documents. In my opinion, Deerfield would gladly take shares in lieu of cash if the equity were priced right and Deerfield would not lose money in the process. This allows MannKind to preserve much needed cash and essentially puts the debt issue onto shareholders in the form of dilution rather than the company's cash balance, which is needed to meet Deerfield's covenants, to operate the company and to maintain a reasonable marketing push.

In simple terms, Deerfield does not really care how it gets paid, but wants to protect its own interests. In contrast, MannKind likely desires to pay with shares as much as possible so that it can use cash to operate and give the marketing of Afrezza its best shot.

Here is the rub for shareholders. Deerfield does not typically hold onto shares. It is not in that business. Thus, any shares issued to Deerfield to cover debt tend to find their way into the market rather quickly, applying selling pressure. Further, every time MannKind has to negotiate with Deerfield, it seems to have to give some form of concession. The $10 million that is due on January 15th of 2018 was originally due in July of 2017. There was a concession to shift it to October, and then another concession to push it to January.

It is my opinion that MannKind will start off 2018 with about $46 million in cash. This is based on the company stating that it would accelerate marketing spending in Q4. If the stock price is below $3.25 when January 15th approaches, it may well accelerate the timing of when the company must act again on its cash situation. The flip side of that coin is that the company inks a deal and renders all of this moot. This is where assessing what is most probable comes into play.

Before getting into scripts, a newsworthy event this week was the CEO making an open market purchase of just over 8,000 shares of stock at $2.28. In addition, the Chief People Officer bought about $100,000 of stock at $2.52. These insider buys fuel the fires of both the uber-bulls and uber-bears. Uber bulls will state that management buying stock on the open market is a sign of confidence, while uber-bears will mock the size of these trades and argue that a material event must not be in the near term. In the end, the truth is somewhere in the middle, but there is a positive air to the move. Such buys have been absent in this company for quite some time.

Turning to scripts, the story remains pretty much where I outlined it many months ago. Script sales remain within my projections with just two weeks left in the year. At this stage, most reasonable investors now need to accept that the script sales in the second half of 2017 were not what was needed to create meaningful excitement for the stock.

The quarter-over-quarter numbers remain at about a more modest improvement of 20.29%. While any improvement is better than none, 20% script improvement is not going to get the company to the finish line given the amount of cash MannKind has, and the speed at which that cash is used. Quarter-over-quarter script growth will not likely be a metric that the company focuses on in its next conference call. The better metric is the 60% year-over-year growth, or the revenue growth brought on by bigger script packaging demonstrating improvement in Q4. In Q4 aggregate scripts stand at 4,831. This tracks in between my middle model at 4,713 and my upper model at 4,954. The label change has now been in effect for 11 weeks. The accelerated ad campaign has been in place for about six weeks. The combination of these two items has essentially shifted scripts from running between my low and middle projections to running between my middle and high.

The year-over-year numbers present a better talking point at a 60% improvement. The issue here is that the 60% level is what we need to see on quarterly growth, not annual. MannKind remains in a catch 22 situation of needing money to ramp up scripts but needing ramped-up scripts to attract money.

As discussed earlier, actual sales are tracking in line with the script projections that I outlined months ago. For the second half of the year, actual aggregate sales are at 9,706. This is between my middle model at 9,631 and my upper model at 10,029. When the label changed, I had readers pressure me to adjust my model. I was pressured again when the advertising campaign acceleration was announced. At the time I stated that I did not see a compelling reason to shift my model for scripts. I did shift my revenue per script upward based on data. As it turns out, I was wise to trust my model for scripts.

I am often asked, "If scripts are selling as you thought they would, why are you not bullish about it?". My answer is simple and has actually been provided in the past. My model on scripts is what I feel is realistic and is well below what would be needed to impress the Street.

My revenue projections are tracking closely as well. As many readers know, I am projecting that MannKind will miss its gross revenue and net revenue guidance by a pretty wide margin. I have stated that I see net sales coming in somewhere between $4.6 million and $4.7 million vs. company guidance of $6 million. There will be some that will disagree with me no matter what. For those readers I offer this. Gross sales in Q3 were $3 million. That implied that Q4 needs to deliver $6 million in gross sales to hit guidance. Retail sales with two weeks to go stand at $5.1 million and will likely finish the quarter at $6.25 million. Is it reasonable to think that the delta between retail sales and gross sales is just $250,000? For perspective, retail sales in Q3 were over $4 million and gross revenue was just under $3 million.

The cash situation remains quite interesting. This is especially true with the current share price and the Deerfield dynamic I opened the article with. I estimate that MannKind will finish the year with about $46 million in cash. This means that it will start the year with that much cash. On January 15th, the company needs to pay Deerfield $10,000,000. In my opinion, the company would want to make that payment in shares rather than cash. In addition, the company must have $25 million in cash at the end of Q1 because of a covenant that Deerfield holds. It is very possible that MannKind will need to sit at the negotiating table with Deerfield very early in Q1. Traditionally, when MannKind sits at the table with Deerfield, Deerfield leaves the table with the upper hand.

Between a potential guidance miss and having to sit at the table with Deerfield, it is very possible that the next binary event with this equity will not be shareholder friendly in the near term. The equity currently trades around $2.50 per share. Active traders carry the distinct advantage. Pay attention, and stay tuned!

