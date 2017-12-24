Sears' Remaining Owned Real Estate May Be Worth A Bit Over $2 Billion

Real estate is still probably Sears Holdings' (SHLD) key remaining asset, although this continues to diminish as Sears sells stores to cover its retail losses. A high level analysis indicates that Sears may have over $2 billion in owned real estate remaining, but also that the more bullish estimates of Sears' real estate value are not supported by past transactions.

A Matter Of Perspective

I'll start by looking at some of Fairholme's comments about Sears' real estate. Fairholme mentioned that Sears's post-Seritage (SRG) real estate quality was similar to its pre-Seritage real estate quality based on its classification of Sears's properties into various grades.

Source: Fairholme 2015 Report

It may be true that Sears' real estate quality only changed by a couple percent per grade from pre to post-Seritage. However, this is quite different than saying that Seritage's real estate quality is similar to Sears' post-Seritage real estate quality. In order for the Seritage transaction to reduce Sears' grade A real estate percentage by a couple percent, there needs to be a large difference between Seritage's grade A real estate percentage and the grade A real estate percentage for the remaining Sears properties since Seritage represented roughly 20% of Sears' real estate (by square footage) at the time.

For example, if there were five students who averaged 60% on a test, and you removed one student who scored 80%, the average for the remaining four would be 55%. The 5% change in the average doesn't seem like a lot. However, the difference between the 80% grade for that student and the 55% for the remaining students is much greater.

Estimating Seritage Vs. Remaining Sears Real Estate Quality

The following chart is my attempt to work out Seritage's real estate grades from Fairholme's quality chart.

If we try to work backwards from Fairholme's pre-Seritage and post-Seritage real estate grades, we can estimate that 26% of Seritage's real estate is grade A, compared to 16% for Sears post-Seritage. This is based on Seritage representing around 20% of Sears' pre-Seritage real estate, so 20% times 26% plus 80% times 16% gets you to the 18% grade A properties in Sears pre-Seritage.

These percentages may not be exact since the original information was rounded to the nearest percent, and it would make a difference to the calculations if the pre-Seritage grade A percentage was 18.4% vs. 17.6%.

In any case, the idea that Seritage is more heavily weighted towards top properties than the remaining Sears real estate is reinforced by one of Sears' own slides. Sears indicates that Seritage had around the same or slightly more top mall locations than Sears' remaining portfolio at the time.

Source: Sears Holdings Q2 2016 Earnings Presentation

Given that the remaining Sears real estate had roughly four times the square footage of Seritage, that would mean that top mall locations (as a percentage of Seritage's real estate) was probably around four times that of Sears's post-Seritage portfolio.

This difference is greater than the estimated 63% (26% vs. 16%) difference in grade A locations between Seritage and Sears' remaining properties and indicates that majority of Sears' remaining grade A locations may be lower-tier grade A locations (A and A- locations rather than A+ and A++ locations).

Green Street Advisors classifies 104 malls as A+ and A++, while close to 200 additional malls are classified as A and A-, so the top 100 to 144 malls are mostly A+ and A++ locations.

Seritage's estimated 26% grade A property percentage includes the joint venture properties, which are of a significantly higher average value and quality than the remainder of its portfolio. I estimate that Seritage's portfolio (excluding the joint venture properties) is modestly better than Sears' remaining stores (just after the Seritage deal), but the gap in quality between Seritage and remaining Sears is considerably narrowed compared from when the joint venture properties are included.

This indicates that the roughly $61 per square foot value of the Seritage transaction (excluding joint venture stores) may serve as an upper bound for the average value of Sears' remaining owned real estate. Sears's remaining properties are not quite as good as Seritage's properties (excluding the joint venture stores). However, Seritage's value has increased since it went public, so an estimate of $55 to $60 per square foot for Sears' remaining owned properties seems reasonable to me. I'll assume that the remaining owned properties are of similar quality to the remaining leased properties, although I suspect the leased properties may be of somewhat better average quality since Sears has been selling off a lot of its better owned real estate.

Remaining Owned Real Estate

At the end of 2016, Sears had 67 owned Kmart stores and 293 owned full-line Sears stores. Kmart stores average 95,000 square feet, while full-line Sears stores average 139,000 square feet. This results in an estimate that Sears had roughly 47 million square feet of owned stores at the end of 2016. At $55 to $60 per square foot, this would be valued at roughly $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion. At the end of 2016, Sears also had 12 owned distribution centers plus its headquarters, so its owned real estate (as of the end of 2016) may be valued at around $3 billion to $3.2 billion.

Sears has sold a fair amount of real estate so far this year (nearly $800 million in cash proceeds) based on the transactions mentioned in its Q3 2017 10-Q filing. Thus, Sears' remaining owned real estate may now be worth around $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

Baker Street Comparison

If you take Sears' real estate proceeds ($3.5 billion) from 2014 to 2016 and add it to the $3 billion to $3.2 billion estimate of remaining real estate value (as of the end of 2016), that gives us a total of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion, which is roughly the estimated value of Sears's owned real estate as of the end of 2013.

This appears to be within the low end of Baker Street's estimate of Sears' owned real estate value as of late 2013. Baker Street's low end estimate for Sears's owned real estate was around $6.0 billion, while its midpoint valuation was around $7.3 billion.

Baker Street hired real estate professionals to do a property-by-property appraisal of Sears' real estate, and it appears that its assessment of Sears's real estate was pretty reasonable (and closer than I originally thought) based on the data from actual transactions over the last few years. Baker Street's overall company valuation assessment was undone though by Sears's massive cash burn (four years' worth and continuing since that report), along with the impact that seriously declining sales have had on much of Sears's non-real estate assets.

Fairholme has mentioned that it conducted a property by property analysis of Sears' real estate in order to arrive at its valuation estimates. However, unlike Baker Street, it has not mentioned a breakdown of owned versus leased real estate value. I suspect that a significant proportion of Fairholme's valuation estimate for Sears's real estate involves leased stores, and that is where its estimates may be greatly overstated. While some leased stores may have value, there have only been a handful of leases sold back to landlords by various department stores in the past couple years, while hundreds upon hundreds of leased department stores have closed down. As well, Sears isn't in the best negotiating position at the moment.

Conclusion

Sears' remaining owned real estate may be worth over $2 billion. However despite this value, I still think that Sears may have challenges surviving into 2019. A significant portion of this real estate value is either pledged towards secured debt or will go to making the $407 million pension contribution. As well, Sears' comparable store sales decline is keeping its retail losses very high, while its lower quality real estate may not have much demand unless sold for a particularly low price.

Please check out my subscription service Distressed Value Investing if you like my reports. Members will gain access to 4 to 6 deep-dive reports per month along with other research and continuing coverage.



There is currently a free two week trial, so please click here for more information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.