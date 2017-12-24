This 12.8% Yielding LP About To Rise From The Ashes Still Looks Undervalued

Want to see an ugly chart? Try this one on for size: The upward green line represents the S&P 500, and the "plunging purple line" (might be a good name for an action flick about a fashion designer/superspy), sadly, belongs to Energy Transfer Partners (ETP).

ETP topped out at around $51.00 in late 2014, only to crash and burn all the way down to ~$16.00 in late January 2016, close to when crude oil bottomed.

Since then, ETP hasn't caught much of a break either, until very recently. It reached as low as $15.71 in late November, even after reporting very good Q3 earnings, and sits at ~$17.67, as of 12/22/17, having risen 8.34% over the past trading month and 12.7% from its November low.

Maybe ETP is getting a break from the newly found enthusiasm we've seen in the financial press:

"Our top income choice for 2018: Master limited partnerships focused on U.S. energy infrastructure. The $300 billion MLP group has been the worst performer this year among 10 major interest-paying sectors, with the Alerian MLP index down 10%. The outlook for next year is better than 2017’s market action suggests, due to rising industry cash flows stemming from continued growth in U.S. energy production." (Source: Barron's) "U.S. refiners and pipeline companies are likely to embark on a capital spending spree in the next year, fueled by a provision in the recently passed U.S. tax bill that rewards investment in new projects, said energy industry lobbyists and analysts.

The bill contains a bonus depreciation provision that allows all companies to immediately write off the full costs of capital improvements, instead of depreciating the new asset over time. The immediate expensing of capital costs will make less financially-attractive projects more viable and free up capital for stock buybacks and increased dividends. The benefit begins to phase out in 2023, which means companies could look to advance projects to take advantage.

In addition to lower corporate rates, the net effect of the immediate write-off provision will boost the present value of capital investments by roughly 4 to 10 percent. That essentially makes projects more profitable, more quickly. Moving up projects could be advantageous for refiners and pipeline operators such as Valero and Energy Transfer Partners, as they spend billions yearly to expand plants and build pipelines to move increasing volumes of petroleum." (Source: Reuters)

It seems that the market has possibly started to take a shine to the energy sector, which is the leading sector this month, thanks to a 5% rise this week:

ETP's troubled past has been well chronicled by many articles here on SA, but it was one recent excellent article by fellow SA contributor Ray Merola that we'd like to give a big shout out to. Like many former ETP investors, we'd grown somewhat allergic to this LP, but after reading Ray's article, our interest was piqued. He rightfully asked, "what's going on here," and detailed ETP's earnings comeback, its very low price/book and other low valuations, which was enough to put us back onto the value trail for ETP.

Profile

To put it mildly, ETP is a huge integrated midstream operator - it has a $20B market cap, which puts it in the top 10 of this sub industry. Investors also have exposure to ETP in various ETFs, such as the wild and wooly InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), where ETP is the top holding.

Management has gone on a complex divestiture/merger/building binge in the past few years, which left many investors confused, to say the least. However, it seems that all of these machinations are now starting to bear fruit.

Here's its current corporate asset alignment from its merger with SXL:



(Source: ETP site)

Earnings

Actually, when we look at it, Q3's numbers were very good, but Q2's were also pretty good too, excepting that negative net income number - there were strong gains in EBITDA, DCF and revenue in both of the last two quarters.

Q3's gains were due to significantly higher results from the crude oil transportation and services segment, as well as higher results from the midstream, NGL and refined products segment.

Sequentially, Q3 surpassed Q2 figures in all categories:

Looking back over the past four consolidated quarters also presents a pretty good story, with good gains in revenue and EBITDA. Management delivered 9.7% distribution/unit growth, even though the unit count went up by a whopping 48%.

Distributions

At $17.67, ETP yields 12.79%, with a very impressive five-year distribution growth rate of 18.95%. It pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs, and should go ex-dividend next in early February. It issues a K-1 at tax time. It's listed in the Energy section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors tables.

ETP's distribution coverage has stabilized in 2017, rising to a 1.12x to 1.15x range. However, this is because its GP, Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE), has been relinquishing some of its Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs).

Without those IDR relinquishments, ETP's distribution coverage would have been .93x to .96x in 2017. There has been a big improvement in 2017 here though - the IDR relinquishment of $250M in Q4 dwarfed the amount in 2017.

This made us wonder, "how long is ETE going to continue being so generous, and relinquishing these large sums?" We were happy to see that they had already published the IDR subsidy amounts for 2018 and 2019.

As it happens, the 2018 subsidy commitment of $153M is very close to the $154M amount that ETP was short on its coverage for Q1-3 '17. Management also listed a 2019 IDR subsidy of $128.00:

So, they have rising EBITDA and DCF amounts, and a GP that's still willing to cover quarterly coverage shortfalls in 2018, up to $153M. Seems like a promising future for 2018.

Any other good news? On the Q3 earnings call, management said "we're committed to remaining above a 1 coverage ratio with both ETP and ETE going forward. The CEO also said, "we're not issuing equity and don't have plans to issue equity for the foreseeable future", which Tom Long clarified with this statement - "no equity at least through the mid next year."

In addition, capex is done for 2017: "For full year 2017, we expect to spend approximately $4.1 billion on organic growth capital expenditure funding, net of $1 billion financed at the asset level, as well as proceeds from the partial sell of Rover in October. This virtually eliminates all of our funding needs for the fourth quarter of this year. For 2018, we expect to spend approximately $3 billion on organic growth projects."

In terms of ETP's new developments, management also had some upbeat news: "Our Bakken Pipeline project went into commercial service on June 1. The project has commitments, including shipper flexibility and walk-up for an initial capacity of approximately 470,000 barrels per day and a total committed capacity of approximately 525,000 barrels per day. Our earnings are already seeing a significant increase as a result of the demand fees we're collecting. We're now delivering domestic crude production to refineries in the Midwest and along the Gulf Coast for the benefit of U.S. consumers."

"Phase 1A of Rover is now transporting more than 1 Bcf per day of natural gas from Cadiz, Ohio to Defiance, Ohio, the majority of which are at full tariff rate. For Phase 1B, drilling operations on our remaining HDD are nearly complete. We expect this phase will be in service and that we will be collecting demand fees on all of Phase 1 before the end of this year. In addition, construction of Phase 2 continues and we feel confident the entire pipeline will be in service by the end of the first quarter of 2018."

"Transported intrastate volumes increased due to higher demand for exports to Mexico, as well as the addition of new pipes to our intrastate system. We continue to expect volumes to Mexico to grow."

(Source: ETP site)

Options

This all sounds promising, but what if you still have a "once bitten, twice shy" feeling about ETP? Maybe consider selling cash secured puts below ETP's price/unit to get a lower breakeven via being paid some put premium money.

Not surprisingly, ETP has some attractive put yields, such as this March $17.00 put strike, which we just added to our Cash Secured Puts Table. It pays $.80, a bit more than ETP's quarterly $.565 payout, and gives you a breakeven of $16.20, $.95 above ETP's 52-week low.

For those bolder souls, who may want to jump on that 12.8% distribution yield, but still need some a little added hedging, here's an out-of-the-money March covered call trade.

The March $19.00 call strike pays just $.40, a bit less than ETP's quarterly distribution. Since it's $1.33 above ETP's $17.67 price, there's some room for potential capital gains, if ETP finally moves higher in 2018.

The at-the-money $18.00 strike has a higher payout, but your chances of getting your units assigned/sold before the February ex-dividend date are much higher since it's only $.33 above ETP's price/unit.

That's the two-edged sword with covered calls, you know your potential income/gains before you make the trade, but you only get a specific amount of participation in capital gains, if the underlying shares/units take off.

Here are the three profitable scenarios for this trade. You can see more details for this and over 30 other trades in our free Covered Calls Table.

Risks

Project Delays - With six projects due to come online in 2018, ETP may have delay issues, due to permitting, or even weather, which could crimp earnings growth.

Energy price drop - Another long drop in energy prices could also pressure ETP's growth.

Dilution - LPs need to fund projects through the equity and credit markets. However, as noted above, management doesn't see a need for more equity issuance until at least mid 2018.

Debt Leverage: As noted previously, management is focused upon maintaining ETP's investment grade rating (see Debt section at the end of this article for more details).

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates

ETP is now 1.8% below the low price target of $18.00, and 28.5% below the average price target of $24.70.

ETP has received mostly upward estimate revisions from analysts in the past 30 days, and the consensus EPS estimate for 2018 is $.96, which is 32% higher than the 2017 consensus estimate of $.73:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)



Valuations

We input ETP's data into this table to compare it to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Delek Logistics Partners LP, (DKL), Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), Arc Logistics (ARCX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), MPLX LP (MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (GPP).

ETP has the lowest price/book, at just .75, and ties for the lowest price/DCF in this group, at 7.61, while its yield is the second highest. It also has the lowest EV/EBITDA:

Financials

These comps aren't so rosy, with ETP's ROA, ROE and operating margin trailing the group averages, and its Net Debt/EBITDA higher than average. Its debt/equity is lower though - they did a secondary offering in August which pumped up equity, and their leverage is moving lower (see the Debt and Liquidity section for more details).

Debt and Liquidity

Here's a rundown of ETP's capitalization moves in Q3 and Q4. Its debt/EBITDA leverage is definitely moving in the right direction - it has declined from 5.74x in Q4 '16 to 4.92x in Q3 '17 (Management uses annualized EBITDA for this metric vs. trailing EBITDA).

It did a big common unit offering in August, and also issued two preferred series in October. When asked about future growth funding methods on the earnings call, management said, "we will fund these projects in a manner that is expected to preserve our investment grade rating. We anticipate funding the majority of the equity portion through a mix of retained cash flow from excess coverage and hybrid securities."

(Source: ETP site)

Summary

Soooo, what to do? Many of us have been burned before, but it just may be that ETP has finally turned a corner. We rate ETP a speculative buy - we dipped our toes in the water, via selling cash secured puts and adding a minor position. It's kind of like dating an old ex - the attraction may still be there, but then you remember why you broke up in the first place...

News Flash

