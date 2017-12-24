Bitcoin Is An Inferior Cryptocurrency And Should Be Avoided Unless Fixed

Despite that, I remain optimistic for blockchain technologies and for Bitcoin itself, but the system needs upgrades and I am not convinced Lightning Network is the upgrade we need.

Lightning Network threatens to undermine the purpose of Bitcoin, may not scale, and makes the same promises we've heard before.

Bitcoin's current decline is not out of the normal and has shed only 16 days of gains.

I welcome all feedback and comments on this article, positive and negative. If you'd like to read more from me, please click follow.

Summary and Thesis

In this article, I suggest that Bitcoin's current decline is not a reason to panic sell. It is a loss of 16 days of gains, and not a permanent crash.

However, Bitcoin's transaction fee issues remain problematic. Bitcoin (COIN, OTCQX:GBTC), is unlikely to thrive long-term while it is technologically inferior to the other large coins. Lightning Network may not offer a solution to this problem.

I suggest that investors avoid investing large sums into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. However, if one wishes to invest, I suggest investing a small portion of your portfolio into a mix of the top coins, rather than only in Bitcoin itself.

Bitcoin Price Correction Is Not Reason to Panic Sell

This week has been a rough one for Bitcoin.

SOURCE: TRADING VIEW

Bitcoin crashed once again, and is currently trading at $12,700. I sold the Bitcoins I purchased in 2013 on December 9th, missing the highest peaks but still making a healthy 1,500% profit. I still own a small amount of Bitcoin Cash (resulting from Bitcoins I owned at the time of the fork, not from an investment in Bitcoin Cash) and a small amount of Ethereum that I've held for about a year.

This correction looks large in percentage terms, but is not unusual for Bitcoin. Bitcoin has a history of similar corrections in the past, and I don't see price-based reasons why this decline is anything more than that.

One of my favorite metrics for looking at Bitcoin corrections is the metric of time. In this correction, Bitcoin’s price on Dec. 22 has dropped to prices last seen on Dec. 6. By this view, this correction is only slightly over two weeks of gains. While it is terrible in percentage terms, I believe that patient investors would be wise to continue holding their coins, rather than expecting that this is the beginning of the end.

I am unsure which cryptocurrencies might eventually "win" the cryptocurrency battles and retain lasting value, but I do not expect that this crash will permanently devalue all coins.

However, Bitcoin has other structural problems.

Bitcoin Transaction Fees Are 1,000x Other Cryptocurrencies

As I wrote earlier, transaction fees will continue to hinder Bitcoin adoption and provide a rough user experience for Bitcoin users. Specifically, Bitcoin costs far too much relative to other coins, even to the mostly-identical Bitcoin Cash. The current median fees for transactions are:

Currency Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Litecoin Dash Median Fee $33.30 $0.03 $0.68 $1.42 $0.04

Note that these fees are not based on transaction amount. Bitcoin (BTC) transactions will cost about $33 regardless of whether you're transferring $100 in Bitcoin or $100,000,000. Instead, transaction fees are based on the size of the transaction in bytes, which is a function of how many wallets are used in the transaction. This comparison is apples-to-apples, and can't be explained away by the idea that Bitcoin transactions are worth 1,000x more than Bitcoin Cash (BCH) transactions.

The reason for the 1,000x disparity between BTC and the almost-identical BCH reaches to the heart of why BCH exists. To simplify a little, Bitcoin blocks are mined by miners. As a prize, they receive the Bitcoins in those blocks. Each mined block also includes a 1 MB block of transactions. When a BTC user wishes to send their coins, they include a miner's fee in the transaction, which is given to the miners if their transaction is included in a new block.

BTC fees are high because the 1 MB block size is artificially small, which has caused BTC transactions to reach full capacity. BCH split away to increase that block size to 8 MB, thereby allowing 8x more transactions per block. BTC chose to retain the smaller block size. According to Blockchain.info, there are currently over 100 megabytes of transactions in queue.

Because of this queue and the inclusion of miners' fees in transactions, Bitcoin transactions have become bidding battles, with Bitcoin users bidding up the price to get their transactions executed. Meanwhile, transactions with too low of a fee can sit in the queue for days.

Due to these factors, Bitcoin transactions cost $33 each. In my view, this makes Bitcoin unusable for transactions of less than ~ $1,000. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash, which is a nearly identical codebase, has 3 cent transactions.

Responses to My Transaction Fee Complaints

I received a lot of responses from my earlier Bitcoin article, and I am thankful for all the feedback and ideas I've received. Ideas from readers break down into basically two camps:

Bitcoin is not a currency. It is a store of value. Therefore, transaction fees aren't a problem. Lightning Network will solve transaction fee problems.

I will do my best to respond to each of these arguments, as someone who is roughly neutral in this battle. While I do own BCH (and a tiny amount of ETH), this is only from the fork, and not due to any investment into BCH itself.

Bitcoin Is A Store of Value?

Some argue that Bitcoin is not a currency, but instead a store of value. For example, gold (IAU, GLD) is a store of value without being used as a currency for transactions. Meanwhile, transactions occur using technologies like Visa (V) or MasterCard (MA). The idea here might be that Bitcoin will hold its value as a store of value, while other currencies - cryptocurrencies or otherwise - will be used in day-to-day transactions.

I don't buy this tautological argument. Bitcoin is likely to be as valuable as its uses, and with $33 fees, Bitcoin has very limited uses compared with other cryptocurrencies.

The comparison with gold is inapt. Gold is not a valid comparable to Bitcoin, in my view.

For investors, gold offers precisely the safety that Bitcoin lacks. It has proven to be a stable store of value for thousands of years, in both good and bad economic times. Even modern currencies were built atop gold. In contrast, Bitcoin regularly crashes in price, and is a very risky investment. Gold's value has held true for millennia. Bitcoin's price has been unstable since its inception.

Further, gold is useful. Gold's physical properties (not tarnishing, conductivity) and beauty have given it uses in jewelry but also in electronics, dentistry, and aerospace. These uses are not the reason for gold's current price, but they do illustrate that gold has real uses aside from just storing value for value's sake.

SOURCE: REDDIT

Meanwhile, a Bitcoin that costs 1,000x more to transfer than other nearly identical coins is not useful. This will become even more evident if other cryptocurrencies become used as currencies. And there are valid reasons to think they will be used as currencies - transaction fees on other cryptocurrencies are lower than the fees charged by Visa and MasterCard. This gives stores economic incentive to accept those cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin does not offer this advantage. I find it unlikely that Bitcoin can maintain its value if other coins are being actively used as currency and Bitcoin is not. While it may have name value now, that "brand" will diminish if consumers can use other coins at stores but can't use Bitcoin.

Lightning Network Will Help?

Lightning Network proponents argue that Lightning Network will lower transaction fees when it is released. I hope they are correct. But there are a few reasons to be skeptical.

Lightning Network is based on a 2016 paper by Poon and Dryja. It isn't yet available, although it has begun testing.

In short, Lightning Network offers to ability to transact off-blockchain using secure transaction channels between hubs. Transactions in those channels are later aggregated together, and then broadcast to the blockchain as a single transaction. This aggregation of transactions limits the number of transactions that need to be broadcast to the blockchain, which is beneficial given Bitcoin's 1 MB block size.

I offer three criticisms of this view.

Lightning Network arguably run counter to the entire intent of Bitcoin. Lightning Network may not be possible to scale. Lightning Network's promises sound a lot like Segregated Witness (SegWit). SegWit failed to improve Bitcoin transaction fee issues.

Lightning Network may subvert the decentralization that Bitcoin was originally created to offer. The first two sentences of the abstract of the original Bitcoin white paper say:

A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution. Digital signatures provide part of the solution, but the main benefits are lost if a trusted third party is still required to prevent double-spending.

SOURCE: MEDIUM

On Reddit, jessquit wrote in much more depth on this issue. In short, Lightning Network moves away from a peer-to-peer model, and towards adding powerful central hubs. These hubs function in manners very similarly to the "trusted third party" and to the "financial institutions" that Bitcoin was invented to avoid. Moving to Lightning appears to simply replace "financial institutions" with "centralized hubs," and removes the peer-to-peer aspect of Bitcoin's design.

Second, Lightning Network cannot scale. Medium's article offers a great explanation.

In short, Lightning Network's whitepaper suggests that a problem with Bitcoin is that every node must know the entire state of the entire network - the balances held in all wallets, which is stored in the blockchain. Lightning instead proposes payment channels flowing through hubs from user to user.

But Lightning Network replaces that problem with another. In a distributed system, finding a path from user-to-user is extremely difficult and requires either many hops (users along the path), or many channels. But as Medium says:

Both are a huge problem. A large number of channels means users have to divide up their funds and can’t do anything except tiny purchases. And a large number of hops means everyone’s money will be tied up routing everybody else’s money.

And finally, we've heard Lightning Network's claims before. Back in August, we heard the same claims for SegWit: "Bitcoin Fees Are High, But They Will Decrease With SegWit Soon."

Transaction fees increased 630% since the date of that article.

In short, Lightning Network is still just a promise, and is not yet in use. It makes promises that we've heard before which weren't delivered on. It threatens to end Bitcoin's peer-to-peer, decentralized character. And it may not work at all.

All to solve a problem that BCH solved by simply increasing the block size from 1 MB to 8 MB.

Conclusion

I remain optimistic for blockchain technologies as a whole, and for Bitcoin specifically. But Bitcoin needs to operate as a currency in order for it to succeed, especially as other cryptocurrencies pick up use as a currency. And it does not currently work as a currency due to fees.

Lightning Network promises to lower those fees, but is unproven as of yet. I have concerns that Lightning Network will not scale without centralization, and centralization begins to sound a lot like the problems that BTC was created to avoid.

Because Bitcoin is pure speculation, I recommend that investors limit their exposure to cryptocurrencies, perhaps to a few percentage points of their portfolio at most. I would also suggest investing in a basket of coins, rather than solely in Bitcoin. Different coins solve the same issues in different ways, such as BCH's 8 MB block size, and Ethereum's upcoming conversion to proof of stake.

I do not think Bitcoin's current decline is terminal. I do not think Bitcoin's current issues (transaction fees) are incurable. I am unlikely to invest in Bitcoin until transaction fee issues are resolved.

Personally, I have less than one percent of my portfolio in cryptocurrencies. I do not have current plans to either invest more or divest, although I would consider switching and diversifying my cryptocurrency holdings.

Note: If you enjoyed this article, please click Follow. Please also leave comments below, whether positive or negative. I welcome all feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN CASH, ETHEREUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.