Portola Pharmaceuticals: What The AndexXa Approval Delay Means?

On Dec. 22, 2017, Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood disorders and cancers, disclosed that the US FDA will extend the decision for lead drug andexanet alfa (AndexXa) - an antidote for other blood thinning medications - by three months. As follows, this will extend the set decision date on Feb. 3 to May 4, 2018. Due to this news, the stock traded down by $3.73 at $51.13 in the after-hour session (for the potential loss of 6.80%).

Figure 1: Portola stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

In our research series on Portola, we discussed the long-term prospects of cerdulatinib, the shareholder activism by Juggernaut Capital, the value of AndexXa and Bevyxxa in part I, II, III, and IV, respectively. In the most recent research, the early FDA approval of the Prior Approval Supplement betrixaban (Bevyxxa), a new oral anticoagulant ("NOAC"), on Dec. 20, 2017 (ahead of its Jan. 30, 2018 set date). Hence, the said delay can come as a shock to many investors.

Fundamentals Analysis

Portola is a $3.5B market capitalized bioscience operating out of south San Francisco. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of medicines to manage blood disorders and cancers (as shown in figure 2). There is one FDA approved product (Bevyxxa). It was FDA approved on June 23, 2017, and is used for the treatment of blood clots or venous thromboembolism ("VTE") in adult patients. AndexXa, the potential antidote for life-threatening bleeds (associated with Factor Xa inhibitors), is awaiting regulatory decisions (FDA by May 4, 2018, and CHMP in Q1 next year).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Portola).

AndexXa is a modified protein that works as a potential antidote for the excessive bleeding associated with Factor Xa inhibitors ("FAi"). By binding to FAi, AndexXa causes FAi to bind to itself rather than the said Factor Xa, thus reversing its blood-thinning effects. Currently, AndexXa is being studied in the phase 3 trial ANNEXA-4. The phase 3 prospective, global, single-arm, open-label trial is expected to enroll 350 patients. Commenced on Jan. 2015, it is expected to complete on Nov. 2022. In the part III research, we elucidated that despite that the trial utilizes the single-arm, it is actually of high quality. And the interim data analysis used to form the basis of the upcoming approval decision was stellar. Notably, the trial hits its co-primary endpoints with flying colors. Accordingly, there was the statistically significant percentage (79%) of patients who achieved excellent hemostasis. In addition, the median anti-FAi activity decreased by 89% and 93% for patients on rivaroxaban and apixaban, respectively (after the two-hour infusion).

As stated, the data is stellar and there is seemingly no red flag that can cause the FDA to deny AndexXa. Of note, Portola recently submitted additional data requested by the FDA for the ongoing ANNEXA-4 study as part of the continuing review process, thus constituting an amendment to the data submission. Consequently, the set decision date of Feb. 3, 2018, is moved to May 4, 2018. Of note, it is not out of the norm for the FDA to request additional data. This is because the Agency needed to ensure that the decision on a drug is based on the most comprehensive data package. As alluded, the requesting of additional information does not constitute material concerns regarding the potential outcomes of the Agency's decision. Last but not least, we went into further details and provided specific guidance on what you should do with Portola in the Integrated BioSci research available exclusively to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.