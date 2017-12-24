Industrials Gains Paced By Advanced Emissions, Atento, And Dynagas Per December Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield ten Industrials stocks showed 34.43% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little stocks paced the December Industrials.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. Top 50 firms selected by yield represented 19 of those industries.

ADES led the industrials with an estimated net gain of 86.3% calculated 12/20/17, by only one analyst, while NAP was top stock by yield at 28.27%.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculated 19% To 86% Net Gains From Ten Top Industrials Stocks

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for December 2018 were:

Advanced Emissions (ADES) was projected to net $863.05, based on a target price estimate from just one analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 172% more than the market as a whole.

Atento (ATTO) was projected to net $523.45 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% opposite the overall market.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $424.06, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the overall market.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $370.00, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $293.97, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) netted $254.44 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

BG Staffing (BGSF) was projected to net $240.29 based on dividends, plus target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) was projected to net $204.53, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) was projected to net $194.33, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) was projected to net $190.71, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.59% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these could be, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 December Industrials Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-21) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Industrials Stocks

Top ten Industrials Sector stocks ranked as of 12/20/17 by yield represented 4 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1] was one of seven shipping & ports industry representatives. The others placed second, fifth, through seventh, ninth and tenth: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [2]; China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY) [5]; KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [6]; Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [7]; Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [9]; Ship Finance International (SFL) [10].

Third place went to the lone railtoads firm on the top ten list, USD Partners (USDP) [3]. Icahn Enterprises (IEP) [4], represented conglomerates in fourth place.

Finally, a pollution & treatment controls firm placed eighth, Advanced Emissions, (ADES) [8], which completed the top ten December Industrials dogs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (22-31): Ten Industrials Showed 10.27% To 78.39% Upsides To December, 2018

To quantify top upside rankings, analyst median price target estimates gave us a "market sentiment" gauge of up/downside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (32) A 1.05% Average Target Price Upside And (33) A 17.98% Net Gain From Top 30 Industrials By Yield For December, 2018

Industrials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 20, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price derived the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 8.4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten stocks in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10.3% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year indicates no Dow-like oversold conditions in sight for the Industrials top yield stocks.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for an accurate projected estimate. One estimate provided by a single analyst for the top gainer was applied.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analyst Targets Projected A 34.43% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten top Industrial dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 10/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of twenty-three industries composing the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Dogs Delivering (34) 34.09% Vs. (35) 25.36% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Industrials sector by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 34.43% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Industrials top yield stock, Advanced Emissions (ADES), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 86.31%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for December 20 were: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Advanced Emissions (ADES); USD Partners (USDP); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG); Ship Finance Intl (SFL), with prices ranging from $9.25 to $15.05.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for December 20 were: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY); Icahn Enterprises (IEP), whose prices ranged from $17.90 to $52.00.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo from: thebreakroom.org

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES, BGSF, GV, GE, EEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.