Taking A Snapshot Of Chart Technicals For Cirrus Logic

A recent article, claiming to present valid technical analysis for several Apple suppliers, peaked our interest. Among other claims, the author offered this discernment about Cirrus Logic (CRUS) technicals, "A breakdown would signal the third failure at long-term resistance in the past 22 years, presaging a much steeper decline that could eventually test long-term support in the mid-teens." The result claimed mid-teens for a stock earning five or more dollars per share. The analysis offers nothing to substantiate the huge drop in earnings required to induce a sell-off of this magnitude. We find claims such as this strikingly difficult to believe and damaging to followers of accepted technical analysis (TA) as a valid means to actively evaluate stock charts. In this article, we seek to discuss our view of Cirrus' TA. All of the graphics shown are self created using standard drawing tools and TradeStation graphics.

Stock Technical Analysis

Chart TA is based on patterns created from past trading. Time frames often vary from a few days to several months. Two early technicians, Robert D. Edwards and John Magee, wrote a seminal book, Technical Analysis of Stock Trends, a work still in use today. Among the many observations, they validated patterns formed in weekly charts, but reminded us "a reversal must have something to reverse." Long-term reversals must be accompanied with long-term expectations. Our experience has shown that patterns formed within day bar charts are to be much more heavier weighted.

Cirrus's Technical Analysis

Before we discuss Cirrus, we want to discuss the articles analysis of another Apple supplier with very similar markets and fundamentals, Skyworks (SWKS). The article included a chart similar to the weekly we provided below of Skyworks. Its commentary includes, "The stock completed a round trip into 2015 resistance in June 2017 and dropped into a narrow trading range that has now completed two-year cup and handle breakout pattern that also forms the handle of a 17-year cup and handle pattern."





We are not sure we even understand. Generally, a bullish cup and handle pattern completes within months not years. We don't argue that Skyworks is generating a bullish breakout pattern en-light of the positive nature of the filter sector. It might be a cup and handle, but a duration of this magnitude is rare.

Cirrus and Skyworks are in almost identical markets experiencing similar successes with the exception that Cirrus is in beginning stages of penetrating Android based mobile devices, i.e. Cirrus has greater potential for growth being in earlier stages of market penetration. One of the rules of TA is that when patterns seem fuzzy in one stock, look elsewhere in its sector to verify. In this case, if you are not sure what the pattern for Cirrus is, look at Skyworks. Sometimes stocks in the same sectors lag one another. But we can expect Cirrus to preform technically somewhat the same. We also note that informed readers might argue that Skyworks has already penetrated Android and Cirrus hasn't yet such that the two stocks should act differently. There is some validity to that argument, but there is zero evidence that Cirrus is about to lose its major customer, Apple or any significant ASP, a necessary event to cause such a huge fall. The evidence is opposite. Cirrus is more likely to add Android and Apple business within the next two years.

For Cirrus, we included three charts, a weekly, a point and figure weekly and a daily. From the weekly chart, a reverse head and shoulders might be construed with a neckline formed near 53. The head and shoulders pattern move might be 53 - (71 - 53) or 35. Cirrus did form a major area of support in that range between March of 2015 and July of 2016. The 35 price is a far cry higher than the 17, the TA target suggested from Investopedia's claim. Although this pattern is possible, it is also generated within a weekly time frames a time frame far less likely to be probable.

The next chart, a weekly point and figure chart (P&F), provides insight into the long-term patterns and points of resistance and support. From Wikipedia, "Point and figure charting does not plot price against time as time-based charts do. Instead it plots price against changes in direction by plotting a column of Xs as the price rises and a column of Os as the price falls." P&F charts remove time. It is clear that Cirrus has been moving along a long-term up pattern with at least two channels. Sometimes the price jumps up or down within a given parallel channel depending upon news. Nothing within the P&F chart yet suggest any change in long-term trend.



The last chart, a day bar chart, is to be the most trusted of the charts, at least from our experience.

The Cirrus day bar chart shows a head and shoulders pattern formed starting in late April breaking down in early August. It appears that a new reversing head and shoulders is now forming on the right of the chart. The low on the head at 49 or so with a neckline at 58-59. If this pattern were to complete, the price would return to 68+ or the most recent high. Fundamentals for Cirrus speak loudly that the patterns are suggesting a return to the recent high sometime next year. Jason Rhode, its CEO, has already commented that the company expects a healthy March quarter. iPhone sales in the December quarter seem to support a block buster December for Cirrus. If this is true, we could expect the stock price to return to 70 forming a bullish pattern similar to Skyworks though delayed. Nothing is certain until it happens, but the pattern so far seems not to be a head and shoulders reversal back to 20.

