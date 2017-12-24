Commodities Recap For The Week Ending December 22, 2017

Highlights:

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah

Tax reform passes and the President signs it into law

Gold up 1.61% on the week as the precious recovery continues

Silver moves 2.11% to the upside

Platinum leads, up 3.00% for the week

Palladium makes a new high at $1034.45 and gains 1.46% since last report

Copper moves 3.27% higher on the week and closes above $3.24 per pound on March COMEX futures as support comes from the supply and demand side of the equation

Iron ore lurches 6.10% higher for the week

The Baltic Dry Index reflects winter weakness and posts a 14.27% loss on the week

Lumber up 4.33% for the week after two straight days of limit-up trading on Thursday and Friday

February NYMEX crude oil up 1.99% on the week after inventories decline more than market expectations

February Brent crude oil closes 3.16% higher on the week and the Brent premium in February closes at a $6.75 premium to February WTI 89 cents higher on the week as the political risk for the Middle East increases

Gasoline moves 5.01% higher, and heating oil moves 3.21% to the upside on the week on February futures contracts as both products outperform the raw energy commodity

Crack spreads higher as the gasoline crack rises 19.67% erasing last week’s loss and heating oil crack moves 6.99% higher on the week

Natural gas rebounds 1.87% on the week. Inventories fall by 182 bcf for the week ending on December 15

Ethanol up 2.38% on the week on strength in gasoline and corn

Soybeans move 1.84% lower for the week on follow through selling after the December WASDE

Corn up 1.29% on the week

CBOT wheat rebounds 1.55% on the week despite record inventories

Sugar follows oil and explodes 6.88% higher on the week

Coffee down just 0.29% on the week

Cocoa plunges 3.62% on the week as the market continues to digest possible Amajaro liquidation

Cotton continues higher gaining 2.57% on the week and closes near 78 cents for the first time since May

FCOJ falls cascades 6.40% lower on the week

Live cattle down 2.02% on the week

Feeder cattle fall 4.20% since last week

Hogs post a 2.12% gain since last week and close just below 70 cents on the February contract

The dollar index down 0.62% on the March futures contract despite higher U.S. interest rates in a sign of weakness

March long-Bonds close at around 151-03 down 3-06 on the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,754 on Friday, December 15, up 102 points on the week as tax reform continues to bolster stocks

Bitcoin trading at around the $14,235 level down $3,315 or 18.89% on the week late Friday and other cryptos follow as gravity hits the digital currency asset class

Price Changes for the week:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.