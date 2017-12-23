Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Biogen Setback, Ironwood Commences Trial, Vtv Signs 2 Deals

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Biogen

Today we will focus on Biogen’s (BIIB) announcement regarding BAN2401, the company’s Alzheimer’s candidate in mid-stage study.

Biogen shares dropped more than 3% on Thursday after the company said that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that the Phase 2 study evaluating BAN2401 in patients with early or mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD) failed to meet the “criteria for success” at the end of 12 months. The drug is being co-developed with Eisai.

The news highlights the major concern we have had with Biogen. Two years ago, the company announced a restructuring and shifted its focus towards neurology, with Alzheimer’s being a key area. But the high failure rate of Alzheimer’s drugs makes this a very risky strategy. It must be noted that the failure of BAN2401 has no bearing on Biogen’s lead candidate in AD, aducanumab. The company’s lead Alzheimer’s candidate has a different mechanism of action. However, the effectiveness of aducanumab is still to be tested in a large population. And given the high failure rate with Alzheimer’s candidate, we are cautious on Biogen.

Another concern, which has been addressed partly, is Biogen’s multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise. We have already discussed the issues with the MS space in several articles, which can be found here, here and here. To briefly recap though, the MS space has become extremely crowded and faces generic competition. The approval of Copaxone 40 mg generic means that there is now already a generic in the MS market. And it comes at a time when major MS players have already been under the scanner for pricing MS drugs. Remember that much of the sales growth in the MS space in recent years has been achieved through price increases rather than volume growth.

Coming back to Biogen’s MS franchise, the approval of generic Copaxone does put pressure on pricing although BIIB’s Tecfidera, the biggest MS drug in the franchise, is an oral therapy. But Tecfidera has problems of its own, although none of it immediate. As we noted in earlier articles, the oral MS therapy space faces potential generic competition from 2020 onwards if patents on Novartis’ (NVS) MS drug Gilenya are invalidated. If the patents are invalidated, then generics could knock off a significant portion of Tecfidera sales. The problem for Biogen is that its MS pipeline is extremely thin, with not much to offset the loss of these sales.

Biogen has addressed a more immediate problem, the threat to Tecfidera from ALKS 8700. The company recently signed a global licensing agreement for ALKS 8700, which potentially has a better safety and tolerability profile compared to Tecfidera. But the licensing agreement is more of an insurance than an aggressive deal. It must be noted that the deal has been signed on favorable terms but it does not add much to Biogen’s MS franchise.

While Thursday’s development is not a major setback for Biogen, we remain cautious on the stock because of the overreliance on aducanumab’s success. We continue to see Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG) as more favorable bets in the large cap biopharma space.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of BLRX, SMMT, IRWD, CELG

BioLineRx (BLRX) announced that it has commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial, GENESIS, to evaluate L-8040 for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

Co Name BioLineRx Ticker BLRX Focus Area clinical-stage therapeutics to address unmet needs Price (last close) $1.12 52-week high $1.38 52-week low $0.80 Diff. from 52-week low 40% Market Cap 118.08M Enterprise Value 61.88M Cash (mrq) 55.01M Debt (mrq) 273K

Analysis: The Phase 3 study will compare the combination of BL-8040 and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to placebo plus G-CSF in ~180 subjects. The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients who mobilize a minimum number of CD34+ cells [≥6.0 x 10 (6)] with up the two apheresis sessions after a single administration of BL-8040 and G-CSF. The estimated trial completion date is September 2019.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) announced that it signed an exclusive license and commercialisation agreement granting Eurofarma Laboratórios SA rights in Latin America to ridinilazole, currently in development for the treatment of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Co Name Summit Therapeutics Ticker SMMT Focus Area genetic and infectious diseases Price (last close) $10.58 52-week high $16.86 52-week low $7.95 Diff. from 52-week low 33.08% Market Cap 148.6M Enterprise Value 85.87M Cash (mrq) 42.37M Debt (mrq) n/a

Analysis: According to the terms of the agreement, Summit will receive an upfront payment of $2.5 million. The company is also entitled milestone payments of up to $25 million. As part of the agreement, Summit will also receive product supply transfer payments in high single digit to low double-digit percentage of net sales.

Ironwood (IRWD) announced that it has commenced a Phase 2 trial, STRONG-SCD, evaluating IW-1701 in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Co Name Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ticker IRWD Focus Area Therapeutics, IBS Price (last close) $15.85 52-week high $19.94 52-week low $13.43 Diff. from 52-week low 18.02% Market Cap 2.37B Enterprise Value 2.55B Cash (mrq) 225.42M Debt (mrq) 396.34M

Analysis: This will be a randomized, placebo-controlled study. The company plans to enroll 88 subjects in the study, who will remain on their current treatment regimens for the duration of the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability. Secondary outcome measures include efficacy. The estimated trial completion date is July 2019.

Celgene (CELG) announced that a Phase 3 trial evaluating its REVLIMID (lenalidomide) plus Biogen's (BIIB) RITUXAN (rituximab) in treatment-naive follicular lymphoma (FL) patients failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over standard-of-care (SOC) therapy.

Co Name Celgene Corporation Ticker CELG Focus Area cancer and inflammatory diseases Price (last close) $107.88 52-week high $147.17 52-week low $94.55 Diff. from 52-week low 14.1% Market Cap 84.94B Enterprise Value 87.56B Cash (mrq) 11.79B Debt (mrq) 14.28B

Analysis: The Phase 3 study, RELEVANCE, evaluated REVLIMID/RITUXAN (RxR) followed by RxR maintenance compared to REVLIMID plus chemotherapy (R-CHOP or R-CVP). The RxR arm failed failed to show statistically valid superiority over SOC as determined by complete response at week 120 or progression-free survival. The news has sent CELG shares down, but we would not read too much into it. It has been a difficult year for CELG but we remain positive on the long-term prospects.

In other news

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) announced that it has signed a license agreement with Huadong Medicine's Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. granting it exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize vTv's GLP-1R agonist program in China, Hong Kong and 12 other Asian countries (ex. Japan). The company has also signed an agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals under which Reneo has secured exclusive global rights to vTv’s selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPAR-delta) program. As part of the deal, vTv will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. The financial terms of the deal though have not been made public.

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) announced that it launched a clinical program to develop emcabene as a treatment for NASH/nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen announced that the FDA has granted its apalutamide, a next-generation oral androgen receptor inhibitor, for Priority Review for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Biohaven (BHVN) announced that it has commenced enrollment in its Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of trigriluzole in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) announced that it has filed U.S. marketing application for its Orphan Drug-designated olriamfetol (JZP-110) for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Acasti Pharma (ACST) announced public offering of 9.9 million shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8.9 million shares of common stock for $1.01 per share and warrant. Net proceeds from the offering will help fund the continued development of CaPre, expansion of business development activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Analysis ABIOMED (ABMD) Jefferies Group Raises Target Buy $208.00 -> $220.00 AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Yes Axovant Sciences (AXON) Jefferies Group Downgrades Buy -> Hold $6.00 Yes Biogen (BIIB) Mizuho Set Price Target Buy $400.00 Yes Bioline RX (BLRX) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Bioline RX (BLRX) Oppenheimer Initiates Buy $3.00 bluebird bio (BLUE) CIBC Initiates Market Perform -> Market Perform Yes Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $6.00 Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) William Blair Initiates Hold Exelixis (EXEL) SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $38.00 Yes Gilead Sciences (GILD) Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Yes Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Citigroup Set Price Target Hold $74.00 Yes Invacare (IVC) KeyCorp Reiterates Buy $20.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $62.00 Medtronic (MDT) Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy MEI Pharma (MEIP) Cann Reiterates Buy $6.50 MEI Pharma (MEIP) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $7.00 Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Cowen Initiates Outperform Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $10.00 Yes Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight -> Overweight $6.00 Soligenix (SNGX) Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold $10.00 Verastem (VSTM) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $13.00

GILD is in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS): CBO, GC, Compliance Officer Rhodes Jennifer J disposed 440 shares for $14,212.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE): 10% shareholders Bvf Partners disposed 1282856 shares (91% of their holding) for $34,188,112.

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Director Flatley Jay T disposed 20000 shares for $4,309,502.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND): Director Sabba Stephen L disposed 925 shares for $126,956.

Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX): President & CEO Mills Kenneth T disposed 10000 shares for $317,500.

Insider Acquisitions

Marijuana Co of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA): President & 10% shareholder Steinberg Donald J acquired 6700000 shares for $252,656.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD): Corp VP, Chief People Officer Tross Stuart A acquired 39840 shares for $100,397.

Secondary Offerings

Company Stock Offering Price Offering Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) $15 Million $1.25/Share Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) $20 Million $8.50/Share Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) $5.9 Million $0.77/Share Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) $12.8 Million $2.50/Share

Total Pharma Tracker subscribers get the full version of daily pharma scoop with actionable ideas a day earlier. A recent idea that gave spectacular returns to our subscribers was AEZS.

Subscribe to the TPT service to also get detailed research reports on stocks you own, or should own, up to a month earlier than non-subscribers.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.