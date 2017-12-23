Income Opportunities At Year's End: A 10% Yielding CEF

You can wait for further discount reduction, but I expect to see the market value of the fund turn around and grow the premium to much higher levels.

Income Opportunities at Year’s End

Over the next few days, if time allows, I want to take a look at some high-income opportunities presented in the year’s closing week. Tax-loss selling has taken its toll on security prices, and there are prospects for potential bargains. The items I’ll discuss may look a bit distressed, which is precisely the point as they have been bid down, sometimes quite sharply, over the last month or so. But I see them as being ripe for gains over the near term.

Continuing my ongoing infatuation with all things PIMCO, I’ll start with one of their CEFs. This one is paying 9.9%. It has had a falling at market price since mid-summer. Yet, NAV has been holding in a tight range all year. It currently sports a 13.8% premium, which I know will stop many readers right here, but bear with me for a few paragraphs.

The fund is PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS). It’s been around since 1994, making it one of PIMCO’s oldest CEFs. It has been managed since its inception by Daniel Ivascyn, PIMCO’s current CIO. With that information alone, you know it's been a solid performer. I can't get YCharts to go prior to 1998 or so, but its max chart tells the RCS story well.

Sure, NAV is down -34%. Market price is down -16%. If I left it at that, you'd be telling me it is a pile of garbage. I know this because I hear it all the time - "yeah, but it's down a bazziion percent since inception."

But if you've been reinvesting distributions, you're up 500%. Put that in perspective: 500% is just about exactly twice the total return of SPY (247%) over the same period. Of course, we all know holding equities over the longer term beats everything. Right.

So let's look at RCS today.

Distributions: Yield, Coverage and Net Investment Income

Distribution yield is 9.87%. With the premium, this amounts to 11.2% at NAV.

Distributions were cut from $0.0800 to $0.0720 per share for March 2017. One might have expected a 10% distribution cut to have taken a toll on the premium, but at the time, there was only a brief dip in the premium from 23.66% prior to the announced cut to 21.66% a week later. Then it turned back up to over 23% within a month. From that point, the premium climbed to over 34%. It only began to drop in August, six months after the distribution cut, falling to a low of 12.1% at the end of November. At Thursday’s closing value, the premium was 13.78%.

Distribution coverage fell this year along with the rest of PIMCO’s taxable CEFs. For most of the past year, it was near 80%. But it has shown signs of picking up. For October, it was 107%, and November, it was up to 113% which has taken coverage for the past twelve months to 92% (see chart here).

Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII) was as low as -$0.12 per share in June, equivalent to 1.67 monthly distributions. At the end of last month, it was up to $0.00.

Investment Strategies and Fund Portfolio

Management has a broad mandate in the scope of investments. Quoting from the fund’s website: “the fund’s managers can select what they believe to be the most attractive issues across the full range of fixed income sectors including corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities and other income-producing securities of varying maturities.”

Daniel Ivascyn, PIMCO’s CIO, has been the manager of RCS since its inception in February 1994. The RCS portfolio reflects the Ivascyn investment strategy. It relies heavily on derivatives. RCS has total effective leverage of 24.5% of assets (source). The leverage is from reverse purchase agreements (18.9% of assets) and credit default swaps (5.6% of assets).

RCS management has the option of selecting investments with a global scope, including emerging markets. At present (Nov. 30, 2017), the portfolio holds 98% of its value in US securities.

Asset allocation

I find it useful to compare RCS to PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), another Ivascyn-managed fund, for two reasons. First, PDI is PIMCO’s best performing fund, and second, I’m very familiar with PDI at most levels. PDI’s portfolio has a somewhat greater allocation ex-US (17.8% of market value) and a lower allocation to mortgage debt (67.8% vs. RCS’s 82.1%). PDI’s allocation within the mortgage credit category is the reverse of RCS, with nearly all of its allocation in non-agency mortgage (66 of 67.8% and only 1.8% in agency MBS).

Pricing and Valuation

It’s looking at the fund’s price and valuation history that gets interesting. RCS is currently priced near its 52-week low. NAV, however, is exactly midway between the 52-week high and low values. The market price is down -0.79% for the year, but the fund has returned 8.66% with distributions reinvested (shown in the chart as total return). NAV is up 1.72%. This is the lowest NAV gain for all the PIMCO taxable funds.

Notice that NAV has held a narrow range all year. All that drama in the fund's market pricing has come from the large gain in the premium, followed by its sharp decline. Notice, too, that RCS’s price (and premium) has stabilized over the past month, suggesting a bottom for this cycle.

It’s the reduced premium that makes RCS attractive from my point of view at this point. Here’s a chart going back a year from the mid-summer peak at market and premium values. You’ll notice a repeated pattern: NAV holding a tight range. Market price and premium peaking mid-summer with both declining to year’s end. That’s not to say the pattern will continue to repeat, but there does appear to be a bottom as the premium and yield near 10%.

Notice that the run-up in the premium (from under 10% to over 30%) drove a market gain of over 25% for the fund’s shareholders. This cycling between high and moderately high premiums has been a recurring feature of RCS for the past several years. I find it interesting that the periods of premium growth are uncorrelated with NAV growth. Witness the premium growth of 25% or more from November 2016 through July 2017 where there was only a modest increase in NAV and a 10% distribution cut in February, mid-way through the uptrend.

Often, a factor driving CEF premiums and discounts is yield, but this does not seem to have been the case for RCS. In February, RCS was paying a 9.13% market yield from 11.29% NAV yield. At the premium’s peak, the market yield was down to 8.15%, below other PIMCO funds like PDI, but NAV yield had hardly changed at 11.18%. Today, we have a market yield up to 9.87% with NAV yield at 11.24%.

Overview

When I last looked at RCS in 2015, the situation was similar to what it is today (here). That ended up being a profitable trade over six months as the fund's premium moved over 30% from my buy point. And, at that time, NAV was falling; today, NAV is stable. My view is that today's position is better than the 2015 one.

What we have in RCS is a fund that is paying very close to 10%, a yield that looks to be adequately covered from net investment income at this time. The February reduction has worked to drive the distribution into sustainable territory as seen in the coverage and net investment income data. The yield ranks third of the eleven taxable PIMCO CEFs behind PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) and PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), and RCS’s distribution is better covered, therefore less at imminent risk of another cut, than either of those two.

It is a fund with a stable NAV that has moved in a tight range over the last year with little volatility.

It is a fund with a premium, but that premium is more than ten percentage points below its 52-week average, and more than 23 percentage points below the 52-week maximum. The one-year Z-score is -1.6. Those numbers strongly suggest that the premium is more likely to grow than shrink over the coming months, particularly if NAV remains stable.

With a yield just under 10% at market, the combination of yield and prospects for distribution stability combine to make it one of the most attractive of PIMCO’s CEFs.

Many CEF buyers draw their line at par or below. They will not buy a fund with a premium, and this one has a double-digit premium. I can appreciate that point of view. But for RCS’s premium, you are getting a 9.9% yield and some of the best management in fixed-income investing. Compare that to some preferred stocks, for example, to get a sense of how the market values dependable yields at these levels. One example from my own portfolio is Morgan Stanley Series E 7.125% (MSPRE). That yield is sufficiently attractive that buyers routinely pay a 17 to 20% premium for the issue, driving its yield to under 6%. If you blanch at RCS’s premium, consider that investors are paying higher premiums for much lower yields on this preferred. Of course, there are vast differences, but one difference not to be scoffed at is that RCS has real potential for growing its premium and adding capital gains to its 9.9% yield.

And when that premium is back in the twenties? I’ll be delighted to take the capital gains and do some shopping.

