Saudi Arabia Budget 2018 - Lacks Visibility

Fiscal stimulus to offset some of the pain of falling consumer disposable incomes from VAT implementation and subsidy removal; however, there is a risk of slow execution on capex spending.

Goodbye to public austerity?

Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a headline-grabbing budget for 2018 with planned expenditure of USD261 billion (SAR978 billion). The biggest positive was the hike in capital expenditure by 14% YoY, signaling an expansionary stance as stability in international crude oil prices provides more fiscal space to the government. The hike in capital spending allocation is being celebrated, as it marks the second consecutive year of higher capex after the austerity drive of 2016 when capital spending touched its lowest level in recent years. More importantly, the authorities pushed back the target date for eliminating a state budget deficit caused by low oil prices to 2023 from 2020, signaling a willingness to support the economy through fiscal stimulus. Having said this, the budget is not very helpful for investors to translate the capex budget into sectoral priorities due to lack of details. There is also the risk that project implementation will be slow, as the Saudi government is trying to increase the participation of citizens in the labor force, and construction being a labor-intensive sector is not high on the priority list of many young job-seeker citizens.

Revenue diversification

Government's revenue target for 2018 is 12.5% higher YoY, banking heavily on the stability in crude oil prices coupled with non-oil revenue initiatives. Typical of Saudi budget announcements, there is little detail on the sources of revenue growth beyond the high-level breakdown of oil revenue (63% of total revenue) and non-oil revenue (37% of total revenue). Oil revenue is expected to grow 11.8% YoY, implying an average crude oil price of US$60/bbl if crude oil export volumes remain unchanged from 2017. Non-oil revenue is expected to grow 13.7% YoY on the back of initiatives to diversify the fiscal revenue sources by implementing value-added-tax (VAT), fee on expatriate workers and their dependents, a tax on luxury goods and a sin tax on soft drinks, tobacco and energy drinks. BoFA Merrill Lynch estimated in August that the new measures could add USD21.3 billion (SAR80 billion) to non-oil revenues in 2018. Although revenue diversification is a long-term positive for Saudi economy, it comes with a painful adjustment in the short term.

Welcome to private belt-tightening

There have been fears that consumer disposable income will fall in 2018 due to the implementation of VAT (5% rate) and removal of subsidies on electricity and gasoline. The government is cushioning the negative impact on low-income citizens via cash handouts under the Citizen's Account program with USD8.5 billion earmarked for 2018 for approximately 10 million beneficiaries (roughly half of the citizen population of 21 million). However, the Saudi middle class as well as expatriate population will see a dent in their spending power next year which will negatively impact the demand for consumer discretionary goods and may also lead to dipping into savings to maintain standard of living.

Beyond the hype

Some media reports have hyped the 2018 budget spending as the record largest ever in the history of the country; however, comparison with historical data shows that 2018 spending budget of USD261 billion (SAR978 billion) is well short of the USD296 billion (SAR1,149 billion) expenditure made in 2014. It may be tempting to add the USD35.5 billion allocation committed by government development funds (Public Investment Fund USD22.1 billion, and National Development Fund USD13.3 billion) to take the total outlay to USD296 billion (SAR1,110 billion); however, it would be fair to adjust the comparative numbers accordingly. In our view, there is a high risk of failure to execute on the allocations by PIF and NDF as the large disbursements committed by them for 2018 are far bigger than the amounts they ever disbursed in the past.

Investors should wait for the economy to adjust to new tax measures

The mixed bag of increased government spending and social transfers offset by the decline in middle-class disposable income has varying impacts on different sectors which makes it difficult for macro investors to translate their view on Saudi budget announcement by taking a position in KSA. They will have to take exposure to selective individual sectors/stocks which are likely to benefit from the budget measures.

In our view, higher capex allocation is good news for sectors like cement, building material and real estate that would be the direct beneficiaries of public spending. In addition, corporate banks can also indirectly benefit by providing loans and guarantees to public sector entities undertaking the projects and contractors implementing the projects.

On the other hand, the expected decline in consumer disposable incomes and lower savings could be bad news for consumer banks, consumer discretionary stocks, as well as equity market in general.

Moreover, there is a risk that if there are any delays in capex deployment, investors will be hung out to dry with consumer spending cuts kicking in.

Therefore, despite the positive noises of a mega budget outlay, we remain on the fence for the moment on KSA waiting for the consumption levels to adjust to the new taxation measures.

