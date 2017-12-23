10 Dividend Growth Stocks For December 2017

TXN is the top-ranked stock and only one stock from last month's top 10 appears in this month's top 10.

This month's screen favors a selection of CCC stocks with high Safety and Growth scores according to Simply Safe Dividends.

To introduce variation, I use different screens to trim the list of more than 800 stocks.

I rank a selection of the CCC dividend growth stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further research.

David Fish's CCC list contains dividend growth stocks that have paid higher dividends for five consecutive years. This list is updated every month and contains more than 800 stocks. An accompanying spreadsheet provides key statistics of the CCC stocks.

Ranking so many stocks would be a daunting task. To simplify things and to introduce some variation from month to month, I use different screens to trim the CCC list to a smaller selection of candidate stocks. I rank these candidates and present the top 10 ranked stocks in my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 11/30/17) contains 815 stocks.

The past few months I focused on finding stocks that trade at or below fair value. This month I decided to change tactics and screen for stocks with high Safety and Growth scores according to Simply Safe Dividends. In December, Simply Safe Dividends implemented some improvements in how Dividend Safety Scores are determined. By using additional financial metrics such as forward payout ratios, non-GAAP earnings, and off-balance-sheet debt, the assessment of dividend risk can be improved, particularly for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs).

I used the Advanced Stock Screener available at Simply Safe Dividends to select candidate stocks. I screened for stocks with Safety and Growth scores above 80, stocks with a market cap of at least $1 billion, and stocks yielding at least 1.4%. Additionally, I required an FCF Payout Ratio of no more than 60% and a positive 5-year EPS growth rate.

The abovementioned screens produced 48 candidates, but 2 of these are not CCC stocks.

Here is an analysis of the 46 candidates, courtesy of finbox.io:

Collectively, the 46 stocks have a fair value downside of about 12%, but they show a strong one-year return of 29%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 88% over the last five years.

The Ranking Process

I ranked the 46 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Below are the top 10 ranked stocks for December 2017. Stocks I own in my Divgro portfolio are highlighted:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for December 2017 Last Month's List: 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2016

Only one stock from last month's top 10 appears in this month's top 10. The stock is identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. Specifically, TJX 4 means TJX was ranked fourth last month.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top stock earned 7 stars while the remaining stocks each earned 6 stars. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1 Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

2 Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Dividend Champion LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

3 TJX Companies ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1956 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry, and other merchandise. TJX operates stores under various names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading.

4 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

Dividend Champion ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

5 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Healthcare

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Dividend Champion JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world, employing 128,000 people across 275 operating companies. JNJ is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. The company distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals.

6 Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Industrials

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, Dividend Champion ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

7 3M (NYSE:MMM) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Industrials

Dividend Champion MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; healthcare; industrial; safety, security and protection services; and transportation and other businesses. MMM is an integrated enterprise characterized by substantial inter-company cooperation in research, manufacturing, and marketing of products. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

8 Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Industrials

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

9 Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Information Technology

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company's products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

10 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) ✭✭✭✭✭✩✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. The company provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers. HD serves homeowners and renovators/remodelers, general contractors, repairmen, installers, small business owners, and tradesmen.

Key Statistics and Fair Value Estimates

The table below presents some key statistics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks. To estimate fair value, I use a multi-stage DDM analysis with proprietary adjustments. I set a required rate of return of 10% and use estimates of the annual EPS growth rate for the next 5 years. Thereafter, I taper the growth rate to a perpetual growth rate of 3% after 10 years.

Adjustments to the calculated fair value are based on various factors, including an assessment of dividend safety.

Looking Back

Since the one-year anniversary of my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks article series, I've been looking back to see how my year-ago selections performed. Here's a chart showing the price performance (excluding dividends) of my top 10 ranked stocks from December 2016:



The arithmetic average of these returns is 9%. In comparison, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) returned 18% over the same period (excluding dividends).

Please note that I'm comparing the performance of last year's top 10 ranked stocks to VIG's performance for fun. At the time of publication, not all of the top 10 ranked stocks are suitably priced for investment, as illustrated with this month's top 10.

Concluding Remarks

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles, I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further analysis. This month's selection favors high Safety and Growth scores according to Simply Safe Dividends.

It is not surprising that all of the top 10 stocks are trading at above fair value. These are great dividend growth stocks, and the market recognizes the fact!

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article and would like to read similar articles in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN, JNJ, MMM, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.