Does The Traditional MLP Model Still Work?

There has been a change in MLPs over the past three years because of depressed oil prices. In addition, public equity markets have been more or less closed during this period. At the same time, there’s been an increased focus on governance generally and in the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) structure in particular. MLPs that entered this downturn with tight distribution coverage and elevated leverage were forced to hit the reset button that reduced payouts and strengthened the balance sheet. Furthermore, buying out IDRs is nearly always a dilutive transaction, and companies taking this step have had another headwind to deal with. But that’s where we’ve been. Looking forward, with just a couple of exceptions, the space has dealt with the needed financial and structural improvements and is on solid footing to capitalize on tailwinds of strong production growth balanced against yet another year of above trend demand growth.

Why MLPs Look Cheap

Historically MLP investors have utilized the model of taking the current yield and adding the distribution growth to get to their projected total return. While simplistic, this intuitively makes sense and it had explained about 90% of MLP total returns prior to the most recent downturn. Now as the space has moved more institutional over the years, the tools have expanded to focus a bit more on cash flow metrics such as enterprise value to EBITDA and price to distributable cash flow. We also employ a standard dividend discount model incorporating three stages of growth. Additional valuation methodologies involve spreads to various fixed income securities such as the 10-year Treasury, and spreads to other income oriented equities such as REITs and utilities. Then finally, we can also evaluate the market based on multiples paid by private equity for companies and/or asset packages. A couple points on valuation: we’ve always utilized a variety of tools to determine valuation in the market, including cash flow multiples, which is the preferred choice of institutional investors. Many of the tools are obviously similar and contain components of the other. For instance, the yield plus growth model has a third component, change in the market multiple, that is exactly the same as EV to EBITDA or price to DCF concept. Then finally, and most important to investors: no matter which valuation metric one utilizes, MLPs look cheap. On a go forward basis, we believe you will continue to see a variety of tools utilized, but the market may take a further step towards cash flow multiples. Either way, we’re comfortable with all the methods. We continue to utilize multiple approaches to triangulate value as opposed to just one single method. Then finally, we would actually argue that the market multiples require extensive further information to determine the validity of what you’re observing. And as a result, it really makes the case for active management as a multiple by itself isn’t incredibly useful without context.

Will Tax Reform Impact MLPs?

As expected, the MLP tax exempt status is unchanged, but there has been a lot of discussion around rates for income from pass-through entities. So, here’s how the math works. Based off of a top marginal rate of 37% with a 20% deduction, income from MLPs would be taxed at a net rate of about 30%. This is a nice improvement for pass-through investors, but what often gets overlooked is that most distributions are return of capital anyway due to accelerated depreciation. In fact, this will likely move more in this direction because of the next point, which is that the plan also allows for companies to get five years of 100% expensing of capital, which will create a huge income shield for midstream companies. For corporations, we’ll have a 21% tax rate. That’s a clear win for our MLP funds, since they are structured as C-Corps and have a deferred tax liability. And it’s also good for our underlying C-Corp energy investments held in our RIC funds, though most are not current cash taxpayers. Interest expense limitations are set at 30% of EBITDA for the first five years and then reduced to 30% of EBIT thereafter. We don’t have any investments that would have over 30% of interest relative to EBITDA, so they would all pass that test, but there could be a couple that are impacted when the test switches to measure against EBIT.

Why We Are Optimistic on MLP Returns in 2018

We’re optimistic returns will be compelling for MLPs and across the energy value chain in 2018. Supply and demand fundamentals in the U.S. remain favorable and commodity prices are at levels supportive of further production growth. Further, there is an acute management focus on returns for every dollar of capital invested. Despite that backdrop, valuations remain below historical averages. We think there’s real reason for optimism in the New Year.

Why We Believe Oil Will Move Higher in 2018

We are constructive on the crude oil price of 2018, expecting the price to marginally move higher, exceeding 2017 levels. We must first look at the global landscape and who is producing oil. The U.S. produces about 13% of the world oil total; Russia produces about 11%, and the remaining 35% is produced by all other countries, notably Canada, China and Brazil. OPEC produces about 40% of all liquids, which would include crude oil and natural gas liquids, such as propane and butane. Total production then is approximately 98 million barrels per day.

In our view prices will move higher in 2018 because of three factors. First, the willingness of OPEC and Russia to cooperate and continue to hold production at 32.5 million barrels per day through the course of 2018 as inventory levels remain above the five year average. Second, strong global demand, again reaching 1.5 million barrels per day as demand grows led by emerging markets like India and other countries such as China where populations are buying cars as they move from lower to middle class income levels. Then third, increased capital discipline from larger oil companies. They are indicating 2018 capital expenditure levels no higher than 2017 levels and in many cases lower. Many have pledged to spend within their cash flow including the payment of dividends.

Why The U.S. Is a Wildcard for Oil Prices

Shifting gears to the US this is probably one of the biggest areas of concern for oil markets in 2018, i.e., will the U.S. flood the market with crude and drive up inventories putting a damper on the price recovery? Aggregating a variety of independent third party sources, we come up with growth in U.S. production of about 800,000 barrels per day in crude oil. Additionally, we anticipate 400,000 barrels per day of growth in natural gas liquids or NGLs during 2018 for a total U.S. production growth of about 1.2 million barrels per day. Of course this would be an outstanding number and represent very strong growth. The range of estimates is pretty diverse; some show as low as 700,000 barrels per day and some as high as 950,000 barrels per day just on the crude side. Our view is that we will likely come in on the lower side of those numbers. A few factors that could impact the U.S. growth numbers from a positive perspective include increased access to capital for producers, better hedge positions, and then overall higher crude oil prices due to disruptions elsewhere in the world. Some factors that could impact from a negative perspective include oil field service bottlenecks, notably lack of personnel, shift in focus to returns as opposed to pure production growth, and then producers spending within cash flow. In summary, we’re bullish on U.S. production for 2018, but probably a bit below consensus and not fearful that it exceeds a number so high that it impairs the global recovery for crude oil inventories. And from a worldwide perspective, all the numbers in total lead to a draw of approximately 400,000 barrels per day for 2018. And assuming that happens, we will hit the five year average for inventories in 2018

Don’t Expect Natural Gas Prices to Move Higher in 2018

Natural gas prices are low and have remained low for much of 2017. We don’t see any significant increase in natural gas prices, which actually we think is a good thing. Low natural gas prices keep consumer prices low for things like heating our homes. Industrial and manufacturing plants are also more competitive globally due to low energy costs. So, the biggest impact of low natural gas prices comes from the ability to export low cost natural gas to other countries from the U.S. So low cost U.S. natural gas just makes export economics work. It is simply cheaper to produce, liquefy and ship U.S. natural gas to places like Europe and Asia. Now, 2017 was a stellar year for US natural gas exports. First, according to the EIA, natural gas exports to Mexico were 12% higher in 2017 compared with 2016. But the biggest beneficiary of natural gas exports is expected to come from liquefied natural gas, or LNG. In 2017, LNG exports from the U.S. have averaged almost 2 Bcf a day. In fact, the U.S. has exported over 210 cargoes of LNG to 25 different countries and we’re just getting started. We estimate that LNG exports over the next ten years will be five times higher than today’s levels. This creates a significant growth opportunity for many U.S. companies along the energy value chain, including U.S. natural gas producers, natural gas pipeline operators, as well as LNG facilities operators.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This article reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.