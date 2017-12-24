Will The Uptrend In GLD Continue?

The prior two COT reports for gold have been favorable, but not necessarily bullish.

Weekly Summary

Gold and silver continue to advance from a recent bottom two weeks ago. I had been expecting a fourth quarter correction, and it is possible that we have now bottomed out. In addition to my physical precious metal holdings, I look to trade the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) on a short-term basis. I will be looking to go long GLD if we experience a short-term correction that turns more of my indicators favorable. Alternatively, falling real interest rates or a strengthening Japanese Yen could also turn my bias more favorable for GLD and other gold-related investments.

Gold Charts

GLD chewed through weekly resistance last week and above a prior support trend line. After seeing solid support at the 200 week moving average, the weekly view suggests that GLD could challenge $124/share.

On the daily chart, we can see that GLD closed the week just below its 50-day SMA after moving above its 200 day SMA. MACD had a bullish cross last week, and the oscillators suggest that more upside could be ahead.

On a four hour chart, we can see that spot gold closed the week after being rejected at a R3 Pivot and above a prior support line. The short-term indicators might suggest a pull-back is due after a nice recovery.

OPEX Price Magnet

In my marketplace service, I post daily values "price magnets" for gold, crude oil and natural gas. Here is a history of the gold OPEX price magnet versus futures settlement prices since June, 2017. The price magnet predicted the rise in value ahead of options expiration next week.

My subscribers and I use the OPEX price magnets as one piece of our swing trading puzzle for gold, oil and natural gas. The convergence between the price of gold and the price magnet is clear to see, especially as we move closer to the options expiration dates. Gold and silver options expire on COMEX on December 26 th, 2017.

If you are unfamiliar with the option expiration magnets, I recommend this Youtube video which discusses the concept “Max Pain.” Both Max Pain and OPEX Price Magnets theorize that market makers can and will arbitrage the options markets. I am happy to address any questions below from anyone who watches the video.

Gold & Silver COT Report

The most recent gold COT report was favorable, while the silver COT was bullish. Gold commercial short interest is about 70% of its 3-year average. I would be more bullish for gold if it had first fallen to the low $1,200s and had seen more commercial short covering.

Peaks in net commercial short interest have almost always coincided with nearby sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have almost always coincided with nearby rises in price. One should be careful when trying to “time” tops or bottoms based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is three trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it could take many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight.

The graph below shows the price of gold graphed together with net commercial short interest in red.

GLD Relative Value

GLD is over-valued to alternative safe havens according to the Viking Gold Indicator. My algorithm compares the value of GLD to other safe havens like inflation-protected treasuries and the Japanese Yen.

Commodity Conquest

This article is similar to information that I post daily and weekly in my subscription service. If you are interested in research like this, you might consider Commodity Conquest. In addition to coverage of gold, silver and crude oil, I also conduct in-depth coverage of many energy and commodity firms. Here is a verifiable summary of my completed trades since launching this service in June 2017.

I am currently offering a two week free trial. In addition to my daily content, we also have good input from my subscribers in the chat section. Come and check it out.

