Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Strong Upside Potential

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is a stock I have been looking at for a while. The stock has been caught in a trading range since last September and has yet to produce a weekly swing. The encouraging aspect though of its trade-bound nature has been that price has managed to hold above the lows of about $57 we saw in late September. Intercept though is a stock where strict risk management must be upheld in my opinion.

Why? Well its over-reliance on the future success of OCA definitely brings risk to the table. The implied volatility levels alone should alert investors of where this stock could trade. At present, Intercepts' IV has come back down to around the 55% mark but has been close to 90% in recent months which demonstrates the uncertainty surrounding this stock. Intercept may be volatile but it it is not without potential. Let's go through some fundamentals of Intercept and how I would recommend scaling into a long position here.

This stock was basically cut in half in September due to safety updates being released for Ocaliva. However volatility (as recent trading behavior has demonstrated) has seemed to settle down with weekly sales for Ocaliva starting to gain traction once more. In retrospect, the disturbing statistics of the update were not 100% transparent when one really does their due diligence.

For example, the notion that liver toxicity and death rates were alarmingly high for patients which took OCA is not entirely true when you learn that many patients were either given incorrect dosage or their conditions had slipped to a non-recoverable state. In saying this, there will be a label change here in the new year with respect to the death rates but I feel the forward looking possibilities still overwhelm any negativity that could be derived from this.

Going forward, the PBC market for OCA looks promising due to the absence of viable alternatives but the real potential for OCA lies in the NASH (Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis) market which is estimated to be worth north of $30 billion by 2025. Intercept definitely has first movers advantage in getting a product approved for NASH as its pipeline is a good 12 months ahead of the offerings from the lies of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Allergan (NASDAQ:AGN).

Efficacy and lipid management will be needed from OCA as it progresses through trials and we should have supported data on the REGENERATE NASH trial probably around the middle of next year. Of course any positive internal update between now and then has the potential to spike the share price but we wont have comprehensive data until mid 2018 at the latest.

In terms of strategy, I believe covered calls make sense here as we still are almost 10% above that September stop. Furthermore due to the high implied volatility in this stock (see below), calls are rich in premium which means one can offset the income received from call options against the price of the long stock. Selling calls against long stock in periods of high implied volatility is an excellent way to reduce the price of one's shares over time.

For example, if we look at the stock's call option chain and pull up regular February, we get the information below. We can see the $70 call is trading for around $3.30 per contract and has a delta of 0.368. If one sells this call option, that delta number automatically becomes negative. So all things being equal, when one sells this call against long stock (at current price), the new delta on the trade is 1 (100 shares of stock) - 0.368 which comes out at 0.632 which is basically the same as being long 63 shares of stock.

The price of that call brings the new break-even to under $60 a share. This is key as it enables the trader to get closer to that key support level. As I mentioned earlier, Intercept has yet to print a weekly swing. If it does, stops can be moved up. Putting oneself consistently into positions where downside risk is limited but upside potential is significant eventually pays dividends over the long term. Intercept is down 75% since the bull market top in biotech in mid 2015 whereas the biotech ETFs (NASDAQ:XBI) & (NASDAQ:IBB) are back flirting with their former highs. The risk/reward potential looks attractive here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICPT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.