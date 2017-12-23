S&P 500 Earnings: Forward 'Expected' Growth Rate Now Over 11%

A quick update on the S&P earnings data in front of the long weekend:

Thomson Reuters data (by the numbers, This Week in Earnings dated 12/22/17)

Fwd 4-qtr est : $142.88

: $142.88 PE ratio: 18.8x

18.8x PEG ratio: 1.68x

1.68x S&P 500 earnings yield: +5.33% up a smidge from last week's +5.32%

+5.33% up a smidge from last week's +5.32% Year-over-year growth of the forward estimate: +11.15% vs. last week's +10.91%

Analysis/conclusion: This is the 10th consecutive week that the "y/y growth of the forward estimate" has remained above the 10% level, and with this week's update, the expected forward growth rate is now over 11%. This is the longest stretch for the indicator above 10% expected growth (which - to be clear - is calculated on this blog rather than provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, so any mistakes are my own) since the 2007-2008 pre-Financial Crisis period.

The S&P 500 earnings data is flashing green for sure.

The eternal question is how much is in the market at current prices?

Using the bottom-up estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the current expected S&P 500 earnings growth rate for 2018 is 12%.

More to come all weekend.

Thanks for reading.