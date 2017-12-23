First Look At ADT's $1.5 Billion IPO

ADT may suffer under the new Republican tax plan, which limits interest deductions up to 30% of EBITDA. ADT's interest payments of $533 million in the year to date are ~34% of its EBITDA.

ADT, the home surveillance and alarm company, has filed to go public in an estimated $1.5 billion IPO valuing the company at up to $15 billion.

The little blue octagon bearing the ADT (NYSE: ADT) logo has become a familiar symbol in front of American homes. The 140-year old company was founded in 1874 as American Direct Telegraph, and in the early 1900s became one of the pioneers of the home security industry, using centralized call centers to respond to customer inquests. In early 2016, Protection 1, a rival home security company, acquired ADT in a $12.3 billion deal backed by its private equity owner Apollo Global Management - and now, having held the company for less than two years, Apollo has decided to spin out ADT while retaining a controlling stake in the company.

The deal is a unique one in the IPO landscape this year. The most prominent technology companies to go public have been software and Internet names like Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR); ADT and industry observers are positioning it as an IoT (Internet of Things) play with a "smart home" type of angle. Though there are plenty of startups in this space with products as far-ranging as baby monitors to temperature sensors, there are few big contenders like ADT in the public markets, making the deal a novelty that might generate enthusiasm in early trading. In addition, because the company generates recurring revenue from the retail customers in its installed base, investors could value the company's revenue streams as highly as they do SaaS subscription revenues. Since its merger with Protection 1, ADT's revenue attrition rates (roughly equivalent to a software company's retention metric) have vastly improved.

ADT is not without its thorns, however. Though the company's financials appear to tack on a large amount of growth, it's largely due to Apollo's consolidating of several companies (such as Protection 1) under the ADT umbrella. And, like most private equity deals, ADT was taken private with the injection of billions of dollars in debt, and the $10.1 billion of debt on its current balance sheet poses a huge risk of no longer being tax-optimal under new Republican tax laws that limit interest deductions to 30% of EBITDA (though at present, ADT's net operating losses and large deferred tax assets will likely prevent it from paying taxes for several years).

The company does plan on using IPO proceeds to pay down debt, but we don't have any measure of the IPO's size yet. ADT has floated $100 million as a typical placeholder for now, but with Apollo estimating the company's value at up to $15 billion, it would be more typical for the company to sell ~10% of its market cap ($1.5 billion, also the Renaissance Capital estimate for the deal) to the public - especially considering the heavyweights it has chosen as co-left leads for the deal, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). The two investment banking giants rarely share a deal as small as $100 million, indicating that the deal is potentially much larger and that the fee pool in this deal is sizable enough for two leads.

In addition, with a company as old and sizable as ADT, we'd expect the company to be posting profits. Though the company's margins have shown an uptrend and EBITDA is positive, heavy interest payments put ADT's GAAP net income at a loss.

Without a valuation marker, it's too early to tell whether ADT is an IPO worth investing in, but we can parse through the details of the preliminary S-1 to get a read on how the business is performing. More to come as more of the deal details are announced.

A look at ADT's business

As most know, ADT is nationwide provider of security and monitoring solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The company serves more than 7.2 million customers, according to its S-1 filing, which includes security contracts that ADT services but doesn't own.

ADT monitors protect against a wide range of threats, including intrusion, smoke, flooding, and carbon monoxide. If ADT's automated alarm system triggers an alert, ADT aims to respond in under 60 seconds. The company's line of security cameras includes outdoor cameras, indoor cameras, and doorbell cameras, which can all be connected and managed from a web interface. The below screenshot, taken from ADT's website, showcases a starter kit holiday deal for new customers which includes its suite of home hardware:

Figure 1. ADT product promotion

Source: ADT

As previously mentioned, one of the most attractive aspects of ADT's business model is its recurring revenue base. More than 90% of the company's revenue is derived from subscription contracts. A typical contract is three years in length for residential accounts and five years for commercial accounts, with automatic renewal provisions in every 30-day period; customers who cancel prior to the end of their term are subject to a termination fee. The below screenshot, also taken from ADT's website, shows typical pricing for a variety of packages:

Figure 2. ADT subscription packages

For a company that's heavily anchored to retail customers, it has a high retention rate. ADT reports a current attrition rate of 13.9% (measured as its percentage of recurring revenue lost), down from 16.2% in May 2016 when the ADT-Protection 1 merger closed. The company notes that with every 1% drop in attrition rate, it saves $100 million in cash flow in hypothetical customer acquisition costs to replace the churned customers. The below chart, taken from ADT's S-1, shows the declining trend in its attrition rate over time:

Figure 3. ADT attrition trends

Source: ADT S-1

Largest security vendor in the industry

Another plus for ADT is its market-leading position in the residential and commercial security market, handling 15 million alarms annually. The company believes its addressable market to be $55 billion (implying that ADT is approximately 10% penetrated), with a high single-digit CAGR growth rate. ADT predicts that the rising trend of the "smart home" has increased demand for security and monitoring services in homes that were previously uninstalled, especially as integrated Internet-based technologies allow for an easy management portal across web or mobile.

Within the residential monitoring space specifically, ADT approximates it has a 30% market share and is five times larger than its next-largest competitor. The chart below, taken from ADT's S-1 filing, shows its revenue scale in comparison to competitors:

Figure 4. ADT market leadership

Financial overview: growth built via acquisitions; large debt load

ADT's financials are fairly thorny to examine, as its succession of acquisitions and spinoffs has created a complex financial picture from which to make an apples-to-apples comparison. The company's full-year financials aren't available; in its S-1, it presents only the first nine months of 2017:

Figure 5. ADT financials, YTD 2017

Source: ADT S-1

Year-on-year comparisons aren't particularly intuitive in examining the company, as the 2017 YTD period includes ADT's incremental revenues post-acquisition and 2016 YTD largely presents Protection 1 standalone. Of the combined company's $3.21 billion in YTD revenues, $1.17 billion is attributed to ADT; thus, we can calculate an approximate "organic" revenue of $2.04 billion for Protection 1, up 16% y/y. The company attributes a majority of this organic revenue growth to customer upsells, with the combined ADT-Protection 1 business more successful in selling higher-value subscription packages. Another major improvement was the company's 140 bps improvement in customer attrition.

ADT's profitability metrics are far more interesting. Due to large interest payments of $554 million in the year to date period, the company posted a GAAP net loss of -$295 million in the year-to-date period. With the company's large amortization costs of assets acquired in the ADT purchase, however, its adjusted EBITDA earnings are far higher.

The company generated $1.75 billion of adjusted EBITDA in the year to date, with amortization costs and interest expense being the largest addbacks to net income. The table below presents ADT's bridge from net income to adjusted EBITDA:

Figure 6. ADT Adj. EBITDA walkdown

If we annualize ADT's Adj. EBITDA and extrapolate its YTD results into Q4, we estimate the company will generate $2.34 billion in Adj. EBITDA in FY17. From here, we can take a first crack at valuation for the company - assuming ADT completes its IPO at the currently stated $15 billion market cap, and adding in the company's $10.13 billion in debt less $174 million of cash, the company will have a launching enterprise value of $24.96 billion - or 10.7x its estimated FY17 adjusted EBITDA.

For a company with such cloudy financials and a massive debt load, a double-digit EBITDA valuation, at the outset, appears too full. Even if ADT pulls off a $1.5 billion IPO and uses all of the net proceeds (roughly $1.4 billion after netting out underwriting fees) to pay off debt, it would still be left with ~$8.6 billion in debt. This represents a ~3.6x leverage ratio on the company's adjusted EBITDA - while typical of a PE-backed company, it represents unusual balance sheet risk for an IPO. ADT's balance sheet is shown below - note its extremely thin cash position relative to its debt load:

Figure 7. ADT balance sheet

Final thoughts

With its estimated $1.5 billion deal size, ADT is looking to kick off the 2018 IPO calendar with a bang. Until more of the deal details become clear, however, it's difficult to render a bullish or bearish opinion on the company. At first glance, the company's initial proposed valuation (at ~11x EV/Adj. EBITDA and ~6x EV/Revenues) appears rich for its risk profile - but as an industry-leading business with a huge install base and monthly recurring revenues, it has a solid fundamental platform on which to grow. More updates to come as the company sheds more light on the offering in early 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.