High-Yield REIT Showdown: W.P. Carey Vs. Kimco Realty

The two REITs have similar dividend yields, but W.P. Carey is the better stock for income investors.

By Bob Ciura

Investors looking for income should consider Real Estate Investment Trusts, commonly referred to as REITs. REITs have many benefits. They allow individual investors to participate in real estate, without having to purchase properties. They are also popular selections for dividend income, because REITs are required to distribute 90% of pre-tax income.

We have compiled a list of 171 dividend-paying REITs, many of which high dividend yields. You can see all 171 REITs here.

While the S&P 500 Index has an average dividend yield of just 2%, it is not uncommon to find REITs that yield 5% or more. Two high-yielding REITs with large followings are W.P. Carey (WPC) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

W.P. Carey and Kimco have similar business models, and both have dividend yields in excess of 5%. Both stocks are on our list of 397 stocks, with 5%+ dividend yields. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

For investors who might attempt to choose between the two, this article will discuss why W.P. Carey is the better investment right now.

Business Overview

Winner: W.P. Carey

Both W.P. Carey and Kimco own commercial retail properties. The reason why W.P. Carey has an advantage, is because Kimco is more heavily exposed to shopping malls, which are among the least attractive properties in retail right now. As a result, W.P. Carey’s portfolio metrics are in better shape.

W. P. Carey Inc. provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions in the U.S. and Europe. It also has an investment management business, with assets under management of approximately $13.2 billion, as of last quarter.

W.P. Carey has a strong portfolio, and also has a significant operating advantage. It has significantly reduced its allocation to retail properties, which has helped the company avoid the retail downturn.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 11

Less than 20% of W.P. Carey’s investment portfolio is comprised of retail store tenants. Instead, its top-two tenant industries are industrial and office properties. The company has a highly diversified tenant portfolio. This has helped it attain higher occupancy than Kimco. W.P. Carey’s occupancy was 99.8% last quarter.

Kimco’s portfolio has taken a bigger hit this year, as it owns an interest in more than 500 U.S. shopping centers. The good news is, new store openings have far outweighed store closures among Kimco’s tenants, so far in 2017.

Source: Third Quarter Presentation, page 8

Kimco’s largest retail tenants, such as TJX (TJX) and The Home Depot (HD), continue to grow and open new stores. Kimco’s portfolio had occupancy of 95.8% last quarter, which is satisfactory, but not as high as W.P. Carey’s.

Growth Prospects

Winner: W.P. Carey

Both REITs have positive growth prospects, although W.P. Carey’s growth is slightly better than Kimco’s, thanks to its stronger portfolio. W.P. Carey’s adjusted FFO-per-share increased 2.6% over the first three quarters of 2017.

Future growth will be fueled by new property acquisitions, and rent increases. W.P. Carey placed over $500 million in acquisitions in North America, which will help generate growth in 2017 and beyond.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 16

In addition, approximately 99% of its leases have built-in rent increases. For 2017, W.P. Carey management expects adjusted FFO-per-share growth of 3.5% for the full year.

Meanwhile, Kimco’s adjusted FFO-per-share increased by just 0.9% over the first three quarters of 2017. Like W.P. Carey, Kimco is looking to property acquisitions to fuel growth. However, the company will still be weighed down, at least in part, by tenant difficulties. Some of its retail tenants include Sears (SHLD), Kmart, and JC Penney (JCP), all of which are in very challenged financial condition, and are likely to continue closing stores.

For 2017, Kimco management expects adjusted FFO-per-share of $1.51 to $1.52. This would represent growth of approximately 0.67% to 1.3% for the full year.

Dividend Analysis

Winner: W.P. Carey

Kimco currently has a dividend yield of 6.0%, while W.P. Carey yields 5.9%. At first glance, Kimco might be more attractive for income investors, due to its slightly higher yield. But it is only a slight difference, and what W.P. Carey offers in return, is stronger coverage.

A high dividend yield can sometimes be a sign of danger, which is why dividend coverage is a major consideration. Investors should not focus solely on dividend yield. The sustainability of a dividend is just as important as the yield, if not more so.

In both cases, the dividends appear sustainable. W.P. Carey pays an annualized dividend of $4.04 per share. Using 2017 guidance, the company will likely have a payout ratio of approximately 76%. W.P. Carey also has solid credit metrics, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4.

Kimco’s balance sheet is more leveraged than W.P. Carey’s. Kimco had a consolidated net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.3 last quarter, which is high. It also has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.4, which is well below W.P. Carey.

W.P. Carey has increased its dividend by 0.5% each quarter in 2017. Kimco increased its dividend by 3.7% on October 25th. W.P. Carey has a longer history of dividend growth. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Final Thoughts

Both dividend payouts appear to be secure. W.P. Carey and Kimco both generate enough cash flow to sustain their dividend payouts. And while Kimco has a slightly higher dividend yield than W.P. Carey, this matchup is a good example of when dividend yield isn’t everything.

W.P. Carey’s fundamentals are stronger than Kimco’s, and it has a longer history of dividend increases. Kimco’s dividend yield is attractive, and appears to be secure. This matchup was close, but W.P. Carey seemed to have the edge in all three categories, albeit not by much. As a result, investors sizing up these two high-yield commercial REITs could have reason to favor W.P. Carey over Kimco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.