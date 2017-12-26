Granite Oil: Solid As A Rock Or Out Of Gas

Considering the huge margin of safety, I think an enterprising investor should back up the truck with this stock.

Author note: An unabridged version of this article first appeared on The Natural Resources Hub in October 2017; the article has been updated to reflect recent news.

1. Introduction

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF)(GXO.TSX) is certainly an odd one, among the plethora of Canadian small-cap oil concerns, from Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (BXE) via Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) to Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF), which we have also covered (see here, here and here). Starting with its oxymoronic company name: since when oil can be found in granite? However, serious investors never dismiss a company by its moniker; the great investor Peter Lynch even went so far as saying that a perfect stock has to "sounds dull - or, even better, ridiculous" (see here). If we are going to take Mr. Lynch's words with a grain of salt, we'd better check this company out.

The story of Granite started in April 2015, right after oil price had collapsed, when the honchos at DeeThree Exploration Ltd. decided to split itself into two operations, one named Granite Oil and the other called, guess what, Boulder Resources (OTCQX:BLLDF)(see here). While Boulder inherited the supposedly growth-potent light-oil Belly River play in the Pembina-Brazeau area of Alberta, Granite got the Alberta Bakken EOR assets in southern Alberta. As they parting their ways, Boulder was meant to be a growth play, while Granite was supposed to be a stable cashflow-generating dividend distributor. All of the rationalization sounded remarkably reasonable especially considering the decision was made by a bunch of oilmen who were likely still in a state of shock in the aftermath of a major oil crash, if we ignore the part that the same assets that used to support one set of C-suite now had to pay two and, better yet, the CEOs sat on the other company's board of directors - suddenly everybody got a promotion and some even started to pull down two incomes.

The table below shows how the parent corporation was divided (Table 1).

Table 1. The state of being of Granite Oil at its parting of ways with Boulder Energy, after here.

Fast forward to October 7, 2017, the stock GXOCF dropped another 4.33% on the day to $2.54 per share. This is the lowest level since it breached a long-standing support line (at $3.3) on August 10, 2017. The weakness may have started as early as mid-2016 when a wide swath of Canadian junior oil stocks refused to participate in the 2H 2016 oil price recovery. As oil price stagnated in 1H 2017, these names joined another episode of a dramatic rout. Then again, when oil reclaimed some lost ground in 2H 2017, the Canadian cohort effectuated a parabolic free fall; lately, the stock GXOCF has fallen without respite for 11 days in a row, probably signaling a capitulation of some sort (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Stock price chart of GXOCF, modified after barchart.com.

Except for the general bearish sentiment toward the Canadian small-cap oil concerns, as well characterized in a recent article by HFIR (see here), are there any negative fundamental factors specific to Granite that had caused its stubborn downtrend? Is there anything that happened since the split-off which may have contributed to the current stock underperformance? Judging from the sorry state of the stock, is the company inching toward a bankruptcy? If the company is going to survive, is the stock under-, fairly or over-valued? Should we venture an entry, how large a margin of safety are we provided on the downside and how spectacular an upside can we enjoy? We attempt to answer these questions in this article.

2. The assets and the Alberta Bakken play

The Canadian Bakken resources play is a natural extension of the same play in South Dakota and Montana, although there are great variations across the region (Figs. 2 and 3)(see here).

The Mississippian-aged Upper Bakken siltstone in southern Alberta, where Granite Oil operates, has low clay content, average porosity of 9-12% and average permeability of about 5 mD, which is less tight than many unconventional reservoirs. This area is situated to the east of the overpressured Bakken fairway (Fig. 2). The good petrophysical property of the reservoir rock and the undersaturated hydrocarbon helped lower development costs and enhance well economics (see here).

Fig. 2. A map of the Alberta Bakken hydrocarbon play showing Granite Oil's Ferguson Alberta Bakken play fairway, modified after BMO (see here).

Fig. 3. Stratigraphic chart of the Alberta Bakken hydrocarbon system, after BMO.

2.1. The Ferguson Alberta Bakken trend

The Upper Bakken siltstone pool at Ferguson in southern Alberta is the core asset of Granite. The Alberta Bakken pool lies at a depth of 1,250-1,300m and stretches over a 30-mile fairway, along which the thickness varies from 14m in the eastern area to 2m in the under-appraised western part (Fig. 4). The reservoir produces 30-32°API oil with solution gas and natural gas liquids.

Fig. 4. 3D illustration of the Alberta Bakken siltstone pay zone, after graniteoil.ca.

DeeThree drilled the discovery wells between 2011 and 2012, establishing the Upper Bakken siltstone as a commercial reservoir using horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing. From 2011 to 2014, DeeThree aggressively accumulated land at high working interest (Figs. 5 and 6), delineated the discovery over some 80 sections covering around 400,000 net acres of land, built an 8,000 bo/d oil battery, constructed pipeline infrastructure, and initiated the gas reinjection EOR program aimed at achieving low-decline, long-life production with maximum long-term oil recoveries.

A significant amount of capital was already spent on these lead items, setting the stage for a subsequent operation to exclusively focus on capital deployment to drilling and completing oil wells. In this aspect, the Alberta Bakken play is not dissimilar to much of the Permian play in the U.S. where extensive surface infrastructure laid the ground for the development of subsurface resources (see here).

Fig. 5. A map showing Granite Oil acreage, modified after graniteoil.ca.

Fig. 6. Gross and net acreage in the Ferguson Alberta Bakken of Granite Oil and its predecessor, author's chart based on data compiled from company filings and releases.

Fig. 7. A map showing horizontal and vertical wells already drilled in the area, modified after here.

The Ferguson Alberta Bakken properties of Granite Oil are located in southern Alberta, approximately 70km south of Lethbridge. Granite has a 100% ownership of land and infrastructure, thus can be called an Alberta Bakken pure play. The company continued to expand the landholding in the play since its independence, with 50,000 net acres of additional Bakken lands acquired in 2016 (Fig. 6). As of end-2016, the company wholly owns the following assets in addition to oil and gas reserves, which will be discussed below in the next section:

381,554 gross (379,734 net) undeveloped acres and 55,082 gross (52,788) net developed acres.

There were 66 gross (66.0 net) oil wells and 91 gross (89.0 net) gas wells, of which 60 gross (60.0 net) are horizontal wells producing from the Alberta Bakken pool (Fig. 7);

10 gross (10.0 net) gas injection wells and 2,884HP of injection-compression facilities on-stream that are capable of injecting up to 15 MMcf/d.

The central oil battery and associated facilities that have a capacity of 8,000 b/d and 20,000 bbls of storage, as well as a natural gas plant with a capacity of 7.0 MMcf/d;

8" gas gathering lines, field compression, company-owned gas plant and metering station on the TransCanada system; 8" oil flow lines.

2.2. Reserves

According to a Sproule Associates Ltd. report as of December 31, 2016, Granite Oil had 18.65 MMboe of 2P reserves, mostly (79%) in light-medium grade crude oil. Of these reserves, 33% are PDP, 8% are PDNP, 26% are PUD, and 1/3 are probable (Table 2).

Table 2. Granite Oil reserves, modified after company Annual Report of 2016.

According to company material (see here), the petroleum resources-in-place in the Upper Bakken siltstone at Ferguson, per a July 31, 2012, study by Sproule Associates Limited, were estimated to be over 479 MMboe, which include 222.1 MMbbl of discovered oil initially in place and a further 257.2 MMbbl of undiscovered oil initially in place (see note 1). This means that less than 4% of the estimated petroleum resources-in-place are booked as 2P reserves.

Although this estimated OOIP has to be taken with a grain of salt, we have to recognize the following:

the western half of the Ferguson Alberta Bakken trend is yet to be appraised, currently with only two discovery wells drilled (Fig. 8);

even in the eastern half where there are 60 horizontal wells drilled, future drilling may prove up additional reserves (compare Fig. 7 and Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. A map showing the Alberta Bakken play with future horizontal well locations, after here.

The seemingly insignificant reserves as reported in the company's book do not include what Granite Oil can add to the book, drilling results permitting. In other words, by drilling development wells, the company may be able to convert a portion of the afore-mentioned OOIP into reportable reserves. Because it is up to the company to decide how many wells to drill, we can say that the company has an option to book reserves on an as-needed basis.

Let's bear in mind that, in spite of the relatively highly permeable siltstone reservoir rocks, this is still an unconventional play. In an unconventional play, after the play concept has been proven on a regional scale and a trend or fairway has been derisked through local drilling, the economic evaluation of and reserve booking in an acreage largely hinge upon development drilling scheduling, such that resources in the inventory for future drilling beyond the near term cannot be reflected in the presently reported reserves. To make up for this technical peculiarity, it is necessary to also consider the quantity and quality of the inventory of yet-to-drill well locations in its acreage when we assess an unconventional operator's assets. The company currently has 134 horizontal well locations stashed in the inventory; what does that mean as for the reserves?

The record shows that Granite has been adding reserves at a healthy pace over the past two years. The company increased its 2P reserves by 4.4-5.4% per year, having replaced 159% and 185% of production in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Reserve life has been kept above 13 years. The company managed to achieve such reserve additions by drilling 10-12 wells per year, which implies that it can add on average around 207 Mboe of 2P reserves by drilling one well (Table 3). It means that the company can add another 27.7 MMboe 2P reserves if it drills up all the 134 horizontal drilling locations in its current well inventory.

Table 3. Granite Oil's 2P reserves and annual production, along with various ratios, author's calculation based on company annual filings.

2.2. Future operational plan

Going forward, Granite Oil is pursuing a two-track strategy: on the one hand, it will continue to develop the eastern part of the Ferguson pool; on the other hand, it seeks to expand its drilling location inventory in the less-explored western part of the Alberta Bakken pool.

In the east, it focuses on the existing EOR Approval Area and the EOR Expansion Area, where it has 83 wells to drill and complete under the 200m spacing, 19 potential future gas-injection well to convert, and associated facilities to build, which altogether will cost $114 million ($, Canadian dollar)(Fig. 9). Pod 1 development nearly came to an end after two years, Pod 2 development is ongoing, with Pod 3 and 4 planned for the future (Fig. 10).

Fig. 9. Planned wells in the existing and future EOR areas, after company presentation of September 2017.

Fig. 10. The EOR development plan, after company presentation of September 2017.

Toward the west where the Upper Bakken siltstone pool extends, the company acquired an additional 50,000 net acres in 2016, budgeted $3 million for exploration, and has a main Bakken pool delineation well planned for 2018 (Fig. 11). One may expect quite some reserves added to the book over the next couple of years.

Fig. 11. Further exploration and development opportunities in the western part of the Ferguson Alberta Bakken pool, modified after company presentation of September 2017.

2.3. The gas-injection EOR development

In the five years since 2012, Granite Oil has been trying to perfect the gas-injection EOR development scheme to extract oil from the Ferguson Bakken siltstone pool. The development technology involves the following (Fig. 12):

Drilling wells from multi-well pads with established surface equipment and flow lines in the core pool area;

Use of monobore well drilling technology and sliding-sleeve completions technology;

Horizontal legs extending 1,000-2,000m in the Upper Bakken siltstone, typically having over 20 fracturing stages, 5-10 tons of proppant per stage, using nitrified fracturing fluid;

Costs to drill, complete and tie-in have a target of $1.2 million per well.

The goal of such a development scheme is to minimize the decline rate of producing wells and maximize over the long term the recovered proportion of the OOIP. The point of departure of such a development scheme is the characteristics of the reservoir: an oil-saturated, near-continuous siltstone sheet in relatively shallow depth, which is under low reservoir pressure, has no natural water drive and is under-saturated for gas. Because of the low natural gas price and high-CO 2 content, gas was preferred over water for injection from early on. Solution gas produced in association with oil is reinjected in order to maintain reservoir pressure, replace the voidage created by produced oil, and improve the movement of reservoir oil to the wellbores. What about the voidage left behind by the produced oil? The Alberta Bakken properties also have an extensive amount of shallow gas resources to any additional amount of reinjected gas (see note 2).

As illustrated in Fig. 12, the EOR scheme works like this: the produced oil and gas from horizontal wells are separated, oil is for sale while gas is piped to a reinjection compressor, where it is pressurized before being piped through high-pressure buried pipelines for reinjection into the top of the reservoir.

Fig. 12. The development model of the Ferguson Alberta Bakken pool, modified after company presentation of September 2017.

Let us look at how Granite Oil's pilot project turned out. The production decline from the pool due to the 4 primary wells was halted and reversed during the pilot EOR by adding gas injectors while drilling 7 wells; the subsequent EOR expansion and infill drilling of 14 wells enabled a stable production at around 1,100 bo/d. With future infill drilling of 17 wells, the company expects to recover a cumulative 2.5 MMbo eventually. Gas injection clearly helped slacken the decline curve, depressed field F&D costs from $32/bo to $15-18/bo and eventually to $9/bo (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Maturing of the gas-injection EOR development scheme, modified after company presentation of September 2017.

The EOR wells typically start to outperform the non-EOR wells in cumulative production after 270 days and recover 2.4 times more oil per well. From 2012 onward, D&C costs per barrel of booked reserves dropped 60% to $8.44/bo, a part of which can certainly be attributed to the continuous falling D&C costs per well which in turn is a result of drilling shorter-length horizontal wells, while EUR per horizontal length increased 93% (Fig. 14). In summary, the gas-injection EOR development scheme seems to work well in the case of Ferguson, in view of its effects of decreasing well D&C costs and field F&D costs and of increasing oil recovery (Fig. 15), which is what we investors like to see.

Fig. 14. The effect of gas injection EOR on production (upper left), EUR per horizontal length (lower left), and D&C capex per barrel of reserve (upper right), with the help of D&C cost decline, modified after company presentation of September 2017.

Fig. 15. A summary of the effects of the gas injection EOR development of the Ferguson pool, after company presentation of September 2017.

The company came to the conclusion that the gas-reinjection EOR scheme could double the recovery factor from an estimated 6.5% under primary production with a 400m spacing and achieve more than 15% recovery with a 200m lateral well spacing. Please note that each 1% increase in the recovery factor represents an additional 4.8 MMbo, so such a development project is projected to help recover a total of 40.7 MMbbl of additional oil. Because the company has just started to implement such a development scheme in full scale, none of these benefits have shown up in the production and reserves as reported in its financial filings. In other words, it is yet to be reflected in its share prices.

3. Financial performance

The conservative capital spending in the aftermath of the oil price crash may have led to production rate decline from 2015 to 2016; the company only reported a very moderate amount of production rate increase as of 2Q 2017 (Fig. 16). However, the quarterly average realized price shows a more positive picture since 1Q 2016 (Fig. 17), which helped bring about a steadily improving FFO (Fig. 18). Due to lumpy spending on exploration, free cash flow fluctuates (Fig. 18), but the general picture seems a lot more healthy than what we encountered in many other junior oil companies. Because the existence of the company has been in the oil crash, there is no wonder the profitability does not look pretty; its GAAP net income fluctuated moderately around the breakeven level. Granite oil, again, has been doing better than its peers.

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) had to pay EnCana (ECA) on average a hefty 26.6% of the revenue as royalty, which originated from the DeeThree acquisition of EnCana land and now become a legacy pain. As we can see (Fig. 17), on the expense side, Granite did not get any help at all from operating and transportation, G&A, and exploration and evaluation; the decline in expenses from end-2015 to 1Q 2017 actually has depletion and depreciation to thank for. The efficiency improvements that we have observed in Fig. 15 seem to have gone to the capital spending, which will only show up in time.

Fig. 16. Annual production of Granite Oil and its predecessor targeting Alberta Bakken in the Ferguson area, author's chart based on data compiled from company filings and releases.

Fig. 17. The realized price and operating netback (left) and expenses (right), all on a per boe basis, author's chart based on data compiled from company filings and releases.

Fig. 18. The funds from operation, aka FFO, and free cash flow, aka, FCF, author's chart based on data compiled from company filings and releases.

4. Valuation

As we discussed earlier, there are approximately another 27.7 MMboe of latent 2P reserves hiding behind the drillbits if Granite Oil is to drill up all the 134 horizontal drilling locations that it has so far identified (see here). It can be expected that the company will identify more drilling locations as its exploration of the western part of the Ferguson pool progresses, which will further expand the 2P reserves behind the drillbits. The company also indicated that, without using the gas-injection EOR development scheme, some 6.5% of the OOIP, or 31.1 MMboe can be recovered and, with the adoption of that development plan, an additional 40.7 MMboe can be recovered (see here). In summary, the EUR can be a lot greater than 18.7 + 27.7 or 46.4 MMboe and may approach 40.7 + 31.1 or 71.8 MMboe in the Ferguson pool, which is 149-286% higher than the currently booked 2P reserves. From this observation, we believe that Granite Oil may be deeply undervalued.

We are hesitant to venture a discounted cash flow calculation because there are too many moving parts in converting the 2P reserves which are supposed to be there into present value of future production. Nonetheless, Granite did this calculation on the basis of its 18.7 MMboe 2P reserves (Table 4), under the commodity price assumption as listed in note 3, which is not so outlandish to those who are between the oil bears and bulls. The after-tax NPV-10 was $250 million as of end-2016. If we would like to be even more conservative, we can apply a 90% and 50% factor on the NPV-10 for the proven and probable reserves, respectively, which would lead to an adjusted after-tax NPV-10 of $199 million. As of December 22, 2017, the market cap of the company was US$78.59 million or $100.06 million in Canadian dollars. So, based on what is in the book and without considering the afore-mentioned upside, we are looking at a margin of safety of at minimum 50%.

Table 4. Net present value before and after income tax for Granite Oil as of December 31, 2016, modified after company Annual Report of 2016.

5. Discussion and conclusions

5.1. The downside

Granite Oil seems to have withstood pretty well the assault of the low oil prices over the past two years. Its quarterly FFOs and FCFs did not suffer from the nauseating fall notorious for many of its small-cap peers. The company was able to continue paying dividends as it set out to do from the beginning. On December 18, 2017, the company reduced its monthly dividend to $0.023 per common share beginning with the December 2017 dividend that will be paid on January 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 29th, 2017. This "proactive, temporary measure to protect the balance sheet" saves the company $1.64 million annually yet still offers investors a dividend yield of 9% (see here), which I think is rational in consideration of the widening WTI and WCS crude oil price differentials as a result of the Keystone pipeline outage and railroads' inability to accommodate in short notice (see here).

As of 3Q 2017, the company had $36.893 million of net debt (Table 5). This debt was borrowed under the Granite credit facility, which had an authorized borrowing base of $50 million as at December 22, 2017, consisting of a $45 million revolving demand credit facility and a $5 million revolving demand operating facility. The company emphasized that it had "sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to execute its business plan" (see here), which I agree because of the $4.5 million annual savings from dividend cut and the funds from operations, which was $6.218 million in 3Q2017 (see here).

Table 5. Net debt of Granite Oil, after company quarterly filing.

We do not see the company going to any bankruptcy courts in the foreseeable future, with its robust shape of finance and a particularly promising future. As the company ramping up the gas-injection development, its profitability will improve, rendering the $0.79 million per quarter dividend obligation not a problem at all. With with the recent dividend cut, which was in response to temporary external factors and may be reversed in the future, investors who are in Granite Oil for a regular income may not need to worry about the long-term prospect of the dividends.

Our view of the management is mostly positive but we do have some reservations. We do not fault the management for the low level of operational activity over the last couple of years, as some did. First of all, it was already a feat for the management to have taken the company through a once-in-a-generation oil crash in one piece. Secondly, under the leadership of the management, the company did not go into a hibernation either; instead, with the little capital deployed, it successfully perfected the gas-injection development scheme, setting the stage for future growth, while aggressively cutting costs and improving capital efficiency. The management team clearly has the technical expertise and operational skills to lead the company in the forthcoming production ramp-up. However, the management was not shy in rewarding itself either. As part of the DeeThree split-up deal, it booked $4 million of so-called transaction costs for share-based compensation, which was on top of a promotion for every executive and a double income for the CEO who chaired the board of directors at Boulder Energy (OTCQX:BLLDF) in addition to his regular job at Granite. Since its independence, the diluted shares outstanding has been expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% per year, which beats 2P reserves, which grew at 4.9% annually, and production, which fell 6.0% per year. Although these financial rewards are not as outrageous as we find with some of its peers, we would be more pleased if the management had frozen self-rewarding during the crisis.

5.2. The upside

When it comes to future capital needs, all the heavy lifting was actually already done by its predecessor, with much of the acreage having been acquired, Ferguson oil pool discovered and partly delineated, an optimal development scheme pilot-tested and ready for a full-scale ramp-up, and especially surface infrastructure constructed. Going forward, the company only needs to drill and complete a dozen of low-cost horizontal wells per year to maintain a level of production necessary for paying the $0.79 million per quarter pledged dividends. Any additional wells beyond that will contribute to growth.

One may argue that the Ferguson oil pool, the only glimmer of promise for the company, is not extensive in space and of moderate size in reserves. That may be true, but relative to the company size, Ferguson can move the needle quite far.

The beauty about Granite Oil is that it is still under the radar screen, to the income investors, for its seemingly unsafe dividends and, to the growth investors, for its chosen strategy of being a dividend distributor. We believe that all of the afore-mentioned attributes of the company that we have discussed in this article have gone unnoticed by the market. For good or bad, the stock price drop has plunged the company into oblivion. We happen to love to accumulate shares of such an obscure ugly duckling when it is dismissed by the multitude as a little pion going nowhere. Better yet, we will be paid a 9% dividend yield to play the game of waiting for the fundamentals to catalyze the stock movement (see here).

Note:

You could click here to watch CEO Michael Kabanuk tells about Granite Oil.

1. Discovered oil initially-in-place is that quantity of oil that is estimated to be contained in a known accumulation prior to production, recoverable or unrecoverable. Undiscovered oil initially-in-place is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of it is referred to as prospective resources and the remainder as unrecoverable.

2. In the shallow zones, there exist plenty of natural gas which can be tapped and injected, along with the associated gas produced, to the Upper Bakken horizon so as to maintain reservoir pressure.

Figure. 3D illustration of the Alberta Bakken siltstone pay zone and the shallow gas zones, after Granite annual report of 2010.

3. The commodity price assumptions used in NPV-10 estimates by Granite Oil, from company 2016 annual report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.