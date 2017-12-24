Foot Locker: My Last 2017 Stock

I completed my 2017 portfolio of stocks I call Dividend Machines today by adding Foot Locker (NYSE:FL).

Foot Locker has virtually no debt

Revenue Growth is robust

Dividend Growth is solid

Covered Calls show potential

I went a touch over my budget of investing $100,000 in 2017. With the addition of Foot Locker, my basis is $101,248.20. Foot Locker stock fundamentals are good as you can see in the table below.

I like their revenue growth and I like the dividend growth. This area of retail has been challenging but athletic/leisure footwear is making a comeback. In spite of retail challenges, FL has demonstrated steady revenue growth.

Moreover, a few calls are encouraging. Although I am not selling calls against my position today, I find the trend encouraging. See the February $52.50 and January $50 calls below.

February $52.50 note there are a low volume of contracts trading today.

January $50 contract volume is much higher.

FL has virtually no debt which is comforting as we enter 2018 and the specter of increasing interest rates. Adding Foot Locker makes this very small portfolio a bit heavy in retail but when you are investing with rules, these irregularities are sometimes inevitable.

This will complete my posting for 2017. I will be on vacation until mid January. During this time, I work on analyzing what has gone on in 2017 and determine how I will invest in 2018.

I thank you for reading and encourage you to stay invested using a disciplined strategy.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Long FL