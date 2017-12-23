PPL - U.K. Woes Might Last For Year(s)

These concerns only increase if we take into account the great capital spending requirement in the years to come.

PPL (PPL) is a one of those larger utility companies which have come under great pressure recently. Concerns include high leverage (and recent increase in interest rates), elevated capital spending and the impact of a wakening Pound on its UK operations. Furthermore, it appears that its fat earnings might come under pressure in the UK following political pressure and measures.

All of these items have put pressure on the shares which combined with continued negative cash flows (which will last for years to come), does not make me an automatic buyer, despite a very ¨appealing¨ 5.0% dividend yield.

A Quick Overview

PPL is a gathering of 7 regulated utilities companies, operating in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and the UK, which is a somewhat odd composition. The picture is furthermore skewed towards the foreign activities as the UK operations make up 60% of earnings, or more.

The company acquired Central Networks in the UK back in 2011 in a multi-billion deal which made revenues grew from $8 billion in 2008 to a peak of nearly $13 billion that year. Sales have now fallen back to $7.4 billion on a trailing basis on the back of the devaluation of the Pound and the spin-off of the so-called competitive business in 2015.

While revenues have been reasonably flat over the past decade, PPL has made real gains in terms of its margins. Operating margins have risen from roughly 25% of sales a decade ago to 40%, driven by the UK operations. Acquiring these businesses has come at a cost, that is the fact that the number of shares has been risen by 80% over the past decade. Besides paying for deals, PPL has steadily issued shares for capital spending requirements and to support its fat dividend yield.

After shares peaked at $50 during the bull market of 2007 shares fell to the $20-$30 region in the years thereafter, after which they steadily rose towards the $40 mark, in part supported by a fat yield. Since peaking in September, shares have lost about a quarter of their value as shares now trade at just $31, in a move which has pushed up the dividend yield to more than 5.0%

What Happened?

After shares peaked at $40 this summer, shares have lost a fair bit of their value. A myriad of factors are to blame including continued weakening of the Pound, and unfavourable weather in the US. Nonetheless, actual earnings potential remains solid, (at least in the near term) with adjusted earnings seen this year at $2.10-$2.25 per share. Given the fall in the share price, multiples have compressed from 18 to 14 times earnings.

Problematic is that net debt has risen to $20.1 billion which is a very sizeable number. As the fourth quarter is typically a bit softer than average, I foresee operating profits at $2.9 billion based on GAAP accounting. As adjusted earnings trend roughly 10% higher than reported earnings, adjusted EBIT more or less comes in around $3.2 billion. Deprecation trends at about a billion a year, which means that adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 billion results in a very high leverage ratio of 4.8 times.

With dividends running at $1.58 per share a year, PPL is paying $1.1 billion in dividends on the back of $2.175 per share in expected adjusted earnings this year. This translates into an adjusted payout ratio of 73%, or even higher ratio if we take make this calculation on the actual earnings numbers.

Like many peers, PPL has announced a large investment program in the coming five years. The company will invest $16 billion to make its network more green, protect it from cyber attacks and to introduce smart grid solutions. The problem is that depreciation charges run at just a billion a year at this moment in time which implies cash outflows of $2 billion a year, a number far greater than actual earnings.

To alleviate the impact on cash flows the company is continuously issuing shares which is not a great sign. After all, why not simply reduce the dividend rather than issuing shares at this ¨low¨ level?

The company aims to comfort investors by stressing that 80% of the planned $16 billion capital spending budget for the coming five years will be recouped within a year. This implies huge rate increases after some of the company´s customers have already seen elevated bills This undoubtedly makes that some customers will look for alternatives in terms of other suppliers, own power generation, or energy saving measures to cut the bills.

Final Thoughts, Still Cautious

PPL has a lot of work to do. It is still an ¨old¨utility in the ways in which it generates its power. Other negative factors include the very leveraged state of the balance sheet which leaves PPL somewhat vulnerable for higher interest rates. Another risk is the huge reliance on the UK which hurts amidst a weakening Pound.

The other concern which I have is the substantial increase in investments required in the network in the coming years, although the company claims that it can quickly recoup the vast majority of these investments. These costs will in some way impact (NASDAQ:UK) consumers in a big way. After all, net investments of $2 billion a year for the coming years will be recouped in a quick way for PPL. That means that consumers and small businesses will pay the bill, after they have seen big increases already, which makes that local politicians (in the case of the UK business) are coming into action.

As UK lawmakers seek to make real propositions to limit increases in price, the market seems rightfully skeptical about the earnings power of the company going forwards, especially as input prices are on the increase. This comes just at a time when big investments are being made, the Pound is weak, leverage is high and interest rates are on the rise, creating a near perfect storm.

While I am usually very much attracted to shares which set fresh lows, and that is the reason why I am reviewing this situation, I am not compelled to pick up a few shares on the back of a 5.0% dividend yield and 7% adjusted earnings yield. To pay for this dividend, the company is diluting the shareholder base at a rate of 1.5% per year, leverage remains very high, cash flows will only turn more negative, and earnings might very much become under pressure in the UK.

All of this means that headwinds might only intensify as current earnings are not even impacted that much (except for the exchange rate), while a cap on the UK utility bill could really turn 2018 into a prolonged headache for the company and its investors.

