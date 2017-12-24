Progenics: The Successful Trial That (Some Claim) Has Failed

However, there were marked differences between earlier and later stages of the trial.

Considerable debate has taken place on two "issues" surrounding Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX). The trial efficacy issue originated from the fact that the phase 2b trial conducted by PGNX had markedly poorer efficacy data than the original trial conducted by Molecular Insights. Whether that is relevant vis-a-vis the granted SPA is actually the key question.

The manufacturing issue originated from PGNX changing its manufacturing facility. Authors have promoted views that the manufacturing facility change may have negatively affected the manufacturing process change as well.

First off, let's first understand the meaning of an SPA. An SPA is granted to a trial where the FDA agrees that the protocol and design of the trial is sufficient to justify an efficacy claim. Let's say that a cancer drug candidate is going into a phase 3 pivotal trial. Now, the trial sponsor claims that for the drug to show efficacy, 30% of all patients in the trial should have a 30% reduction in lesion size after one month of treatment. This is the protocol; and if the FDA agrees to it, the trial has an SPA.

Source: Progenics

A SPA is rarely rescinded; but it is done if the FDA determines at a later date that there are other critical aspects to efficacy than determined by the agreed upon protocol - "new scientific evidence had come to light which cast significant doubt on the meaningfulness of the study's clinical endpoints". In recent years, the FDA rescinded the SPA granted to Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa although the drug successfully met the original SPA. However, less than 1% of all SPAs are ever rescinded.

On the other hand, if an SPA is granted, then if the drug candidate meets that threshold, then it has almost 100% chance of approval, at least on the efficacy front.

A SPA basically means that the FDA is not going to question the very definition of efficacy in the trial context. The definition has been agreed upon; all that the trial needs to do to be successful is to meet that definition.

Now, what was the original SPA granted by the FDA to Azedra?

The original press release does not clearly say what the SPA was. It says:

The study (IB-12b) will be a single-arm trial conducted in 58 adults with pheochromocytoma. The primary endpoint of the study will be Azedra's sustained improvement of severe hypertension, a prominent sign of pheochromocytoma due to the abnormal release of large amounts of hormones by the tumor. Secondary endpoints will include demonstration of overall anti-tumor response, and the improvement in patients' daily functioning and performance including improvement in quality of life.

Not much clarity in the buyout news either.

Finally, in an old 10-K from 2010, we found some description of the SPA, as follows:

In March 2009 we received a Special Protocol Assessment ("SPA") letter from the FDA regarding the design of a pivotal Phase 2 trial for registration of Azedra. In the summer of 2009, we began enrolling patients in this trial. Currently, patients are being enrolled. The study (IB-12b) will be a single-arm clinical trial to enroll 58 evaluable patients with pheochromocytoma. Pheochromocytoma tumors cause excess release of the hormones epinephrine and norepinephrine, and produce severe adverse effects on the patients' heart rate and blood pressure. The primary endpoint of the IB-12b study will be Azedra's sustained decrease of anti- hypertensive medications of at least 50%. Secondary endpoints will include demonstration of overall anti-tumor response, and the improvement in patients' daily functioning and performance including improvement in quality of life, in particular pain reduction.

So, a 50% reduction in anti-hypertensive medications is the benchmark. If those 58 patients in that abandoned trial were able to meet that, the trial would have succeeded. But this does not clearly say "how many" of those 58 patients needed to have a 50% reduction - all of them? Some of them? Under what confidence interval?

If you read the 10-K from 2009, the previous year, you will note that there's still less clarity. That document only talked about a 50% reduction in hypertension. How that reduction was to be measured by reduction in medication was not clarified. Clearly, clarity was being gained as time went on.

The trial was abandoned in 2010 because the company ran out of money after enrolling 50 patients. Three years later, PGNX acquired the company and restarted the trial.

In the meantime, there appears to be more clarity on the approved study protocol. As Progenics says:

"Under the study protocol, the primary endpoint is achieved if the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval was above 10%. In order to achieve this primary endpoint, a minimum of 12 of the total 68 evaluable patients must have a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least 6 months."

This is a little less than 25%. Note there is no p-value because there is only one arm in the trial since it is a rare disease. The FDA has any way agreed to this.

Now, the company continues on to state:

As shown in the table below, 17 patients responded, giving a lower limit of the 95% confidence interval of 16.15%, thus meeting the primary endpoint. Responders (%) Lower bound of Confidence Interval Upper bound of Confidence Interval Overall (n=68) 17 (25%) 16.15 % 36.52 % Two Doses (n=50) 16 (32%) 20.70 % 45.87 % One Dose (n=18) 1 (5.6%) 0.0 % 27.65 %

That's it. It met the SPA. Assuming the company is not lying to its teeth in a public document and thereby asking for criminal charges, there's no discussion about it. The company met its SPA, and unless the FDA comes out and says that it has discovered "new scientific evidence had come to light which cast significant doubt on the meaningfulness of the study's clinical endpoints," there's no doubt Azedra will be approved for this ultra-orphan disease with no approved treatment (Image sourced from Progenics website).

I do appreciate the work done by Biotech Phoenix in presenting the bear case. His article is very well-researched. He has taken pains to carry his research to logical dead-ends. However, his basic argument rests on one question - the two parts of the trial from two time periods, under two different circumstances - do the differing datasets produced by them have a bearing on an SPA-granted trial? I think not; this is a rare disease, this is a new FDA, there are no safety concerns, there is a major unmet need, drug response is easily proven - I think the FDA can justifiably go with the original SPA without resorting to nitpicking.

Fuel was added to this fire not only by the discrepancy in the results but also by a change in Azedra's manufacturing facility. The manufacturing issue has been resolved, and while the data discrepancy does need more study (to be discussed in a separate article), that has no real bearing on an approval based on an SPA. If the FDA rescinds an SPA, remember what happened to Amarin and how it won in court. Under the current FDA regime, such a scenario is a very long shot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.