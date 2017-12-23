The Week That Was In Review - Tax Reform Impact!

This will be an abbreviated version in terms of government reports and news so we can focus our attention on the recently passed Tax Reform Bill and its potential impact on investors and their respective holdings.

Notable Earnings

I use the NASDAQ.com earnings calendar as the source for which companies reported during the week.

It was a slow week on the earnings front with few widely held companies reporting this late in the quarter.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) fared better than expected through the hurricane season and posted beats in both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS (earnings per share) of $0.76 (GAAP)/$0.63 (Adjusted) which were -8.4% and -6.0% compared to the same quarter last year and revenue of $4.6 billion, an 8.1% increase Y/O/Y (year over year).

Darden Restaurants (DRI) also beat consensus estimates, reporting EPS of $0.73 (adjusted), which represents a 14.1% improvement Y/O/Y, and revenue of $1.88 billion, which represents an increase of 14.6%. Same-store sales also impressed coming in at 3.1% for legacy brands. Earnings were impacted by a $0.02 cost of integration for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) beat consensus earnings estimates by $0.06, reporting EPS of $2.04 (adjusted)/$1.77 (GAAP), but missed on revenue just slightly at $329.1 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 14.3% Y/O/Y. Adjusted EPS rose 16.6% Y/O/Y while GAAP EPS increased 6.6%.

FedEx (FDX) reported a strong quarter, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue handily. The company reported EPS of $3.18 (adjusted) (beat by $0.29 and up 14.8% Y/O/Y)/$2.84 (GAAP, an increase of 9.7%) and revenue of $16.3 billion (up 9.2%), beating by $620 million for the quarter.

Micron Technologies (MU) reported strong quarterly earnings, beating consensus estimates by $0.25 per share. The company reported EPS of $2.45 (adjusted)/$2.19 (GAAP) and revenues of $6.8 billion (up 71% Y/O/Y). For those readers who follow my hedging strategy article series (temporarily on hold due to the continued strength of equities), you may recall that we made a lot of money buying put options on MU. Once the efforts of management to transform the company from a commodity business to a higher margin product line started to take hold, we stopped using MU for hedging. When companies change, we have to respect it and move on to better opportunities or change directions ourselves.

Red Hat (RHT) reported narrow beats on both earnings and revenue, but the stock fell 3.9% anyway. We suppose that shareholders were expecting a bigger beat. RHT reported EPS of $0.79 (up 22%) and revenues of $748 million (up 21.6% Y/O/Y).

Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock rose slightly after reporting earnings that beat on both earnings and revenues, but proceeded to fall by nearly 12% the following day. Strange, you say? The company reported EPS of $0.44 and revenues of $2.96 billion for the quarter (flat Y/O/Y). The beat sounded good as a headline, but then when investors stopped to consider that EPS were actually lower Y/O/Y by 48%, well you can see why the stock dropped. To add insult to injury, when you consider that revenues were flat compared to the year earlier period, you realize that margins collapsed.

BlackBerry (BB) gave shareholders a positive surprise by reporting positive EPS of $0.03 and revenues of $235 million (down 21.9% Y/O/Y), $19.6 million better than expectations. The stock jumped initially by almost 13% but then settled back down, but remains a good 7% higher than prior to the report.

General Mills (GIS) reported in line EPS of $0.82 (adjusted; down -5%)/$0.74 (GAAP; down 8%) and revenues of $4.2 billion (up 2.2%). This is one of those companies that investors hold for the consistently rising dividend income.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is one of our portfolio holdings. The company reported strong quarterly results with EPS coming in at $1.79 (up 13% Y/O/Y) and revenues of $9.5 billion (up 12%). Management also raised guidance for the full year. In soccer parlance, this was a hat trick!

CarMax (KMX) reported a good quarter with EPS in line at $0.81 (up 12.5% Y/O/Y) and revenues of $4.11 billion (up 11.1%). But the report was not good enough as the shares fell. Perhaps investors are worried about the auto sales cycle.

ConAgra (CAG) beat narrowly on both earnings and revenues, reporting EPS of $0.55 (up 12.2%) and revenues of $2.17 billion (up 3.8%).

Nike (NKE) beat earnings expectations by nearly 18%, reporting EPS of $0.46 (down -8% Y/O/Y) and revenues of $8.55 billion (up 4.5%). The stock took a small hit accordingly.

Paychex (PAYX) met earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $0.59 (up 5%) and revenues of $826.5 million (up 7.1%). Initial reaction was negative as the stock fell on the day of the report, but then rebounded on Friday.

Government Reports

Our source for government reports is the economic calendar from econoday.com.

New Home Sales increased 6.2% in October after a revised jump in September of 14.2%. The breadth of the improvement is broad with improvements in all regions. Builders are constructing more houses at the low end, an area that has been ignored for years. This may result in a lower average price for new homes, but higher unit sales if the trend continues. It will also make home ownership more achievable for the younger generation and spur stronger growth as long as companies can hire and train enough employees.

S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller Home Price Index rose a solid 6.2% over the last year with all 20 cities included in the index reporting gains. We think that this trend will moderate in 2018, but that home prices could continue to rise as long as the economy remains strong. It would also help if we see more strength in wage gains in coming months.

Third Quarter GDP estimate revised upward from 3.0% to 3.3%. We will see by the results of the full holiday shopping season just how enthused consumers are with the tax reform bill. That will set the tone for growth in the future quarters. We expect a positive outcome but will await the final tally.

Personal Incomes and Outlays showed mixed signals with strength in consumer spending (up 0.6%) in November but income rising only 0.3%. The slow growth of income had a good side to it, though, as wages increased a respectable 0.4% partially offset weakness in transfer payment by the government. One other thing of note in this report was that the savings rate has dropped to its lowest level in ten years.

News of the Week

The Tax Reform Bill has passed and is ready for the President’s signature. We covered most of what you need to know about the coming changes in last week’s edition for those interested in the details. This week I want to discuss what the potential impacts will be for corporations and investors and what we need to consider in sorting out the future winners and losers.

The headline number of a 21% corporate tax rate will have a positive impact on many U.S. companies, but not all. Some things to think about:

Companies that lose money won’t get much help. If anything, the new tax law will be a negative for such entities. First, if a company is losing money the lower tax rate really does not help. Second, with the lower rate going into effect, the value of tax loss carry forward amounts will be much less when these companies finally do turn a profit. Those tax loss carry forwards will also be less valuable to a profitable suitor in the future. Companies that are dependent upon high levels of debt will see some of the tax reduction offset by the loss of deductibility of a portion of interest expense which is now limited under the new law. Certain industries, such as utilities, are exempted from the limit on interest expense deductions. But the details on those to be exempted are not fully detailed enough to be totally clear. What we can expect is that companies with excessive debt in industries where debt is not necessarily required will either need to reduce dependence on debt or become less competitive.

The net interest expense deduction will be limited to 30% of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the first four years and then to 30% of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) thereafter.

Companies will most likely increase capital spending as a result of the increase from $500,000 to $1 million in the expensing cap on short-lived assets. This should be a boost to the economy and help many U.S. companies of all sizes become more competitive. It will eliminate the deferral of future foreign earned profits left overseas by establishing a 15.5% tax on cash profits and 8% on profits reinvested overseas. It is not clear that companies will be required to pay taxes on past earnings held overseas. The bill creates a minimum tax of (about 13%) on income from patents held overseas. This will end the tax avoidance scheme employed by many tech and healthcare companies that hold valuable IP (intellectual property) in foreign subsidiaries. The way it generally works is that a company assigns the IP to the foreign subsidiary and then the parent company pays royalties to the subsidiary on all products including the IP worldwide, even if sold in the U.S. It has become a way to siphon much profit from high tax jurisdictions into a low tax one and reduce the overall effective tax rate for the company. The new tax is still a bargain, but just not as lucrative as before when companies could negotiate tax rates in the single digits with smaller countries where a little tax on a lot of money is very meaningful. Conversely, countries such as Ireland, where negotiated tax rates for companies like Apple (AAPL) are found will probably be the biggest losers. It may still be beneficial to keep the model in place for some, but the incentive may not be enough for many. Apple has already accrued nearly enough funds to pay the taxes to repatriate all its $250 billion in cash held overseas, but it may not have seen this curve coming. Every company that has such negotiated tax deals will need to reassess their value because they will be paying the 13% on top of what they would be paying negotiated taxes. When added together, if the aggregated rate is more than 21%, the benefit would be lost. This would mean more profits reported by the U.S.-based parent and higher tax revenue for the U.S. government.

What it all means

Starting with the tax bill, for greater details readers can go to my current source at the taxfoundation.org. The big picture view of the lower corporate tax rate is that profits should rise for most companies. We view the stock market, taken as a whole, to be overvalued under the current tax laws. But under the new tax law, we can extrapolate an increase of about 15% in corporate profits (lower rates less impact of reduced deductions) directly resulting from the changes in addition to any increase that would have occurred without the change. We also believe that GDP growth will be boosted, especially in the first year (2018) and that wages will finally begin to rise a little faster (although still slower than we would like). All told, our expectation is that suddenly the equities market is at close to its intrinsic value on a FCF (free cash flow) valuation basis.

At Friedrich Global Research, we are increasing our equity positions in our model portfolio and putting cash to work starting this morning (Friday). It is still prudent to be selective in adding to positions and stick to quality stocks that will benefit most from the new laws. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. But we feel there will be some stock that get left behind.

Those stocks that have experienced large drops could see significant tax loss selling by institutional investors to lock in the benefit of those losses at the higher incremental tax rate. For an explanation of how large investors such as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) might do consider listening to Warren Buffett’s interview on CNBC here. If you want to get right to his comments about the tax law and why he might be selling his losers, just start at about the eight minute mark.

To summarize, Mr. Buffett said that it would pay him (Berkshire) to sell his losers before year-end 2017 to take advantage of the higher tax rate and wait for 2018 to take any gains at the lower rate. He thinks there will be a lot of institutional investors and holding companies making similar moves.

The market may come under pressure through year-end as a result of such tax loss selling but also because of the “normal” process of rebalancing portfolios and window dressing by fund managers (selling big losers and buying stock that are rising to look better to investors). But this year could be a little different in that the selling on big losers should come in the final week of the year, but selling of big winners may be deferred to early 2018. This could cushion the impact of the selling pressure.

In any event, we believe that any downside pressure we may experience between Christmas and New Year’s Day should be temporary as the overall, longer term impact should prove to be very positive for both the economy and stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, PAYX, ACN, FDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.