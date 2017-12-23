What Will The Euro Do In 2018?

Assuming further weakness in the dollar, we could see a level of 1.30 for the EUR/USD by the end of 2018.

With that said, I do not see the Catalonia issue as being material for this currency.

Growth will likely be more moderate in 2018 as further interest rate rises could harm growth in the eurozone.

With the greenback undergoing a steady decline, along with the British pound coming under pressure because of Brexit negotiations, 2017 marked a rebound year for the euro.

As it stands, we can see that the euro rose significantly against several major currencies in 2017, but still trades significantly below the long-term trend.

EUR/USD

EUR/GBP

EUR/JPY

EUR/AUD

Except for the EUR/GBP pair, we see that the euro still remains well below the 2009 levels against other currencies. Brexit has clearly been a game changer for the euro - the United Kingdom was in a considerably stronger position than the eurozone in terms of growth in the years leading up to the vote, and the threat of deflation in the eurozone along with high debt levels across several peripheral nations had kept interest rates low.

However, this has been turned on its head this year and Brexit has given the euro a much needed boost.

While the Catalonia referendum had placed some short-term pressure on the euro this quarter, the effects were not particularly ominous. Moreover, while the recent election granted victory to separatist interests in the region, the Catalonia issue is largely an internal one for Spain. Although Catalonia is Spain’s best-performing region economically, the total debt owed to the eurozone by Catalonia is a mere 4.75 percent of Spain’s total debt. This is a very different scenario to a large country such as Greece leaving the eurozone, and in this regard, I would not weigh the Catalonia issue as a significant one when it comes to determining the fate of the euro.

The more challenging issue for the eurozone at the moment is that of interest rates. For instance, while growth forecasts across the eurozone have risen, interest rates are being held steady. The OECD has warned that rising interest rates further before 2020 could threaten the economic recovery in the eurozone. Moreover, the effects of rate rises would be felt most strongly in peripheral countries such as Ireland, where over 80 percent of mortgages are based on a variable rate. Therefore, household debt levels would rise significantly under higher rates, and the much needed growth in the eurozone could come undone under such a scenario.

In this regard, my view is that we are going to see the euro continue to take a cautious but positive trend upwards when it comes to rebounding towards higher levels. That said, a combination of higher oil prices, a weaker dollar and US tax cuts could likely mean a higher level of inflation in the United States. While the euro is highly unlikely to see significant and sudden growth upwards, it could be at a level of 1.30 versus the dollar by this time next year. Moreover, the euro does have a significant “margin of safety” built in at this point in time with the currency still trading at near 10-year lows across many other currencies in spite of the boost in 2017. In this regard, I do envisage that there could be long opportunities for the euro heading into 2018 and that the currency could go higher in spite of low interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.