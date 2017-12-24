Tax Cuts! But We're Still Going To Pay: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 12.22.17

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week’s precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

In this episode, host Mike Maharrey talks tax reform. There are things to like, but in the long run, we’re still going to get a bill. He also discusses a nightmare before Christmas for the US dollar and the mass exodus from Illinois.

