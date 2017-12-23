Why Are You Selling?

Here's a quick look back at the week that was along with some brief color on the tax plan.

That's weird. And not just because no one ever sells stocks anymore.

Something unusual popped up in the last batch of flows data before the holiday.

That title is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but so are most of my titles.

Stocks (SPY) logged their fifth consecutive week of gains heading into the holiday, but went out with a bit of whimper on Friday. Here's the weekly chart:

Ostensibly, everyone is bullish heading into 2018. By most accounts, that bullishness should have gotten a boost from the tax bill which, after what will almost surely go down as one the most fraught episodes of political wrangling in history, finally got across the finish line this week.

Although there's a palpable sense of exhaustion emanating from analysts with regard to trying to incorporate (get it?) the impact of the tax plan into 2018 estimates, folks were still trying this week. Wells Fargo, for instance, upped their 2018 S&P target to 2,863 from 2,784 in a hilariously sarcastic Thursday note that contained this rather amusing excerpt:

It looks like President Trump will be able to sign into law the Tax Reform Bill by Christmas. Many see this action as a panacea that will spur economic growth, earnings growth and make you taller as well as providing a host of other benefits. Thanks to this holiday gift, we’ve spent the closing days of the season trying to objectively determine the key investor takeaways.

Nope, nothing cynical about that assessment.

Notably, small-caps did outperform on the week which perhaps indicates a final effort on the part of investors to price this in heading into the new year. Still, Goldman was out reminding you that if you're looking for ways to play tax optimism, you might consider drilling down into the Russell (IWM) for opportunities, because if you look at how it's performed recently versus the S&P compared to how other "Trump trades" have performed relative to the broader market, it looks like small-caps might have lagged in terms of pricing in the assumed benefits:

(Goldman)

More interesting to me though is the following chart from BofAML:

(BofAML)

According to EPFR, outflows from US equity funds and ETFs in the week through Wednesday totaled a whopping $17.5B. That would be the highest weekly outflow since September 2015.

You should immediately recognize why that's notable. Recall what happened in August of 2015; that would be the month when the Chinese yuan (CYB) devaluation shook markets across the globe, culminating in "Black Monday" on August 24, 2015 when the Dow plunged 1,000 points out of the gate and the ETF complex literally broke.

So in the week that saw the tax bill clear the final hurdles, investors pulled the most from U.S. equity funds and ETFs since the weeks following what might very fairly be described as the single scariest moment for markets since the crisis. Obviously, something doesn't add up there. Here's BofAML:

This is unusual, as flows typically follow returns, and the outflows in September and August 2015 in fact followed an earlier correction in stock prices.

I am in no way suggesting that I believe this, but in the surreal world in which we are now forced to trade, I'd be remiss if I didn't at least suggest that some of those flows might have ended up in Bitcoin. After all, the week represented in that BofAML chart captures the launch of Bitcoin futures on the CME and also captures several days during the previous week which was the week after the CBOE futures launch.

Again, don't shoot the messenger because I don't buy that explanation, but you kind of have to at least consider it, given the fact that between the tax bill and everyone feeling pretty bullish about stocks, there aren't a lot of alternative explanations.

In any event, I suppose the bottom line is that between the durability of the Goldilocks narrative, persistently loose financial conditions (despite multiple Fed hikes), and the assumed upside from the tax bill, the bulls have a pretty decent argument heading into the new year. Here's a chart of financial conditions across developed markets:

(Goldman)

The plan is for more gains.

And you know what they say about "the best laid plans": something about how they never go awry and always turn out as expected.

