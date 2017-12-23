More Small-Cap Opportunities

Electro Scientific just gave back some of its astronomical gains, but it is firing out on all cylinders.

Three new small caps that have sold off lately while the fundamental story is intact.

We wrote a couple of articles (here and here) about small-cap stocks, which tend to make much of the gains early in the year. Some of these we already hold in the SHU portfolio, like 22nd Century Group (XXII), Inseego (INSG) and Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY).

Others, like Data I/O (DAIO) and Adesto (IOTS), have had terrific years but the shares have come off their recent highs substantially. Here we'll look at some more small caps that might have some upside.

Ceragon Networks

The first one which we'll consider is Ceragon Networks (CRNT), which is an Israeli designer and manufacturer of wireless backhaul equipment. We haven't covered this company before but there exists a really deep dive from SA contributor John Zhang which is an excellent article. His bull case consists of three elements:

The end of an industry shakeout.

The company's growing share in a premium segment of wireless backhaul equipment.

The coming 5G wave.

As you can see, revenue has trended down the last five years or so, whilst EBITDA and net income have been maintained pretty well, considering the falling income. The last quarter with a small loss was Q1 2015.

Maintaining net income in the light of falling revenue implies rising margins, and indeed:

Zhang describes how the company shifted its business strategy back in 2013 to concentrate on higher-margin niches to boost cash flow and margins. By doing that, it has survived a brutal sector shakeout while others have fallen by the wayside.

He argued that India is an especially attractive market for the company as this market is still expanding and it is taking market share based on its superior performance.

But the real boost is still some time off, the advent of 5G. We quote Zhang:

"The upcoming transition to 5G-standard equipment should benefit Ceragon disproportionately relative to peers, particularly since their wireless backhaul platform has one of the fastest transmission rates, highest throughput and spectral efficiency among competing products."

The observations about India received near instant gratification when the company raked in a new substantial ($66M) order from the sub-continent. India is its biggest market responsible for 31% of revenues.

But still 5G is some time off, probably a year or more before that starts in earnest, which is why another SA contributor, Henrik Alex, has taken a short position in Ceragon.

And indeed, the shares have fallen back a bit after being in the spotlight and benefiting from the India order:

With the shares back under $2, it is worthwhile to ask whether they're a good buy at these levels.

We think we can answer this with a fairly resounding yes. The shares are really cheap. The company is profitable, although not hugely so. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.18 both for this year and 2018.

But it has generated positive cash from operations and even free cash flow the last couple of years, and has a healthy balance sheet with $36.5M in cash and cash equivalents without debt.

And while the company had to issue large amounts of equity some years ago, the last couple of years there has been no dilution to speak off:

The upshot

Supposedly, we have to wait for the 5G bonanza for the shares to take off, and that isn't supposed to happen for at least a year or so (and even then there are no guarantees, of course).

But we agree with John Zhang and think the shares are already cheap here and management has done a very good job in getting the company back on the rails again after a few difficult years. Picking up a few here and there on softness seems to be a winning strategy to us.

MagnaChip

We discussed MagnaChip (MX) recently, but the shares keep on selling off:

What is going on? This is the only thing we found; from the company's 8-K filing (our emphasis):

"On November 29, 2017, the KNTS issued a preliminary assessment to MSK identifying its findings and proposed additional tax payments and penalties that it asserts are owed by MSK for the audit periods. The aggregate preliminary tax and penalty assessment proposed by the KNTS is $6.0 million, of which $3.3 million has already been accrued by the Company in its financial statements in connection with the Restatement filed in 2015. Such amount also includes approximately $0.5 million related to employee withholding amounts and associated penalties, and to the extent any such tax obligation is that of MSK's employees, the Company will seek reimbursement of the applicable amounts from those employees. In addition, MSK expects the KNTS to assess an administrative fine of approximately $2.0 million in connection with the above-described examination." "MSK does not agree with all of the additional amounts set forth in the KNTS' preliminary assessment and MSK and its Korean tax advisors have thus far successfully defended a number of issues raised during this audit by the KNTS and are considering all options under applicable Korean law. However, based on initial discussions with the KNTS and MSK's Korean tax advisors, the Company believes that it is likely that a final assessment substantially in the amounts described in the KNTS' preliminary assessment will be delivered to MSK by year-end. The Company will evaluate carefully whether an appeal of the KNTS' final assessment is in the Company's best interest; however, the Company currently expects that it will accept such final assessment and administrative fine in the event that the KNTS' final assessment is consistent with the preliminary assessment. The Company currently expects to take a one-time charge of between $4.3 million and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to this additional tax assessment and associated penalties and administrative fine."

This isn't a terrible problem. Operating income was $15.5M in Q2 and adjusted EBITDA was $24.7M in Q2. It also has $128M in cash. This is a one off that shouldn't be causing a 35% selloff, but it has.

In the meantime, the company expects a rebound in its OLED driver business next year now that the iPhone X is out and other mobile companies will introduce their new models. At 0.75 times sales, the shares aren't expensive.

And margins are recovering:

We think picking up a few shares under $10 is providing a good risk/reward ratio.

Electro Scientific

We first advised to buy Electro Scientific (ESIO) when the shares were under $11, and that's actually not all that long ago (late August), but a lot has happened since. In short, the company enjoyed another killer quarter with significant beats in revenue and earnings.

The company is enjoying its best year for quite a while even if the GAAP figures are still negative. The improvements come from the scissors of rapidly rising revenues and cost cutting, and this improvement is likely to last for quite some time. The metrics on the quarter were quite something:

Revenue for the quarter was $71 million, up 139% from a year ago.

Bookings were $128.9 million, well above last quarter and more than 4 times the order level a year ago.

Backlog grew by over $47 million to $118 million. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.81 to 1.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.4%, well above the 38.2% from last year.

EPS rose to $0.39 from a loss of $0.24 last year. It was guided to be between $0.25 and $0.30.

ESIO has total cash, restricted cash and current investments at $81.9 million at quarter end, up from $69.7 million sequentially. The company did experience a reduction in accounts receivable ($1.4 million) and an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities ($6.8 million), so the improvement is not as good as the increase in cash suggests.

With the bookings and backlog also booming and the shares falling back, this is another one which looks ready to be picked up. Margins could still expand more, although one could wonder if there is all that much room for valuation expansion.

Three times sales seem about right to us. Analysts expect earnings of $1.83 per share this year falling to $1.44 per share in fiscal 2019 so they seem to think that the present boom isn't the new normal.

That remains to be seen. The company has a dominant market position in flexible printing, and this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% (according to management during the Q2CC), driven by smartphones, as the number of flexible circuits is rising dramatically per phone.

But electronics and software are going into more stuff (IoT, automotive, AI, etc.), so we think that we have a more secular trend that the company can ride. It also has new products, and addressing new markets, like the nViant HDI drilling platform.

Unlike the flexible printing board market where it is dominant, the company has a negligible market share of the HDI space, but management claims that this could ultimately be bigger for the company than the flexible printing.

Other opportunities are in wafer scribing, where it has the Ultrus which is early in the adoption cycle, and IC package.

As you can see, the stock price went near parabolic, but then gave back quite a bit in a short period of time. We think picking up a few in the low 20s has ample chance for producing considerable rewards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.