Costco's Evolving Plan For Long-Term Growth

I continue to hold this name for the long term and to find it worth accumulating on dips.

Now that the stock has backed off below $187, it may have further to drop, but the future continues to appear promising.

Introduction - owning part of a category-killer

This past June, I introduced coverage of Costco (COST) with some comments that read well to help the reader see my stated point of view on this name. Among the summary bullet points were these:

...COST as an ecosystem company with a high degree of customer loyalty and provider of substantial value.

My conclusion is that COST's high P/E limits its attractiveness, but given paltry alternatives and its many strengths, it may still provide alpha.

I thought this was a bit daring, as COST had begun a downturn from its high earlier in the month around $182 to the $163 range on the news that its neighbor, Amazon.com (AMZN), was buying Whole Foods. In view of that fundamental and trading risk I added this comment in the concluding remarks:

Better buying opportunities in COST may lie ahead...

COST indeed continued to trade down, largely from angst over the AMZN situation; I now am the proud holder of COST shares with a basis below $152. To my great surprise, the stock has surged to a recent high above $195, on the basis of strong operating results and tax reform. Now it once again has entered a corrective period. This article builds on my prior COST articles which discussed such matters as its growing ecosystem of services and different types of memberships to focus on its current level of growth and then its ability to withstand competitive threats and potentially grow fast enough and long enough to ultimately prove an investment worth holding for a long period of time, preferably many years.

This article briefly reviews COST's first-period report, then provides observations on whether the stock continues to offer what I called it in the title of that June article: a "store of value."

COST shines in Q1

COST's first quarter, or first period, is one of three 12-week quarters, or periods; its fiscal Q4, which ends in August, makes up the difference. Investors who track quarter on quarter growth trends need to take note of this, which makes Q4 appear more seasonally strong than it is.

COST presents data as overall numbers, and also presents the effects of foreign exchange and the company's sales of gasoline to allow a purer look at "core" operating results. There are also many other factors that the company and analysts point to as non-core, such as changes with the COST credit card, fluctuations in the number and location of new store openings, and trends in COST's e-commerce strategy.

The company reported:

Net sales for the first quarter were $31.12 billion, an increase of 13.3 percent from $27.47 billion during the first quarter last year.

COST noted that timing factors led to about a 1.3% benefit on global sales in the yoy comparison; in the conference call, COST confirmed that these additional sales were at least as profitable as all the rest of its sales in the period. While this was a strong sales report, there was not a lot of surprise inherent in them, as COST is one of a shrunken number of retailers that continues to report interim sales data.

Reported earnings were noted later in the press release, with specific note of large one-time benefits in each period:

Reported net income for the quarter was $640 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $545 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, last year. This year’s first quarter benefited from a $41 million ($0.09 per diluted share) tax benefit related to a change in accounting rules for stock-based compensation. Last year’s first quarter benefited from a non-recurring $51 million ($0.07 per diluted share after tax) legal settlement.

Using these specific gains and only these, though there were other moving parts, one gets adjusted EPS of $1.36 versus $1.17. These are the EPS numbers that mainstream sources such as E-Trade (ETFC) and Yahoo! Finance report. If one takes COST's implicit advice and adjusts the latest EPS downward by 1.3%, then $1.36 becomes $1.34 for comparative purposes. This would represent an adjusted yoy EPS gain of 14.5%, from $1.17.

Now, this would appear, given the adjustments, to suggest rising operating margins at COST. However, as one reads through the entirety of the conference call, it's clear that COST does not want its margins to rise; rather, it wants to keep gaining market share with price as an important lever. Thus, I believe that sales growth can be a very good proxy for EPS growth, especially given that COST is much more given to returns to shareholders primarily via dividends - both regular and special - than by buybacks, which primarily are used to sterilize stock-based compensation.

The main topics of the rest of the article involve making an estimate of EPS for the coming year given tax reform, the resulting valuations, and COST's abilities to grow as AMZN grows and the world changes in other ways.

What is COST's new forward P/E?

E-Trade presents consensus estimates which do not yet include COST's lower tax rate for CY 2018. They also do not include any hits to earnings from taxes paid on any repatriated funds, which I expect to occur. I also expect the Street to exclude this tax cost from its working numbers; I concur.

E-Trade's updated EPS projections encompass changes from the Q1 report, and project EPS for COST of $6.65 for the 12 months ending late November, 2018. In order to continue to normalize comparisons with calendar years numbers, which the average S&P 500 company uses, I'll adjust that to $6.70 for CY 2018.

The next question is what COST's earnings will rise to with a federal tax rate of 21%. Again, this excludes a hit to earnings from a potentially large one-time tax hit from repatriation of ex-US cash.

For the past three fiscal years, COST has experienced a tax cost of 33% of pre-tax earnings. If this drops to 21%, a placeholder number I'll use for now, then the adjustment ratio would be upward. The proportionality would be from 67% to 79%. These numbers are simply the proportion of pre-tax earnings retained as after-tax earnings (100% -33% moving to 100% - 21%). Applying this to $6.70 provides this calculation:

$6.70 X 79 = $529.3 $529.3/67 = $7.90.

Because COST generally beats year-ahead forward expectations, I'll call this estimate $8 EPS for CY 2018. Again, this is a placeholder, pending more information about the true tax rate, and it excludes one-time adverse tax effects from the new legislation, principally from any repatriation of funds held ex-US.

With COST in the $186+ range, its forward P/E would thus be about 23.3X. This gives a forward earnings yield of 4.3% (reciprocal of the P/E).

This appears reasonably attractive to yours truly given the points made in the following sections. These draw from general knowledge of COST and from comments made during the prepared remarks and Q&A.

First up, the elephant in the room.

COST does well as AMZN takes charge of Whole Foods and of global e-commerce

In COST's first full quarter facing opposition from a Whole Foods that is controlled by a cost-cutting parent, AMZN, COST did very well. Store visits were up nicely, as was spending per customer. Analysts were duly impressed, as reflected by their questions, and I think this helped COST shares surge as much as they did. Now, this is the beginning, not the end, of the closer competition between these two giants, but so far, so good for COST. (Indications are that Whole Foods is taking share, but not from COST.)

Just as AMZN is moving to physical stores, so is COST growing digitally. E-commerce sales were up 43.5% yoy. This overstates the gain due to timing of the holiday, but on the other hand, COST is just now accelerating its testing and promotion of a broader e-commerce strategy. E-commerce sales in this 12-week period were $1.3 B, which annualizes at $5.6 B. This is less than 5% of total sales, but it's not trivial either. Analysts pressed COST in the Q&A about the profitability of its e-commerce effort. COST basically said it's all good, in context. One thing it pointed to was the success of its buy online, pick-up in store program. This is limited to certain computers and jewelry, items which many customers did not want left at their doorsteps unattended. Many people coming to the store to pick these up then went on to purchase other products stocked in the store. COST also repeated a point it made on at least one prior conference call - namely, that its goal that e-commerce not eat into impulse sales gained from extra trips to the store - is partly being met by sales to customers living a long distance from the stores.

COST has been involved in e-commerce since the 1990s. This has not fit well with its business model, where stores carry a small number of products, many of which rotate in and then out of stock. It may very well be that COST has been providing a disingenuous picture of its efforts in e-commerce. COST has presented an image regarding e-commerce that it has been stumbling around in the dusk (if not the dark). Perhaps, in contrast, give COST a few more years and it just might look as though it has been quietly been building a wise integrated omnichannel approach toward its growth in the 2020s.

COST is a sort of anti-AMZN in that part of AMZN's appeal is it comprehensive product list. The essence of COST's appeal is its small product list.

I was optimistic in June that COST could be a winner in the Age of AMZN; this view is being supported by incoming sales and earnings data.

Store growth strategy

Part of the reason COST will have been thinking long and hard about e-commerce is that its warehouse strategy as it implements it to this day requires a certain population with a certain wealth level to work. E-commerce is going to be a store extender, and perhaps soon, perhaps later, perhaps never, COST may go to a smaller store format that will allow it to add many more stores. But for now, it acknowledges that two of its recent warehouse stores have been in areas where they begin to cannabilize other COST warehouse stores. These are in its home area around Seattle, and Silicon Valley. This strategy is fine for a mature company that wants to grow profits at a certain rate and also wants to freeze competitors out of the area. But it is a mature company strategy, something that bulls need to consider.

That leaves the rest of the world. Here, there may be many years of growth left. In the conference call, COST emphasized the importance of a larger number of stores per territory. It observed that simply going from one to two stores in Spain had been helpful to the initial store. There was also a positive report about bulking up the store count in Australia. Because I think that over the next 10+ years, much of COST's growth is going to come from the Americas "below" the Rio Grande and elsewhere, it is worth documenting just how N. America-centric the company is now. From the Q1 press release, we see that comp store sales were strong all over the world:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks w/o gas inflation & FX U.S. 10.3% 8.7% Canada 11.3% 4.3% Other International 10.1% 8.2% Total Company 10.5% 7.9% E-commerce 43.5% 42.1%

The store count was described this way:

Costco currently operates 746 warehouses, including 518 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 98 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, nine in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland and one in France. Costco also operates e-commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

Few questions are ever directed in the conference calls about what opportunities, or lack of such, COST sees broadly within the EU. One store in France? Why bother? Germany has none. Is that an opportunity? Same for Italy. Does the UK have large growth opportunity? The UK has twice the population of Canada but 70% fewer COST stores. Clearly this populous, wealthy region has growth potential, but it may simply be fully-stored at this point.

The above shows what I'm watching closely.

The other obvious area is China. COST is well aware of it. China would represent a major challenge, ranging from product sourcing to store location to acceptance by shoppers.

It's a great big world which is enjoying an economic expansion. Everybody loves a bargain. This is a, perhaps the, single greatest swing factor where COST is going to show shareholders what it wants to, when it wants to. I'm willing to trust that it finds enough growth opportunity ex-US, ex-Canada to make a consistent contribution to growth for years to come. But only time will tell.

Technical picture

Everyone knows that with brief interruptons for recessions, COST's chart over the past 25-30 years is basically an uninterrupted one of price ascent, supplemented by small regular dividends and intermittent larger one-time payouts. That's a positive as I look at it. More interesting, and a little cautionary for timing purposes, is the recent pattern of surges and consolidations:

COST data by YCharts

Except for the rampant price surge in 2013, fueled by QE 3 and an economic rebound from the near-zero percent GDP growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2012, within the past 5 years, COST has had 1-2X/year periods of price surges. These surges have generally been to new all-time highs; then there have been meaningful and tradable periods of consolidation. If I had to guess, COST has more downside action, which could bring it to the $180 level and thus test the Q2 price highs once again. However, I believe that the major trend is more important.

Risks

I would point to two types of risk. Given that this website is about alpha - outperformance - there is always the question of whether to expect a well-known stock to outperform a benchmark. COST has matched the S&P 500 (SPY) closely over the past 5 years, but it has far outperformed a tighter benchmark, a major retailer ETF (XRT). Going forward, I propose a meaningful risk that COST continues to match the SPY but not exceed it. Then, obviously, the other risk is that the investment simply loses money. The history of capitalism, and the history of middlemen companies such as COST, means that this is something to think seriously about. COST trades at a high multiple of trailing earnings, a moderately high multiple of expected forward earnings, and can be disrupted by competition in various ways. Also worth considering is that once tax rates have been dropped, they can be increased.

Concluding thoughts

To summarize, a number of good things have happened to the company and our knowledge of it recently:

strong customer traffic growth in the face of a more aggressive Whole Foods

strong spending per customer

continued growth in membership

strong growth outside of the US (where Whole Foods presents less, if any, competition)

massive reduction in income tax rate

rapid e-commerce growth with more initiatives coming

focused international expansion

beginning of "fill-in" US store expansion plus "normal" new store growth

favorable macroeconomic backdrop.

breakout of stock to new highs.

Normally, I would add a relative valuation comment of COST to the SPY. With tax reform making forward EPS estimates for the SPY as a whole uncertain, I need to skip that important point for a future date.

Thus, looking at COST on its own merits, my assessment is that with US GDP growth now in the 5.5% range, COST can reasonably be projected to be a 7% grower. If COST is now trading at 23-24X CY 2018 EPS, and thus a forward earnings yield of 4.25% or so, this would project a 10-year forward earnings yield in the 8.5% range. I compare this range of earnings yields with the yield on 10-year COST debt, or similarly rated debt, which is fixed and below 4%. I find the equity attractive and also guess that it is attractive relative to average yields on cash-like instruments over the next decade.

I would peg COST and AMZN as two likely winners in the retail space. Each has high customer loyalty, but the companies have different strategies that can allow each to prosper indefinitely side by side. Retailing is a tough business, and to date, COST is about as good as they get in this business. The latest earnings report provides no reason to doubt that it is continuing its tradition of business excellence. A longtime, loyal COST shareholder, Warren Buffett, has said that what works out best over the long run is to pay some premium for shares of great companies rather than buy seemingly cheap shares of mediocre companies. This is the prism through which I have been analyzing COST's strengths and challenges.

COST has clear growth paths ahead with some store growth in North America supplemented by potentially rapid growth in e-commerce, plus various international growth opportunities that could go on for years if successful. Add in all the ecosystem aspects that could allow both horizontal and vertical profit opportunities and one has a seemingly resilient business that could prove well worth its premium P/E.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST,AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.