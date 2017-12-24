Ford & Alibaba: Beyond The Automotive Vending Machines Hype

The Gigantic (Automotive) Vending Machines

Earlier this month, Ford (F) and Alibaba (BABA) announced a partnership to, among other things, push a new retail concept coined the "Automotive Vending Machine". The multi-story vending machine will be powered by China's largest open business-to-consumer (B2C) platform, Tmall, which is operated by Alibaba. Casual observers cannot be blamed for dismissing this seemingly outlandish sales model given the high cost of cars, as compared to a can of soda.



Sure, it's not like vehicles have not been sold before one has even seen it in person. Ferrari (RACE) has no worries getting orders for its limited-edition cars before any quantity is being manufactured. Tesla (TSLA) has been collecting reservations for its cars (and now trucks) before any buyer has actually sat in one. It is also not something entirely new for Alibaba. Alfa Romeo sold all of the 350 Giulia Milano car models it offered on Tmall in just 33 seconds during an online marketing promotion earlier this year. However, we are now talking about mass-market cars from Ford. Nevertheless, looking into the details, the arrangement would appear logical and advantageous. Investors need to look beyond the hype created that focuses on the auto vending machine.

Car Dealers Are Demanding Subsidies To Run Showrooms

Kia Motors Corp (OTCPK:KIMTF), an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMPY)(OTCPK:HYMTF), was asked by a group of dealers for its imported cars to cough out 800 million yuan (US$121 million) in association with the cost of running the showrooms in China. I sought to break down this sum into a per-unit basis to understand the significance. Hyundai and Kia announced a combined sales of 969,553 units in the first 11 months of 2017. Extrapolating the figure to full year and estimating Kia's share to be 30 percent (based on historical ratio), Kia is assumed to be selling around 317 thousand cars in China this year. Therefore, Kia Motors was expected to pay around 2500 yuan per car (800 million yuan / 317 thousand cars) additionally for the running of the showroom. The Pegas, the cheapest sedan in Kia’s China lineup, cost between 65,000 to 85,000 yuan. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kia K7 SUV retails for up to 244,800 yuan. That means the dealers demanded Kia forfeit 1-4 percent of the retail price to them to compensate for the cost of running the showroom. Considering that the dealer's price is a hefty discount off the retail price, the hit to Kia is even larger.

Readers attuned to global news might regard such dealers' demand as a one-off due to the poor sales of Kia cars following the boycott by fervent Chinese nationals of Korean brands following Korea’s stated intention (which they eventually did) to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system earlier this year. However, it is important to note that it could have been the THAAD issue this year, it could be another next year and so on. Dealers could continue demanding some sort of subsidies for the running of the showrooms given the precedence. Once given the sweetener in the form of OEM's subsidies, it would be hard for the dealers to live without it. What happened at another automotive maker is telling. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) started such compensation or subsidy to dealers in 2012 and continued the practice yearly till (at least) 2015 when it paid 5.1 billion yuan ($820 million) to auto dealers in China.

Win-Win Partnership Between Ford & Alibaba

The point of mentioning the two cases (Kia and BMW) is that Ford might not be immune to such demand from dealers. Moreover, it is in a weak bargaining position given its small market share in China of around 4 percent, despite being a mass-market brand. Sales growth this year has even declined. Hence, it might do itself a favor by partnering with Alibaba whom is itself seeking to expand the volume of car sales through its Tmall platform.

Alibaba has already ventured into big-ticket property services, accelerating the sales of cars through Tmall would help sustain its revenue growth. This alliance with Ford is yet another example of its playbook of leveraging on partnerships to increase online-to-offline (O2O) sales. The various business arms of Alibaba would come together to facilitate the partnership with Ford. Alibaba's Taobao app users could request for a complimentary test-drive if their Sesame credit score (recall the purpose of "open sesame" in the Ali Baba and the forty thieves fable) is high enough. Sesame Credit is a social credit scoring system being developed by Ant Financial Services Group, the finance affiliate of Alibaba. The full process is best explained in the video below.

Practical Reasons For Adopting The Vending Machine Retail Concept

It is most unfair to scoff at the use of the vending machine concept for selling cars simply looking at the surface. Even with readily available information and reviews online, no one is expecting a car buyer to turn up at one such auto vending machine and drive a car away, plunking down thousands of dollars just like that. Customers could conduct a three-day test-drive where at the end of it, they could decide to buy the car with the help of the financing leasing options offered by Ant Financial.

Being vertically constructed, the auto vending machine tackles the rising land cost in the cities. Because of the automated dispatching system, the facility can be unmanned, avoiding the fast-rising wage challenge in the country as well. Combined, it just means lower costs, higher margins, and therefore better profitability for both Alibaba and Ford.

Longer-Term Collaborative Efforts

As the infotainment system in cars become more sophisticated, cloud computing power would be required. Here's where Alibaba Cloud comes into play. Simon Hu, senior vice-president of Alibaba Group and president of Alibaba Cloud, had recently declared that Alibaba Cloud was "on track" to surpassing Amazon (AMZN) AWS to become the top provider of cloud services in the world. With this ambition, it is clear that Ford has found itself a strong partner.

Besides relying on its existing setup, Alibaba is also expected to tap on its significant investment in SouChe, a start-up offering digital sales solutions to brick-and-mortar car dealers. Given Ford's plan to launch 50 new models in China by 2025, such collaboration is certainly beneficial to ensure a good take-up of its vehicles.

Some, if not all, of the new models under the carmaker’s Ford and Lincoln marques could be running on AliOS, a rebranded and upgraded version of an older YunOS operating system. AliOS would incorporate Alibaba's artificial intelligence technology which is expected to eventually enable autonomous driving. The resulting Ford cars would thus benefit by being at the forefront of Alibaba's focus on software for vehicles.

Conclusion

Due to the need for sensational headlines and news coverage, the partnership between Ford and Alibaba has been trivialized. The media focused the attention on the gigantic vending machines which attracted skepticism over the practicality in the sale of cars. Unfortunately, the benefits of the vertical showroom (reduced land cost) and automated dispatching (the elimination of wages) translating into higher margins are being neglected. The marketing prowess of Alibaba's Taobao app features and financing options offered by Ant Financial in facilitating the car purchasing process have also been glossed over. Investors in the two companies would be pleased to note that there are longer-term collaborative synergies too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.