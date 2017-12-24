Antero Resources: Huge Leverage And Profit Progress

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) rearranged the financial furniture. Sometimes that confuses Mr. Market and provides a buying opportunity. The market was already pummeling oil and gas stocks. So any confusion just leads to further pummeling. However, Antero has long had a superior track record. This management should maintain the above-average performance going forward.

Source: Antero Resources December 2017 Corporate Presentation

Nothing confuses analysts more than messing with the hedging program. Realistically, it takes a whole lot more work than most have time for to show progress before and after hedging. Then when something like this happens that lowers the realized pricing going forward, many throw up their hands. The cash flow statement is daunting to many investors before an event like this. The deleveraging raises the challenges to understanding the cash flow statement.

Antero, like Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and a few others in the industry, has a multi-year hedging program. Overall, both companies have a very successful long-term hedging strategy. This year, Antero cashed in some hedges and used that cash to reduce debt. The company also sold some of its Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) limited partner holdings.

Peyto for its part sold stock a little while back and then later added some debt to get to the same financial place as Antero. Antero still has very significant holdings in the midstream company. So the sale was probably not a reflection on the very decent future of Antero Midstream.

But Antero management appears to want to raise the credit rating of the company to investment grade. Peyto's management has not yet embraced a similar goal. Whether or not a credit rating is adequate can be a very company specific challenge. Both companies appear to have decent credit ratings at the current time. Antero's management may now figure that the interest savings and "fall away" covenants are worth the process of raising the credit rating. Plus management appears to want to grow the company within cash flow. So Antero may have now reached a size where growth and credit rating increases can coexist as strategies at the same time.

Source: Antero Resources December 2017 Corporate Presentation

This natural gas producer has recently focused on liquids production. Some of the more recent plants can now vary the liquids production depending upon market conditions. This company has more ethane available than it needs so some ethane remains in the gas. Should the ethane market continue to recover as predicted, it is possible that more cash flow and profits would be attained by the increasing sale of ethane. The extra cost is minimal now that the processing capacity is available. The same is pretty much true for the other gases shown above.

The company is therefore not nearly as dependent upon the forecast assumptions shown in the first slide as one might assume at first. There is now a directed campaign towards more liquids. That campaign includes maximizing the sales mix with the current production. Both strategies are increasing profitability.

Source: Antero Resources December 2017 Corporate Presentation

Management is betting on the export markets to keep the natural gas liquids market strong and maybe improve pricing in the future. Operations is contributing to profitability through longer laterals. There has also been some cost and performance improvement as well.

Declining gas prices have hid some of this improvement. Like Peyto, Antero has a great hedging program. Also like Peyto, the hedging prices have been gradually decreasing. Both companies appear to have kept the cash flow decent enough in this very challenging gas environment. The change in financing also hides some of the operational progress. The market may mistake the debt pay-down for financial stress. But this company is far from stressed. Antero still has a multi-billion-dollar credit line available.

Management still plans to grow the company 20% a year well into the future. As shown above, the returns from the latest wells justify that kind of optimism.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter-2017 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, this gas company kept cash flow slightly ahead of last year. Much of the cash flow increase was due to the $750 million received from the derivatives settled prematurely. The larger transition will be to live within the cash flow from operations next year and grow. This company has outspent cash flow for some time. Now market expectations are changing. The stock appears to be priced as though growth is no longer possible. This management should be up to the challenge to prove the market wrong.

The profitability of wells drilled as shown above is impressive. The remaining hedging program will help to smooth out pricing volatility. That hedging allows management to continue to decrease costs while smoothing cash flow changes due to commodity price changes. That remaining hedging program is very impressive. Not many companies would even have a hedging program after a $750 million premature derivative settlement.

Summary

Source: Antero Resources December 2017 Corporate Presentation

Management promises the savings shown above will lead to living within cash flow. Those savings are impressive. However, some commodity price cooperation is needed also. Like Peyto and Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV), this company is a low cost industry leader. Unlike Peyto and Advantage, this company owns a substantial amount of the midstream operations. Between one-quarter and one-third of the stock price is the value of the midstream holdings.

The share of midstream operations also protects somewhat against commodity price volatility. Midstream earnings are basically transportation earnings. If Antero ever stopped drilling, there would clearly be an effect on the midstream company. But the industry-leading low production costs and the hedging program assure that will probably not happen.

Source: Antero Resources Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

The second slide shows the potential of all those liquids to increase the average realized price. Sooner or later the derivative program for the natural gas will approach the current natural prices. When that happens, the ability to pull liquids out of the gas will keep the average price at a premium to natural gas.

In the meantime, the first slide shows the cash production costs under fairly tight controls. Much of the new processing ability really costs very little extra. Once the gas plant is set up for the additional processing, those assets last a very long time. Management made the key step to add that processing ability to several of the processing plants. Once that happened, increased future profitability became very possible regardless of the recovery of natural gas pricing.

The banks have some "fall away" covenants should the company reach investment grade rating. This management therefore has the incentive to bring the company ratios to investment grade. Management's goal to live within cash flow also corresponds to the goal of increasing the financial strength of the company.

Liquidity has never been a concern for this company. In addition to the bank line, the company has readily salable holdings of Antero Midstream. Then there is still more than $1 billion of hedges that count as nearly cash. These holdings also insulate the company somewhat from industry volatility when compared to competitors. But the diversification also means that the shares participate a little less in an industry recovery.

Still, investors seldom see a company with this value at these prices. Continued growth at the management goal of 20% a year should see the share price return to the highs seen earlier this year. Any type of recovery of gas prices could send this stock soaring. Winter has just begun, so a prolonged cold spell that reduces the amount of gas available could cause a much faster repricing of these shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 23, 2017

At the end of September, the company had about $3.4 billion of debt. If one assumes that the midstream holdings are worth that debt (very roughly), then the company stock is trading at about 6 times its nine-month cash flow figure. That is dirt cheap for a company that can grow production 20% a year. Inclusion of the value of the remaining hedges makes this stock ridiculously cheap. The remaining hedges are currently valued at more than $1 billion. Nearly half the current stock price is represented by the hedging program and the midstream partnership shares. That represents considerable downside protection at current pricing.

The market will demand that the current management live within cash flow while growing at that 20% pace. This management has the track record to meet that future demand. In the meantime, a stock trading in that relation to cash flow is pretty cheap. Mr. Market clearly expects nothing from this company in the future. So the downside risk is very limited.

The capital structure has been greatly simplified. The market clearly does not have a lot of hope for this stock. But this company does not have the debt problems of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK). Management has the type of returns from drilling and production that allow the company to grow production. Unlike Chesapeake, Antero could theoretically cash in its hedging program and sell enough midstream shares to pay off all of its debt. Chesapeake has not come close to that type of demonstration (either in ability to pay off debt or in ability to grow production within the capital budget) in a long time. If the Antero common stock just gets to 9 times very depressed cash flow, that would be a 50% return. There is every chance this stock will do much better than that.

If you liked this article, please consider hitting the follow button near the top of the article on the right for notices of more articles like this one.

For those interested in safer opportunities with above-average returns, I will soon be launching a newsletter titled O&G Value Added Speculation.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, AM, PEYUF, AAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may expand or sell positions at any time.