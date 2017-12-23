Toro: Great Company, But Likely 'Priced For Perfection'

Toro is a great company that's off by over 10% from its 52-week highs.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is sitting on my watch list as a great business that's unfortunately trading at valuations that I think are just too steep. It recently wrapped up its fiscal 2017, and with shares still off by almost 12% from their 52-week highs, now seems like a good time to revisit the company.

Why Toro is Above-Average

Fiscal 2017 brought in decade-high returns on invested capital for Toro, coming in at more than double its ROIC in 2009 and 2010.

Source: 2017 Toro earnings call slides

2010 seems to be somewhat of an inflection point for the company, and it's also continued to make strides in managing its working capital since.

Source: 2017 Toro earnings call slides

This could translate into a shorter cash conversion cycle, which I decided to chart using data from Toro's 10-K forms below. As a quick refresher, the cash conversion cycle (or CCC) explains how long (in days) it takes for a company to convert resources into cash flows.

The company has continued to improve its CCC by about 10 days over the past three years, but mostly by stretching its payables - aka taking longer to pay its suppliers. It's also greatly improved the time that it takes to collect its receivables over the last decade; however, so I'd say that Toro is a better company today than it was 10 years ago, based on the efficiency and capital allocation aspects of the current business.

An analysis of return on equity

I broke down Toro's return on equity into five analyzable pieces with the below DuPont:

Despite sequentially declining leverage, Toro was able to keep its ROE a tick higher in 2017 than in 2016, largely because of a better tax burden and higher margins. The margin expansion wasn't enough to offset the declining leverage and weakening asset turnover ratio from fiscal 2015, however, as the company continues to expand its asset base quicker than its revenues - indicating weaker efficiency with these assets.

Still, ROE of almost 46% is probably well in excess of the firm's cost of equity, and this fact (coupled with its high ROIC) leads me to believe that it remains an exceptional business. It's continued to improve itself over the past decade despite some weakness in its asset turnover and other metrics during the past three years.

Valuations

Toro is an above-average business quality-wise, but unfortunately so are its valuations - which currently reside well above the five-year average P/E multiple of 21.4 and the 13-year median multiple of just 19.59.

At roughly 27 times 2017's earnings, the market is expecting a lot from the company. The current share price implies growth in earnings per share of roughly 6% to 8% (assuming a conservative discount rate range of 10% to 12%), or closer to 11% if we utilize an even more conservative discount rate of 15% (to account for the cyclical and less stable nature of the business).

Analysts are expecting $2.62 in EPS on average for fiscal 2018 and $2.88 in EPS for 2019, which puts shares at roughly 24.84 times 2018's earnings and 22.60 times 2019's earnings - which are still premiums to its historical valuations. Analysts also expect about 8.71% growth in EPS in 2018 and another almost 10% from 2018 through 2019, so perhaps the current price tag is justified based on growth prospects, but that also means no margin of safety, either.

Conclusion

Toro appears to be a great business that I'd like to own someday, but it's also a cyclical and (in my opinion) "priced for perfection". Shares are probably fairly valued here based on growth if everything goes right, but a lot can happen over the next year or two, especially the longer this bull market drags on. I'll continue to wait for a correction and/or a better entry point before considering shares for myself.

