BlackBerry: Q3 Earnings Quick Dive - Progress Delivered?

On Thursday morning BlackBerry (BB) once again reported respectable earnings results. On a Non-Gaap basis the company reported revenues of $235 million and an operating income of $.03 per share, the 7th consecutive positive quarter.

In my previous article, "BlackBerry: Show Me More Progress" we discussed the 4 key areas where I was looking for the company to continue making progress in.

So let's take a look at how they've done.

Continued Quarter Over Q Growth in Margins and Software

The company reported record software and services revenues of $199 million and record gross margins of 77%.

More importantly, the company announced significant wins in the regulated industries including NATO, US Department of Justice, US Department of Defense, the Dutch Government and financial giant Deutsche Bank.

Software and services IS the bread and butter of the reinvented BlackBerry. This is the core business and what investors and potential investors should be focused on for long term growth.

Increased Licensing Fees

One area for which BlackBerry was criticized for on Seeking Alpha is licensing fees. In particular at least one article was arguing that much of the $56 million in licensing fees which the company generated in the last quarter was not recurring and was not to be expected again.

To their surprise I am sure, the company has once again generated $50 million in Licensing & IP revenue. This is up from $30 million a year ago.

Through thick and thin, over the last 2 years the company has somehow been able to generate growing licensing fee deals such as those signed with Blu and potentially Avaya.

It is critical to keep in mind, before someone mentions that these revenues are meager, these licensing fees are also pure revenue, with little to no costs associated in generating them.

QNX Progress

As I wrote in my previous article, I did not expect to see much if any QNX revenue recognition as it relates to the company's recent automotive efforts.

One area where we are likely to see further progress but minimal revenues is QNX and its automotive applications. As we know, QNX, BlackBerry's industrial operating system known for its security, underpins many automotive applications predominately found in many safety and infotainment systems. The company has been signing more significant deals however revenue will be recognized when those automobiles start shipping. Perhaps one of the most exciting automotive applications for QNX is as part of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous systems. QNX has been chosen by Delphi to underpin its autonomous driving solution for OEMs and most recently BlackBerry had launched a QNX equipped self driving vehicle, a Lincoln, MKZ onto the streets of Ottawa. QNX is also a part of the Nvidia (NVDA) DriveWorks solution. All of these efforts are great fishing lines and will likely catch some fish.

BlackBerry has announced further design wins with ten automotive suppliers including the top three Tier 1 suppliers, Bosch, Denso and Magna.

The company also secured an expansion of their relationship with Qualcomm as it relates to chips embedded solutions.

The QNX revenues, reported under BlackBerry Technology Solutions has been generating between $36 million and $43 million over the last 2 years. This quarter's $43 million in revenues is at the top of that range.

On the conference call, it was once again reiterated that the majority of the revenue from the design wins will start to be recognized in FY2019, when the cars start shipping.

BlackBerry Radar Sales

BlackBerry Radar, the company's asset tracking offering for the inter-modal freight market, was one of the company's relatively low cost investments with a potentially large payoff. While we have heard about it for a number of quarters, revenues have not yet materialized, at least as reported and broken down by BlackBerry. (Radar is part of the BTS business unit and not a broken out line item)

Over the last 2 quarters it has been clearly shown, at least in my eyes, that the company, rather than trying to distribute the device themselves chose to partner with major distributors.

During those quarters, the company has announced a number of trials and distribution deals with carriers such as Pana-Pacific and Fleet Complete. On the conference call John Chen has announced that Pana-Pacific has been signed on as a partner in Q3. Furthermore, on December 19th it was announced that Fleet Complete purchased BlackBerry Radar M for its BigRoad subsidiary. BigRoad has over 500,000 drivers and 30,000 fleets on their platform. This deal was announced after quarter close and should be reflected in Q4 results.

Watching The Paint Dry

We all know the saying, it's like watching the paint dry. This is what it is like seeing the company turn around and transition itself from a mobile device maker who dabbled in software and gave it away in order to sell more devices to a company which is now a SaaS (software as a service) technology company who sells both to the enterprise markets directly and as a partner whereby its software ("QNX") is embedded and resold as part of a large solution (infotainment, autonomous driving, industrial applications/operating systems).

Every quarter without fail, critics come out of the woodwork criticizing a company for something that was completely expected in a turnaround, such as lower revenues as a result of shedding unprofitable business units, to criticizing completely ridiculous notions such as the company beating guidance because extremely high margin recurring revenues from legacy business came in above where it was expected. This would be an author who stopped publishing complaining that his royalty check from books he wrote 15 years ago are still coming in higher than where they were supposed to be.

The majority of the criticism of course is on the two smallest business segments of BlackBerry, namely QNX and Radar. Once again, that criticism is without much merit and again, should be not a surprise. QNX revenues quarter in and quarter out have been projected to start ramping up in calendar years 2018/2019 as these deals are paid for when the automobiles ship. Until then, the company is collecting much smaller amounts for its smaller integration roles. In either case, the company has been generating growing revenues over the last few years.

BlackBerry Radar is of course a lottery pick investment, one which was completely unexpected by most people but seems to be gaining traction. While it has taken a quarter or two longer to materialize, we do have a clear reason why. Rather than selling directly, BlackBerry is partnering with industry veterans with existing distribution reach. Now that the first purchase agreements have been announced, the game is on. It is important to note however, this is still NOT BlackBerry's core business and thus should not be placed in the same importance.

Bottom Line

The company has come a long way in its restructuring process. It's margins are now record high and in a great position to continue growing. As I have stated before, there is no sense in growing revenue if that revenue is not profitable. While some focus on the top line (revenue), I have always focused on the bottom line (earnings).

The company is also making investments into one area that I brought up a few quarters ago which is expanding distribution.

On it's website the company has posted many job openings worldwide in places such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, Singapore, Japan and Israel. The majority of those positions are in sales and marketing.

Slowly but surely progress is being made and the company is in a strong financial position.

Until then, long investors need to be used to the unfounded critical articles and peanut gallery comments which are like overweight unfit people watching one of their colleagues work out hard at the gym with a personal trainer and saying personal training does not work because their friend did not yet lose 20 lbs. What would not be a surprise or news to anyone who was remotely knowledgeable about fitness is that with many people, it is not uncommon to see initial weight GAIN as their body burns off fat and replaces it with more dense muscles. Both potential and existing investors need to take criticism from people who obviously have no experience with the company's products and traders who pretend to be fundamental analysts in that same light as the fitness example above, especially if they have no disclosed skin in the game.

I am personally Long BlackBerry, and now more than ever, see nothing in the development or the financial results that have me considering liquidating my position. BlackBerry is as strong of a conviction play for me on the long side as screaming for investors to get out of firearms related investments was 11 months ago. 2018, short of a broad market sell off or a global recession, should be a break out year for BlackBerry, particularly as I expect QNX and Radar revenue to pick up in the second half of the year. (In full disclosure, I do routinely write covered calls against either a portion of my BB holdings or the entire position in order to generate income and lower the cost basis. I discuss these trades in my Income Idea marketplace service.)

Until then, if you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous BlackBerry articles.

