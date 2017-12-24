How Jordan And Promotions Saved The Day For Finish Line

Shares of Finish Line (FINL) surged late last week as the company exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom line for the first time in since the first quarter of fiscal year 2017—6 quarters ago. Looking at the overall results and the monthly comp-store growth cadence, I think the quarter was saved by a combination of Jordan’s (NKE) “Win Like 82” XI release, highly promotional efforts, and right sizing of expectations.

Although a new lower tax rate will give a boost to Finish Line, I believe the company’s fundamentals are unchanged. I believe shares are fairly valued at current levels. Let’s take a look at why the reaction to Q3 earnings was potentially a bit too positive, and what I believe is in-store for the company heading into FY19.

Financial Results – Not as Great as They Appear

All too often, investors focus on a few headline numbers—in the case of Finish Line—sales, same-store, sales, and EPS. Frankly, all of these metrics were good. Sales increased 1.8% y/y to $378.5 million; comp-store sales were up 0.8% y/y compared to guidance of down 3-5%. EPS, adjusted for the impact of one-time impairments (I would question how “one-time” these impairments will be), came in at a loss of $0.26, which compared favorably to a consensus expectation for a loss of $0.36 and better than the guidance given in Q2’18, which suggested a loss of $0.32-0.40. Though not a headline number, inventory also declined 2% y/y, which I believe is a huge positive as the company clears inventory from the marketplace.

Frankly, the same-store sales performance looks outstanding. However, when we dig in, we can see that there were a few extraordinary impacts. If we look at monthly comps, comps were down 4% in September, up 3% in October, and up a whopping 3.9% in November. Where did the acceleration come from? I believe the key driver here was the Air Jordan “Win like 82” XI. The Jordan XI is by the most popular Jordan model, and every single holiday season, the models sell out in epic fashion. Nike supplies an incredible amount of pairs to the market, but demand typically seems insatiable. Jordan typically releases only one pair of XIs in the holiday season, but in 2017, Jordan released two XIs—one in November and one in December. The sell-through on this model is so robust that I believe it singlehandedly carried the month.

As for the other strength in comps, I think it can be directly attributed to promotional efforts. Though Finish Line noted that ASPs increased in Q3, gross margin declined 100 basis points y/y to 25.7% of sales. Finish Line is moving product, but only at a sharp discount. Top competitor Foot Locker (FL), meanwhile, maintained a gross margin of 31% during its third quarter. Though the monthly timing is not 1:1, I believe Foot Locker’s softer comps and stronger margins were due to superior pricing discipline, which we have simply not seen from Finish Line. With Nike set to become tougher on market advertised prices in 2018, I fear that Finish Line will lose some of its ability to aggressively markdown product as quickly.

The final factor at play was the weak guidance given from Finish Line’s management team. A wise man once said the key to happiness is to lower your expectations, and after multiple years of failing to do so, I believe Finish Line finally understands how to play this game. I think management saw the ability to comp positively in October and November, and finally did not put out their most optimistic guidance, but rather one that could easily be beat. Keep in mind, the market is cheering a quarter during which gross margins declined another 100 basis points and fell even deeper below its primary competitor. In fact, loss from continuing operations actually increased y/y, which is not good.

Where does Finish Line stand?

Finish Line’s stock has performed exceptionally well since bouncing off of its 52-week low in August. The entire sporting goods sector was extremely oversold due to the “Amazon fears of Summer 2017,” and Finish Line was no different. The company will see a nice earnings benefit going forward from a lower tax rate, but I fear the company’s core problems remain operational. I do not have much confidence in management’s ability to execute a plan, though they appear to be good at selling product for the lowest price on the market to win some market share. This is not a good strategy, and I fear lower tax rates may encourage more reckless pricing behavior.

Currently, shares trade at a huge premium to the larger and better-run rival, Foot Locker, though they do not look particularly expensive on a DCF valuation, which pegs the company at $12-16. I have increased the variance in potential outcomes due to a new lower tax rate and the uncertain impact on competitive behavior.

That said, I see many negatives for Finish Line on the horizon. For one, Nike is going to shrink Jordan Brand, which will definitely hurt sales and thus gross margin at a store level. Secondly, management engaged in a very unfriendly shareholder defense plan that intends to insulate management from a buyout from Sports Direct. Finish Line, as a result, is a stock I believe that can be traded on dramatic swings, but it should not be seen as a long-term investment. I do not believe management prioritizes shareholders, and I question the long-term strategy of blowing out merchandise at the lowest prices in the market. With Nike set to crack down on this behavior, I believe Finish Line could be punished with lower allocations or with penalties from its most important vendor.

Overall, I think the easy money in Finish Line has been made at this point. Q4 is an easy comparison, so Finish Line certainly has the ability to surprise here. Also, I think Nike’s shrinking behavior should benefit product desirability overall, though it could hurt sales growth in FY19. There could be upside to $15 per share in the event of a buyout, but I am not very confident management would like to go that route.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.