You Missed The 2017 Bull Market; Should You Invest Now?

We provide a strategy to invest now to capture most of the future gains while preserving the capital in the event of a correction.

You missed out on roughly 20% gains of 2017. The markets are even more expensive now than at the beginning of 2017.

Let’s say, you had a large cash reserve all along in 2017, but waited to invest in the hopes of lower prices, which never materialized.

The year 2017 turned out to be quite impressive for most stock investors, especially so for passive investors. If you were fully invested simply in the S&P 500, well it's time to celebrate; you have gained roughly 20%. That means your investment of $100,000 at the beginning of 2017 would be worth roughly $120,000 now.

However, there are a lot of people, who seemed to have missed out on the gains for various reasons. Many believed that the valuations were too high. Others felt that the bull market was already in the eighth year and could not go on any longer. Maybe they were just keeping too much cash reserve to invest at an opportune time.

For some others, it may be just coincidental. What if you retired at the end of the year 2016? Let's say besides the regular 401(k), you had a significant amount in the company-provided pension fund. You took a few months to decide if you should take an annuity or roll over the pension money into an IRA to self-manage. Once you decided to roll over, it took few more weeks or months to actually roll over the money into an IRA brokerage account. All this time, the market had been on a roll and kept moving higher. You comforted yourself that eventually there would be some pullback and that's when you would invest. But that never happened in 2017. We haven't had an intraday pullback of 3% almost in a year. The last time the major indexes pulled back 5% from their highs was in the aftermath of Brexit in July 2016.

Now, after a 20% rise in the stock market in 2017, everything looks even more expensive. What if you were to invest now only to see a correction of 10% or more early next year. But obviously, there is no guarantee of that to happen. Instead, the bull market may just continue for another full year. After all, the economy is firing on all cylinders; employment is almost full, and interest rates even though rising are still very low on a historical basis. In addition, the full impact of the new tax law may not be baked in the stock prices yet, considering all the buybacks it may trigger from the repatriated cash from overseas. If you were to wait, it is quite possible that you might just lose another year of 10-20% gains. There are valid reasons to believe either side of the story, which appears to be fully rational. We guess you get the picture. You are in a dilemma that you can't seem to overcome.

As in most things in life, there is no perfect answer or solution to the above situation. Nonetheless, we will try to attempt something that could make the best of the situation.

Portfolio Construction for 2018

Let's assume you have a cash reserve of $100,000 waiting to be invested. Divide your capital into three parts or buckets:

Amount Strategy Yield Bucket-1 $40,000 Value-oriented DGI 3.25% Bucket-1 $20,000 CEFs - for high-income 8.25% Bucket-1 $30,000 Long term OPTION Bucket 6% Cash-reserve $10,000 -- - TOTAL/ Average $100,000 4.8%

Bucket 1: Value-Oriented DGI Bucket - $40,000

Invest this bucket in DGI stocks with 20 stocks. We will choose at least 12-15 stocks that have been somewhat laggards in 2017 and have not really participated in the 2017 bull rally to some extent. It does not mean that we would select companies that have something seriously wrong with them. It just means that somehow markets were not excited about them due to one reason or another. Otherwise, these are large and stable companies with solid dividend paying history. You could run a stock-screener to filter out such stocks with the following criteria:

Market cap larger than $10B

Total return in 2017 (YTD) less than 10%

Dividend yield > 2%.

We ran this screener and selected 20 companies from a list of more than 60 names. These will be a total of 20 stocks with $2,000 invested in each. You would notice that as an average, this basket of stocks gained only 2.35% in 2017 compared to 20% for the overall market.

Symbol Company name Price Growth in 2017 Dividend Yield Fwd P/E 1 CVS CVS Health (CVS) -11.90% 2.74% 12.0 2 KHC Kraft (KHC) -10.21% 3.14% 19.9 3 XOM Exxon Mobile (XOM) -6.25% 3.72% 22.2 4 MRK Merck & Co., Inc (MRK) -5.93% 3.42% 13.9 5 NNN National Retail Properties (NNN) -4.50% 4.48% - 6 VZ Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) -1.85% 4.47% 13.7 7 UPS United Parcel Service (UPS) 2.93% 2.79% 18.0 8 DPS Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) 3.58% 2.46% 19.5 9 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 4.24% 2.61% 19.4 10 BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) 4.91% 3.66% 22.4 11 SBUX Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 4.98% 2.07% 21.8 12 MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) 5.29% 3.58% - 13 GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5.50% 2.77% 10.9 14 DCM NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (DCM) 5.71% 3.69% 14.1 15 MO Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 5.98% 3.68% 20.5 16 D Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 6.06% 3.80% 20.0 17 TM Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) 6.09% 2.82% 12.0 18 BMO Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8.73% 3.69% 11.3 19 PG Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 9.28% 3.00% 20.4 20 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 10.30% 2.61% 14.2 AVERAGE 2.15% 3.26% 17.01

Bucket 2: CEF Bucket - $20,000

Why closed-end funds? Because they could offer certain advantages over typical stocks and they will add to diversification while providing high income.

They can offer different types of assets, such as Equity, Bonds/Credit Securities, Utility, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Energy MLPs, Preferred Income, Floating-Rate Income, etc., thus providing broad asset diversification.

Most of them pay high distributions, making the majority of the total returns. Even if there is a correction of say 10% in 2018, we can keep collecting the distributions and eventually the prices should come back. Please note that CEFs' prices can be more volatile than the broader market, but the regular income should provide the necessary cushion. Also, we are only investing 20% of the portfolio.

We will select a set of 10 CEFs from different asset classes that have sound management, good history of maintaining their NAV, and yields/distributions in excess of 8%. These are 10 CEFs, and we will invest $2,000 in each of them.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps (PTY), Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ), Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC), Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK), and Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref (RNP).

Bucket 3: OPTIONS Bucket - $30,000

We will use this bucket to sell some options that have a long-term expiry, at least one year out. You can buy or sell options as one contract or more, each contract representing 100 shares of the underlying security, our $30,000 will not go far. We will probably have to be content with only 6 or 7 different contracts, averaging $5,000 for each. A suggestive list is presented below:

Underlying security/ stock *Current Price Strike price Amount to be reserved Expiry date *Premium (for selling PUT option) Return While waiting Current Annual Div Amount Dividend Yield on cost, if PUT 1 MSFT 85.52 80 8,000 Jan. 2019 5.20 6.5% 1.68 2.10% 2 GE 17.45 15 1,500 Jan. 2019 0.80 5.34% 0.48 3.20% 3 T 38.55 35 3,500 Jan. 2019 2.25 6.43% 2.00 5.71% 4 SO 49.95 50 5,000 Jan. 2019 3.75 7.50% 2.32 4.64% 5 PFE 36.46 35 3,500 Jan. 2019 2.05 5.86% 1.28 3.66% 6 O 55.61 52.5 5,250 Jan. 2019 3.70 7.05% 2.55 4.86% 7 GM 42.52 32.0 3,200 Jan. 2019 1.05 3.28 1.52 4.75% Average /TOTAL 29,950 $18.80 Total= $1880 6.27% ##3.95%

* Premium and prices as of 12/20/2017.

## Assuming you were PUT all the seven stocks, does not account for any dividend increases between now and January 2018.

Since we have completed the portfolio construction, let's try to analyze how it would perform under different situations.

Scenario-1: What happens if there is a 10% market correction in 2018

In this scenario, we would assume our Bucket-1 will fall less than normal since they are all high-quality dividend stocks. We will assume 7% loss. The CEF portfolio will lose more; let's assume 1.5 times at 15%. There would be no change to bucket-3. Actually, we collect the premiums upfront.

Invested capital Capital Gain/ Loss % Portfolio-value Dividend/ Premium collected in 2018 Net Value Bucket-1 $40,000 -7% 37,200 1,300 38,500 Bucket-2 $20,000 -15% 17,000 1,650 18,650 Bucket-3 $30,000 None 30,000 1,880 31,880 Cash-reserve $10,000 None 10,000 0 10,000 TOTAL/AVG. $100,000 99,030 (< 1% loss)

Scenario-2: If there is a 20% market correction in 2018

In this scenario, we would assume our bucket-1 will fall less than normal since they are all high-quality dividend stocks. We will assume 15% loss. The CEF portfolio will lose more; let's assume 1.6 times at 25%. There would be no change to bucket-3.

Invested capital Capital Gain/ Loss % Portfolio value Dividend / Premium collected In 2018 Net Value Bucket-1 $40,000 -15% 34,000 1,300 35,300 Bucket-2 $20,000 -25% 15,000 1,650 16,650 Bucket-3 $30,000 None 30,000 1,880 31,880 Cash-reserve $10,000 None 10,000 0 10,000 TOTAL/AVG. $100,000 93,830 (or ~6% loss)

Scenario-3: What happens if there is a 10% market gain in 2018

In this scenario, we would assume our bucket-1 will gain in line with the broader market. The CEF portfolio will gain less at say 5% There would be no change to bucket-3.

Invested capital Capital Gain/Loss % Portfolio value Dividend /Premium collected In 2018 Net Value Bucket-1 $40,000 10% 44,000 1,300 45,300 Bucket-2 $20,000 5% 21,000 1,650 22,650 Bucket-3 $30,000 None 30,000 1,880 31,880 Cash-reserve $10,000 None 10,000 0 10,000 TOTAL/AVG. $100,000 109,830 (9.8% gain)

Scenario-4: If there is a 20% market gain in 2018

Invested capital Capital Gain/ Loss % Portfolio value Dividend/Premium collected in 2018 Net Value Bucket-1 $40,000 20% 48,000 1,300 49,300 Bucket-2 $20,000 12% 22,400 1,650 24,050 Bucket-3 $30,000 None 30,000 1,880 31,880 Cash-reserve $10,000 None 10,000 0 10,000 TOTAL/AVG. $100,000 115,230 (15% gain)

Conclusion

You can see from the above four scenarios; if we were to see a big correction of the order of 20%, with our 3-bucket investment, we would only see a 6% capital loss. However, on the other hand, if we're to see a gain of 10% in 2018, our portfolio would capture the similar gains. If 2018 repeats the kind of gains we saw in 2017, our portfolio gains may be slightly less at 15%. All of this while maintaining a 10% cash reserve all along.

This is how we can summarize for 2018:

Markets lose 10% Portfolio loses 1% Markets lose 20% Portfolio loses only 6% Markets gain 10% Portfolio gains 10% Markets gain 20% Portfolio gains 15%

It must be kept in mind that all of above calculations are based on certain assumptions. The reliability of the results would be dependent upon the accuracy of assumptions. One should try to modify the assumptions according to one's risk tolerance. However, the main purpose here was to demonstrate that we can remove the fear (and greed) out of investing when we invest with a well-planned strategy. As the old Wall Street saying "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered" goes, the systematic investing approach helps overcome the excessive greed, fear or impatience.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

